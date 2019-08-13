Lululemon: Premium Valuation Justified By Multiple Growth Initiatives

Weakness in the price action should be viewed as an opportunity to gradually buy shares at a more attractive entry point.

The company is trading near fair value, and its premium multiples are justified based on its growth profile.

Lululemon (LULU) is one of the most successful stories in the apparel industry, given its consistent top- and bottom-line execution, strong momentum across the business, and several initiatives in place to fuel further expansion.

Based on solid business fundamentals and an aggressive strategic growth plan for the next five years, I consider Lululemon a compelling alternative in the segment.

Background and Business Outlook

Lululemon is a designer, distributor, and retailer of healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel, primary targeting women as the main customer group. The company has been successfully developing a business line for men as well, which already represented 21% of its revenue in 2018 and exhibited an impressive sales growth of 26% in Q1 2019 versus last year.

The company intends to double its men's business by 2023, focusing on guest acquisition, building brand awareness, and product innovations, which includes a new running franchise featuring thermal properties and a training line that will not abrade while working out.

Lululemon basically operates using 2 sales channels, company-operated stores and direct to consumer (DTC). Both have showed respectable expansion over the last 2 years, as illustrated below:

Comparable store sales have expanded above 6% last year and 8% in Q1 2019, as a result of strong traffic momentum in stores, and DTC revenue has increased above 30% over the last 6 quarters, despite the recent deceleration, which is rather a consequence of 2017 comps profile than any relevant slowdown.

The company has a clear direction to create an integrated guest experience across sales channels in order to sustain this strong momentum.

In Q1 2019, for example, the "buy online, pick up in store" capability was expanded from 35 to 115 stores. The full roll-out is expected by the end of Q3 2019. Besides, in July, management opened a 20,000 square foot experimental store in Chicago to promote deeper engagement with its guests.

In addition, the company is expanding a pilot for its fee-based membership program, which intends to provide transactional and experimental benefits to enrolled members. The expected outcome of this initiative is to create differentiation and engagement from customers and drive new guest acquisition.

On the international front, Lululemon aims to quadruple the business size until 2023, representing a compound annual rate of 30%. Indeed, the company's current international presence is quite modest, accounting for only 11% of total revenue. That is why it is so important for the company in the long run. Biggest opportunities are in China, Korea, and Japan. This growth will be driven by a combination of physical stores expansion and digital business, following previous experience in North America, which evidenced a positive correlation between new stores openings and e-commerce performance acceleration around that specific area where new stores were open.

Therefore, in concert with new store openings overseas, there are ongoing investments in local digital capabilities, such as the launch of .jp and .kr websites to address Asia market, and the relaunch of .cn website, as a complement of the initiatives with Tmall and WeChat.

Besides omni guests' experience and market expansion, another growth pillar for the company is the product innovation, which should build the foundation to foster women's business growth at low-double digits annually and support men's business to double until 2023, as cited previously in this article.

While centering on product lines supporting yoga, running, and training, Lululemon's product innovation strategy will also focus on developing new categories, such as self-care products, unveiled in June in 50 stores and online. The company also plans to launch its own footwear product line in the future, as announced at the company's Analyst Day held in April.

Valuation

In order to estimate the fair value of the company, I will use the 5-year EBITDA model. The revenue growth forecast is 14.6% in 2019, which is at the high-end of the company's outlook informed at Q1 2019 earnings call, I believe it is a reasonable assumption once the company has consistently beaten the forecast over the last 3 years. For the years 2020-2024, I will assume 13% CAGR as an achievable growth rate, given the forecast for women's low double-digit annual growth, men's sales doubling, and international sales quadrupling in the next 5 years.

I will also assume EBITDA annual growth of 200 bps above revenue growth, thanks to the effect of marginal improvements in gross margin and SG&A leverage. Finally, the terminal EBITDA/EV multiple will be considered as 19.1x, which is the average between peers current multiples (10.1x), Lululemon historical multiples (18.9x), and Lululemon current multiple (28.4x).

Thus, using the tax rate of 28% informed at the Q1 2019 earnings call and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the projected fair value is $192,92, with near 5.5% upside to the current price level. As a reference, the assumptions and calculation details are presented below:

We can also assess Lululemon valuation on a comparative basis with peers, taking into account P/E multiples and the respective long-term earnings growth forecast. After plotting both metrics in a scatter chart and inserting a trend line (dotted line), we can look at those peers above the trend line as the ones exhibiting relatively higher earnings growth and lower P/E multiples and vice-versa. For this particular analysis, I chose to use long-term earnings growth as it can more properly reflect each company business prospects rather than a shorter-term forecast, which can be distorted by non-recurring events or temporary circumstances undergoing by the company.

After applying this analysis to the apparel and retail space, we can see that Lululemon (marked in red) exhibits a substantially higher P/E multiple than the sector average. However, its top-tier earnings growth profile greatly contributes to counterbalance the scenario, so that Lululemon is situated quite close to the trend line, meaning that, by this criteria, the company is trading near fair value compared to its peers.

Risks to Consider

Despite the positive outlook, there are several points that should be highlighted as potential headwinds for the company.

The apparel is a widely recognized as a very competitive sector. Nike (NYSE:NKE), for instance, has released its first yoga-tailored sportswear line, including a yoga apparel for men, looking to challenge Lululemon on its most important category. Moves like this one, if successful, can dent the revenue of a strategic Lululemon's business line.

On the macroeconomic front, as Lululemon imports from China only 6% of its finished goods, the direct impact from additional tariffs would be relatively limited to the company. On the other hand, as the trade war between U.S. and China escalates, perhaps the biggest risk for Lululemon lies on the possibility that new retaliatory measures from both sides could end up hitting hard global economic activity.

Takeaway

Lululemon is well-positioned to continue to outperform the sluggish apparel sector thanks to its strong business momentum and multiple initiatives to drive future growth, such as scaling up its men's business, e-commerce, and international market expansion.

The company is trading near fair value and its premium multiples are justified based on its growth profile. Investors with a long-term time horizon should take advantage of weakness in the price action to gradually buy shares at a more attractive entry point. Therefore, the recent decline of the stock market due to latest developments on the trade talks between the U.S. and China can arguably offer this opportunity to patient investors looking for capital appreciation in the long run.

