Cigar-Butt Series: Uniti 'Could' Become A Money-Minting Machine

Uniti is theoretically a potential future money-minting machine: 3-5% long-term revenue growth (current range of analyst estimates) is possible should the liquidity trap end.

So much has happened in the markets since I last wrote about cigar-butt investing on June 10. Here are just a few facts and generalizations worth noting:

There’s been (-more-) trade war talk.

There’s been (-more-) trade war action.

Stocks entered earnings season showing what they made. Or lost.

A whole lot of other news stories broke – some actual news, some not so noteworthy.

To say nothing of June 11-30 or what’s happened so far in August, here’s JPMorgan’s take on just July – and just a snippet of it, at that:

“After an exceptionally strong start to the year, financial markets paused for breath in July, with most asset classes delivering muted returns. The Federal Reserve (the Fed) lowered U.S. interest rates for the first time in 11 years, and the European Central Bank (ECB) gave strong hints that an easing package is on the way. Developed market equities continued their solid run, returning 1.2% over the month and outperforming their emerging market counterparts. Growth stocks outperformed value stocks by over 1%. The S&P 500 reached new all-time highs during July, closing 1.4% up over the month and more than 20% up year to date. In the U.K., the FTSE 100 delivered 2.2% in July, boosted by a weaker pound. Global government bond indices posted modest gains, with strength in European bonds partially offset by mild weakness in U.S. Treasuries. Ten-year U.K. Gilt rallied through July, ending the month 22 basis points lower at 0.61%. The U.S. dollar was the biggest winner of the major currencies, gaining 3.9% vs. the British pound and 2.3% vs. the euro.”

Oh yeah. And up until the end of July, the markets just kept going higher.

A Quick Refresher on Cigar-Butt Investing Basics

That last factor, I fully acknowledge what makes cigar-butt investing a bit tricky considering what cigar-butt investing is. As I wrote two months ago:

“Deep-value investing” sounds so much more respectable than “cigar-butt investing.” That just goes to show you that it’s all about perspective – and about how much profit you’re making from that perspective. Benjamin Graham made it worthwhile – so much so that he’s a legend known as the “father of value investing.” According to my fellow Forbes writers Susan Adams and Steve Kichen, he started out that journey during the onset of the Great Depression, when companies were selling for insanely low prices. As they put it, “The fact that profits were vanishing almost didn’t matter. You could buy companies for less than their net liquidating value. You got the goodwill and the factories for nothing.”

Let’s repeat that: 20%. Per year. For more than two decades. There’s something truly beautiful about that, particularly when, no, it wasn’t a Ponzi scheme he was running. I promise.

With that said, beware of anyone promising you those kinds of returns today. First off, we’re not coming out of the Great Depression. Secondly, we’re not coming out of the Great Recession. In fact – current market volatility aside – we’re not coming out of any kind of comparison.

Quite the opposite considering how much the markets grew in 2017, vacillated in 2018, and… in 2019 so far… the Dow is up 3,000 points, the Nasdaq is up 1,400, and the S&P 500 has risen smartly too.

As I said before, that makes value stocks a little tricky to find. Photo Source

Value vs. Junk

The current market makes our task tricky. But not impossible.

I’m not going to say we have to do more due diligence in order to find them these days. That would imply there are times we don’t have to do our due diligence – which is far, far from the truth.

You always want to investigate and analyze any investment before you make it. Always.

It’s only that, in investigating and analyzing, you either come up with a larger or smaller pile of potentials. And right now, due to increased valuations, we’re looking at a field that’s clearly on the smaller side.

In addition, we need to be as careful as possible – now and any other time – to make sure we’re dealing with companies that have actual value. Just because a stock is cheap doesn’t mean it’s a bargain.

Value is value. Junk is junk.

That’s the purpose of this particular article… to asses whether the following opportunity is a smoker or a joker. Should we pick it up or leave it down?

Only an investigation and analysis will tell. Which is precisely what we’re going to do down below.

Uniti Group Could Become a Money-Minting Machine

The section was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Before getting started with Uniti Group (UNIT), remember that there are three fundamental things cigar-butt investments need in order to be successful.

EXTREME discount to fair value (high margin of safety due to a high-risk profile)

Sufficient quality assets that cash flow won’t keep declining, potentially to zero

A plausible positive catalyst that will result in multiple expansion and make the high-risk investment pay off

As importantly, cigar butt investing requires you to have:

High-risk tolerance (these are speculative investments with a very real chance of permanently losing you a lot of money)

The patience of a saint (they can require four or even five years to pay off)

Proper portfolio construction and risk management (don’t invest too much in case the thesis doesn’t work out and it goes to zero)

There's no question Uniti is trading at some of its lowest valuations in its history. The P/FFO (REIT equivalent of a PE ratio) is just 3.6x, compared to its historical average of 8.5x and the current REIT sector average of 16.7x. Just take a look at this price chart below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Mind you that the 8.5x average price to cash flow is very low for a REIT, indicating that the market has baked in lots of risk factors, which unfortunately are now coming true (Windstream bankruptcy occurring at the same time that 12-month recession risk is hitting 42%, a 10-year high).

Morningstar’s Matthew Dolgin estimates fair value at $13 per share but with a very high uncertainty rating due to the Windstream bankruptcy and potential for cash flow disruption, this might create (WIN accounts for 85% of UNIT’s cash flow).

Morningstar’s valuation model assumes long-term P/FFO of 6x, and a 25% reduction in WIN lease payments beginning in 2020 (analysts disagree about the size of the cut, but the consensus is there will be reduced payments).

The second requirement is a collection of core assets that have a decent chance of generating relatively steady cash flow over time. Otherwise, the low P/AFFO isn’t valid because a REIT that’s headed to zero will still cost you 100% of your capital (a 100% loss at $8 per share is just as bad as if you buy at $18).

Uniti’s “mission-critical” collection of recession-resistant telecom infrastructure do qualify as sufficiently high quality that it’s cash flow isn’t likely to go to zero.

Now it’s true that due to very high cost of capital, and a lot of equity dilution, Uniti’s FFO/share has thus far declined by 4.5% CAGR since its spin off. Analysts currently expect the distressed REIT to see a rough few years, as evidenced below:

2019: -10% FFO/share growth

2020: 3% growth

2021: -8% growth (due to reduced WIN lease payments that UNIT management says are not coming)

Long term: 3% consensus

The 3% long-term FFO/share growth is a reasonable expectation from analysts if Uniti can exit its liquidity trap, and maximize the scalability of its wide moat, cash rich assets.

Those assets require minimal annual maintenance requirements (generally about 2% of revenue) and sky-high EBITDA margins approaching 100% on some of its infrastructure. They also come with five- to 20-year leases, which makes for highly stable cash flow (outside of bankruptcies of its tenants).

(Source: investor presentation)

What’s more, those assets are scalable, as minimal marginal investment can lead to very large revenue growth with close to 100% margins. This means Uniti is theoretically a potential future money-minting machine: 3-5% long-term revenue growth (current range of analyst estimates) is possible should the liquidity trap end.

Source

The final thing is a catalyst for the market to become less pessimistic about a stock and for the multiple to expand. In the case of Uniti, the reason it’s trading in the toilet is the uncertainty surrounding the Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) bankruptcy and what that might mean in terms of future rent payments. Unit’s potential to tap into 5G and grow its non-Windstream fiber cash flow is strong, up to 8% CAGR courtesy of 1% churn rates and low marginal scalability costs that might result in 45% EBITDA margins on those assets. However, in order to ramp up those assets and achieve this potential, Uniti first has to deal with its creditors, who hold its fate in their hands. Here’s Morningstar offering an excellent summary of just how risky an investing this is:

“Uniti remains a very high uncertainty stock following Windstream's bankruptcy filing.... In addition to Uniti's operating prospects being largely tied to the Windstream bankruptcy outcome, Uniti now must manage debt covenants that are at risk of breach due to Windstream's bankruptcy. An inability to successfully manage debt covenants could lead it to the same fate as Windstream (bankruptcy and UNIT equity holders getting wiped out) in the near term. We think it is in creditors' best interests to amend debt covenants that might be tripped in the aftermath of Windstream's filing, since we think Uniti is healthy enough to meet its obligations under almost any reasonable master lease adjustment that arises in Windstream's bankruptcy case. Because Windstream is the carrier of last resort over much of its footprint, it does not have the option to cease operations, and it can't serve its customers without Uniti's network. We think a haircut is justified, but we expect over half the current rent payment will remain under almost any scenario. However, we also believed it was in Windstream debtholders' best interests to amend debt covenants, but one bond holder successfully drove the firm to a debt covenant breach (likely for ulterior motives), so we are not willing to assume a rational outcome.” - Morningstar (emphasis added)”

Uniti’s current 2.4% yield is pitiful and certainly doesn’t pay you sufficiently to wait out all the uncertainties it faces. Those uncertainties are unlikely to be resolved for about 12 to 18 months, during which increased trade uncertainties could cause a broader market correction, and Uniti, as a small cap, deeply junk bond rated REIT, might see significant downside pressure (further cementing its current liquidity trap).

Anyone considering buying this REIT needs to keep in mind that there's a very high amount of uncertainty surrounding whether or not management will be able to raise sufficiently low-cost capital to grow its non-Windstream revenues and cash flow.

Ultimately, whether or not Uniti succeeds as a cigar-butt investment is likely to come down to whether or not we get a recession within the next 18 to 24 months because credit markets tighten during economic downturns and bond holders become very risk averse.

While Uniti’s cash flow isn’t economically sensitive, and is all under long-term leases, its precarious liquidity position is entirely out of its hands, and will likely be determined by the outcome of the US/China trade war. Currently Moody’s Analytics estimates:

35% probability that 10% tariffs go up on the final $300 billion of Chinese imports Sept. 1 and stay in place through the end of Trump’s first term (no trade deal is reached)

25% probability that 10% tariffs are raised to 25% (on 100% of Chinese imports)

20% probability of full blown trade war (25% tariffs against China, AND 25% tariffs against EU car parts)

20% probability that a trade deal will be reached before the end of 2020

Based on the latest developments in the trade war (fourth US escalation and China retaliating with cancelled US ag imports and Yuan devaluation) it now appears that no deal is likely soon, and I consider Moody’s probability estimates and scenarios reasonable. Keep those in mind when deciding whether to invest in this distressed cigar-butt REIT and this is the reason that we maintain this pick as a SPECULATIVE (emphasized) Buy.

Photo Source

Stay tuned for future Cigar Butt updates (on FPI and CBL)...

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.