Hylete Begins U.S. IPO Effort

HYLT has grown from a small base but I have concerns about its growth trajectory.

The firm designs and sells sports apparel in the U.S.

Hylete has filed to raise $17 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A shares.

Quick Take

Hylete (HYLT) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and sells sports apparel to consumers primarily located in the United States.

HYLT has produced uneven growth results and is operating in the highly competitive U.S. sports clothing market.

Company & Technology

Solana Beach, California-based Hylete was founded to be a ‘digitally native, fitness lifestyle company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of premium performance apparel.’

Management is headed by President, CEO, and Chairman Ron Wilson, who founded the firm in 2012 and was previously founder of other clothing firms including Jaco Clothing, Kelysus, and 180s.

Investors have invested over $11 million in the firm, excluding debt.

Below is a brief overview video of a Hylete shoe product:

Source: trainHYLETE

Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products direct to consumers through its website as well as through thrid-party ecommerce sites.

It also markets its product in bulk to corporate white label partners.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue as revenues have increased have been uneven in recent periods, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 33.2% 2018 24.5% 2017 32.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to 0.3 in the most recent reported quarter, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.3 2018 1.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a Grand View Research market report, the sports apparel sales industry is expected to be bolstered by a trend shift through 2020.

Key elements driving growth will be changing consumer lifestyles and tastes that ‘have resulted in people opting for durable and comfortable apparel.’

Additionally, new entrants will take advantage of ‘innovative marketing activities coupled with creative advertising and brand positioning.’

More consumers are participating in sports or watching sports events creating demand, especially among women.

Major competitive vendors in the sports apparel industry include:

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY)

Nike (NKE)

Amer Sports (OTCPK:AGPDF)

Billabong International (OTCPK:BLLAY)

Everlast

Blacks Leisure Group

Gap

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Old Navy

Jockey International

Lotto Sport

Under Armour (UA)

Financial Performance

Hylete’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Increased gross profit and stable gross margin

Growing operating losses and negative operating margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 2,717,423 10.5% 2018 $ 11,689,200 33.2% 2017 $ 8,773,025 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 1,465,928 14.3% 2018 $ 6,228,110 32.3% 2017 $ 4,707,180 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 53.95% 2018 53.28% 2017 53.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (1,419,596) -52.2% 2018 $ (2,626,753) -22.5% 2017 $ (1,839,196) -21.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (2,079,793) 2018 $ (5,051,354) 2017 $ (3,232,973) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (1,512,719) 2018 $ (4,412,669) 2017 $ (1,812,980)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $924,105 in cash and $13.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($5.2 million).

IPO Details

HYLT intends to raise $17.25 million from the sale of Class A shares at an expected midpoint price of $9.00 per share in an IPO.

Class A shares will have one vote per share and Class C shares will have ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Maxim Group and WestPark Capital.

Commentary

Hylete is seeking public investment to fund its growth initiatives via a small IPO.

The firm’s financials show uneven results, with decelerating topline revenue and gross profit growth rates.

Also, operating losses and cash burn increased in Q1 2019 versus 2018, which also increased over 2017.

Hylete’s sales efficiency rate has also decreased significantly, showing additional selling expenses are bringing in less in the way of new revenue.

The market opportunity for sports apparel in the U.S. is large, open to new entrants and technologies, but is highly competitive, with major brands targeting the lucrative market.

We don’t have the final numbers to be able to issue an opinion, but the IPO looks like a hard sell given the company’s financial trajectory and uneven performance.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.