Owens-Illinois: Drunk On Adjusted Earnings?

P/E expansion is unlikely because the true earnings available to shareholders are probably significantly lower than management’s guidance.

We see historically OI’s valuation has been around 11x P/E (Median over 10 years), so we hope to see that again sometime in the future and sell at 11*$2.55=$28.5/share.

OI is down almost 40% from YTD highs at $13/share and trading at a 4.5x forward P/E Multiple on expected adj.earnings of $2.55 in 2019 and $2.77 in 2020.

OI is down almost 40% from YTD highs and trading at a 4.5x forward P/E Multiple on expected adj. earnings of $2.55 in 2019 and $2.77 in 2020. We see historically OI’s valuation has been around 11x P/E (Median over 10 years), so we hope to see that again sometime in the future and sell at 11*$2.55=$28.5/share and go happy more than doubling our money.

OI is one of the largest beverage glass packaging manufacturers in the world. The industry is rationalized with only 2 other main competitors. The industry is characterized as a mature low-growth and non-cyclical with high barriers to entry. However, the industry is facing pressure from aluminum cans, which are simply superior substitutes to glass (see here, here, here, here, here, and here).

There is not much to analyze, cleary OI, which generates 80% of its sales from beverage glass packaging, faces an existential dilemma. It has not helped that OI has hunkered down on glass beverage manufacturing by selling all of their non-glass assets.

There are two ways to generate good returns here: 1) Either the P/E expands from 4.5x to something significantly higher or 2) the earnings start growing (buybacks, organic, or inorganic growth). The former seems more likely given the industry headwinds and the recent announcement to halt buybacks makes it even more unlikely. However, even P/E expansion is unlikely because the true earnings available to shareholders are probably significantly lower than management’s guidance, limiting and hope that the P/E will revert significantly higher.

“Adjusted Earnings”

The adjusted earnings guidance of $2.4 - $2.55 are approximately $374 million - $397 million for the year 2019, is significantly higher than the median GAAP earnings ($190 million) and FCF ($290 million) over the last 10 years. Why should investors believe this guidance?

There is also a wide discrepancy of around $1.5 billion between GAAP Earnings and FCF. This is primarily due to Asbestos Liability accruals and “restructuring, asset impairment and related charges”, both of which are non-cash expenses accounted for in GAAP Earnings but are added back when calculating FCF.

Not once in the last 10 years has the FCF exceeded $370 dollars and if you read any of the articles about aluminum cans, there’s really no good reason to think glass volume is going to gain in the future. With this in mind, management guides that FCF in 2019 will be $260 million

Management is guiding for $260 million in FCF, roughly the median of the last 10 years, but when reducing it by $160 in asbestos charges, true FCF is $100 million! What explains this massive discrepancy between the median and guidance vs 2019 forecast? Management has the answer (Q2 19’ earnings call transcript):

“As far as it relates to the full year and the adjustment that we made to our free cash flow guidance (260 vs 400), indeed, it is coming down (!). Most of that decrease is a function of the earnings change (non-temporary industry headwinds) that we're guiding to, but we did indicate that working capital will be impacted in that regard too.”

I am leery of reading too much into what other people say, but when someone says “most of that decrease is a function of...” I assume at least 50%. So, it appears that at least (400-260)*.5 = $70 million or more of the decline in FCF is due to non-temporary industry headwinds! We can now reduce normal FCF by $70 million, so the median of $290 of the last 10 years, will probably be closer to 290-70=$220 million over the next 10 years.

Additionally, in Q2, management announced an ambitious plan to reduce their Debt/EBITDA ratio from 3.6x to 3x by 2021 and halt share-buybacks. 2018 EBITDA was 1.3 billion and Net Debt today is around 4.9 billion, so in order to reduce the Debt/EBITDA ratio assuming the EBITDA doesn’t decline, they would need to retire $800 million dollars worth of bonds or $268 million per year if done evenly over the next 3 years! So now in 2019, FCF would be 100-268 = $-168 million!

Finally, the Asbestos Liabilities may persist for a few more years given a current $368 million outstanding obligation. It will take payments of around $125 million per year for 3 years to satisfy claimants.

Valuation

So let’s be generous and suppose for the next 3 years the FCF will grow at 8% starting at 260-268-100=-$168 million and return to 290-70=$220 million in year 4 but decline by 2% annually for the remainder of its life due to all the industry headwinds. We are assuming that future performance will roughly match past performance given that over the last 15 years, OI’s sales when adjusted for inflation have deteriorated at about a 2% clip.

Brewers and large beer manufacturers are consolidating rapidly (see here, here, here, and here) and putting tremendous pressure on OI’s operating margins (see here). Due to the increased popularity of beer alternatives like Wine, spirits, and marijuanna, beer volumes are being pressured (see here). I think further consolidation is likely, so a decline in OI’s margins and volume is also quite plausible. So if you ask me I think these forward projections of FCF are optimistic.

So I will adjust the terminal rate of decline starting at year 4 for the remainder of its life from 2% to 2.5%.

Assuming a required return rate of 8% (Damodaron calculates this is the average cost of capital) and an inflation rate of 2%, today the NPV should be $1.75 billion providing about 0% upside! Amazingly under these assumptions the current P/E of 4.5x is actually rationale.

Alternatively, at today’s NPV, the IRR is 5.99% and it would take 14.5 years to be paid back on your initial investment! Also, the P/E ratio starting in year 4 is 11.76x, which is incredibly close to the historical median of 11x.

Conclusions

If you had $1.75 billion today would you buy OI and wait 14.5 years to be paid back for a declining stream of cash flows? I suppose you could sell it for around $2 billion dollars at that point, if everything works out. Of course when adjusted for inflation you may get nothing for your investment but a large capital gains tax.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.