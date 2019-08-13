The Children's Place: Buy This Beaten Down Retailer Now

Legendary investor Howard Marks once said that investment opportunities exist where there is excessive pessimism built into an asset class or a security. Unemotional and diligent investors can take advantage of the market's extreme pessimism and buy great businesses at attractive prices, creating a great risk-reward-scenario. Using the same analogy, I believe that we are currently seeing this across the retail sector, with Amazon’s (AMZN) growth, disruption of e-commerce and changing consumer demographics.

Looking at The Children’s Place (PLCE), the market is treating this stock as any other declining and cyclical mall retailer. However, PLCE's fundamentals over the long term look very strong. 2019/2020 revenue and earnings growth are distorted by one-time/short-term events like bankruptcy/liquidation of competitors: Gymboree, Sears, Kmart and Crazy 8 stores. The recent departure of two key executives and the uncertainty around trade talks with China had put also put pressure on the shares.

Revenue and margins are affected by one-time/short-term events

Revenue

Management lowered its guidance on revenue and operating margins for 2019 and 2020. However, The Children's Place's long-term competitive position had strengthened, and its revenue outlook in the long term looks optimistic.

The liquidation of its closest competitors Gymboree, Sears, Kmart and Crazy 8 stores affected PLCE’s revenue and EBIT margin outlook for 2019 and 2020. The company decided to liquidate its seasonal carryover inventory in Q4 2018 to compensate for the adverse margin impact of Gymboree's liquidation during Q1 2019. The accelerated liquidation affected Q4 18 EPS by $0.79. For FY 2019, management said that EPS would decline by $1.50 and approximately $0.75 in an agreement to acquire Gymboree and Crazy 8 IP and related assets. For in-depth analysis on EPS growth outlook, check out this fantastic article written by a Seeking Alpha contributor, Vince Martin

Here’s the good news: the firm’s store locations overlap with 80% Crazy 8 outlets, more than 50% of Gymboree stores and co-locate with 230 Sears store locations. Essentially, bankruptcies of these close competitors opened up plenty of market share for PLCE. The firm is expected to acquire existing Gymboree customers. The company also gained access to Gymboree’s real estate portfolio, allowing it to open up to 25 new stores. After the acquisition, PLCE developed digital marketing tools to mainly target customers in regions where Gymboree shut down its stores. Even better, the recent liquidation of Payless (OTC:PAYH) should benefit PLCE’s newly released footwear business, and it's very well positioned to capitalise on this. The company saw a strong response from its customers on its newly released loyalty and private label credit card program, further contributing to revenue growth.

Most apparel retailers generate the majority of the revenue during the holiday season. They tend to be very cyclical to slowdowns and recessions. However, PLCE's business is moderately cyclical. The company doesn’t rely on the holiday season too much, and Q4 revenue constituted less than 30% of FY18 revenue. The products aren’t that expensive and usually get displaced very quickly as children outgrow them or they get damaged easily.

Other bankrupt apparel retailers like Kmart, Sears, Gymboree and Crazy 8 were deeply drowned in debt, didn’t focus on e-commerce and tried to enter into every sub-market and were eventually forced out of business. Comparing that with PLCE, I think that the company is one of the best turnaround stories in the retail sector. The current CEO is taking a massive turnaround to focus on improving technology (e-commerce), inventory management systems, channels of distributions, and cutting costs by closing non-performing stores.

Source: Investor Presentation

After strengthening its omnichannel and digital capabilities, 29% of revenue derived from e-commerce in Q1 2019 and the management expects it to contribute more than 50% within a few years. On top of that, PLCE extended its channels of distribution by partnering with Amazon and entering new markets through franchise partners. For example, “Partnered with Semir, owner of the #1 children’s apparel retailer in China - Balabala, to open at least 300 locations in greater China over first five years of the agreement and manage our e-commerce business in China” (Source: Q1 Investor Presentation)

(Source: Presentation slides)

It clearly shows that there is a lot of untapped market abroad and room for growth.

Gross Margins

I think that gross margins would be under pressure for the next couple of years and slightly start to decline going forward. Margins would be expected to get squeezed from the liquidation of competitors. However, going forward, increased e-commerce penetration would weaken gross margins as it generally operates on a low margin rate due to higher variable costs like fulfillment, warehousing, extra staff, discounts, low barriers to entry, and especially stiff competition.

In Q1, higher than expected e-commerce demand had increased fulfillment cost and distribution centre wages (shortage of labour) forced the company to ship the product at a higher expense. Also, declined comps and deleveraging of fixed costs further affected gross margins. Although higher e-commerce expense affected gross margins in Q119, it shows that the firm’s products are in high demand and PLCE is doing a great job updating its new product lines.

Other than these one-time liquidation events, there are some risks to gross margins such as tariffs and new e-commerce competition from incumbent brands. I believe that the company can protect its margins and competitive position as it possesses some element of pricing power by offering a differentiated product. For example, the company offers ‘mini-meme’, a kids version of the parent clothes and styled fashion-forward outfits.

In addition to that, PLCE recently sold a higher mix of full-price merchandise and lower mix of clearance items, which kind of shows that they do a great job by updating their styles and meeting customer demand, besides selling at prices below its busted competitor - Gymboree. I think that the firm’s pricing power should allow it to offset any sudden increases in the cost of sales due to e-commerce competition and tariffs. The management also stated in the recent 10-K that “19% of merchandise was sourced from China in fiscal 2018.” So the impact of tariffs isn’t that burdensome.

If it all the economy goes south, PLCE can cut down costs by closing down its non-performing stores, or even if e-commerce sales contribute to the vast majority of revenue. The firm can shut down stores easily because the company has an average lease term of only 2.5 years, giving some flexibility.

Valuation

Simple Unlevered Free Cash Flow Model

(Author's own FCF model)

Value per share: $107 (29% upside from current price $83)

Revenue:

Net sales increased by 3.6% in 2018 vs. 2017, primarily driven by a 4.6% increase in comps.

For the end of this fiscal year comps are expected to be flat to negative, as per management guidance. Therefore, I believe revenue declines this year and slightly next year.

I also think that revenue should grow at historic rates (3-4%) from 2022 to 2024. Based on increased e-commerce penetration, reduced competition, increased franchise deals (international expansion) and extra revenue realised from the Gymboree acquisition.

Gross Margins:

GM declined 3% from the previous year. Assumed a 3% decline for this year (from competitor liquidations) and 0.5% for the next four years. I believe this is a conservative estimate.

Operating Margins:

EBIT Margin is going to be under pressure due to incremental investments turnaround initiatives.

More impairments are expected as the company closes down stores.

Depreciation and Amortisation expense increase slightly as a result of new Capex from new store openings and technology-related investments.

Based on the assumptions above and management’s guidance, it's safe to assume 6.3% EBIT margin for 2019 (lower end of management guidance), 6% for 2020 next year and 6.8% (higher end of guidance) going forward. I believe this is a highly conservative estimate and I believe there is room for improvement as the company manages its inventory efficiently, lowers costs and leverages its pricing power by releasing new product lines.

Cost of Capital:

WACC: Historical Cost of Capital average has been around 6-7% for the apparel retailer industry. Thus, I’ve used 8%, which again I believe is conservative considering PLCE has a low leverage, high cash flow, low risk from tariffs and the moderately cyclical nature of the business.

High Short Interest + Buybacks

The market has been extremely bearish on PLCE stock, which caused short interest to hit all-time highs at 44%. Ultimately it shows 44% of the shares are sold short out of the average daily trading volume. Any moderate or good news would force short sellers to cover their positions, placing upward pressure on shares. I believe that the market will soon realise that The Children’s Place is not a declining retailer and the bankruptcy of Gymboree is putting a short-term pressure on quarterly earnings, and realise the company’s long-term revenue outlook strengthened than what the market is currently forecasting.

Since the beginning of this year, short interest suddenly raised from 2.5 million to 6.7 million shares. This raising short interest is caused by the ongoing share buyback, which reduces the share count. Using its abundant cash flow, PLCE bought back 1-2 million shares every year since the past five years. Last year alone, diluted outstanding shares shrunk from 18.15 mm to 16.81 mm. The company has the authorisation to repurchase up to over 2 million shares, and this could further increase the short ratio. Considering that the current price $83 is at historic lows, we could see management authorising share buybacks sooner than later. This puts pressure on short-sellers causing a short squeeze, and we should expect a sharp rise anytime soon.

PLCE's stock borrowing volatility is also rising aggressively, indicating nervousness amongst short sellers. Unexpected spikes in borrowing costs could potentially push shares up 30%+ in a single day. This is kind of identical to what we have seen with stocks like Beyond Meat (BYND) and Tilray (TLRY).

Upside And Downside Scenario (Risk-Reward)

Bull Base Bear 2019 EBIT: $128,622 mm - Assuming 6.8% EBIT margin - high end of management guidance and a 3% decline in Gross Margins 2019 EBIT: $119,164 mm - Assuming 6.3% EBIT margin - lower end of guidance and a 3% decline in Gross Margins 2019 EBIT: $109,707 mm - Assuming 5.8% EBIT margin - 80 bps below mid-point EBIT guidance and 50 bps below lower range guidance, also considering a 3% decline in Gross Margins 15 x Multiple EV/EBIT - This is the current multiple, in line with historical multiples. I believe this very conservative. 12 x Multiple EV/EBIT - 5-year average multiple 10 x Multiple EV/EBIT - Lowest of the past 5 years TEV (EBIT x 15): $1,929,330 mm TEV (EBIT x 12): $1,429,969mm TEV (EBIT x 10): $1,097,070 mm + Cash: $66,111 mm +Cash: $66,111 mm +Cash: $66,111 mm Market Value: $1,995,441 mm Market Value: $1,496,079 mm Market Value: $1,163,181 mm Shares Outstanding: 14,000 mm - Assuming management repurchases all the 2 million shares which they potentially could considering that they are left with $206 million on share repurchase program and bearing in mind that shares are trading at 52-week lows. Shares Outstanding: 14,500 mm - Assuming management buys back 1.5 million shares Shares Outstanding: 15,500 mm - Assuming management only repurchases 0.5 million shares Share Price: $142 (71% Upside from current price) Share Price: $104 (25% Upside from current price) Share price: $75 (-10% from current price)

Bear Case: With reduced players in the retail apparel space, the market is up for grabs for incumbent players like Amazon, Walmart (WMT), Gap (GPS), Kohl’s (KSS) and Target (TGT). With increasing online competition, PLCE might have to cut down prices to stay competitive and would have to shut down stores more quickly. Increased asset impairment which puts pressure on EBIT margins and Gross Margins could decline beyond 5.8%. This is a draconian example and considering that PLCE has a loyal customer base with a differentiated product, the probability of this occurring is low, at least for now. However, with a lot of retail companies going bust and e-commerce competition being tight, this is something I would be very cautious about.

I believe my assumptions in regards to revenue, operating margin and EV/EBIT are highly conservative. Taking a conservative and cautious assumption for valuation leaves the investor with a margin of safety and minimises downsides risks if the bull thesis fails to hold.

Comparables Analysis (2020E)

(Author's own analysis)

Looking at next year earnings, PLCE looks slightly expensive than its close competitors Kohl’s and Gap, on an adjusted EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT basis. This is justifiable considering that EBIT is affected by short-term factors like competitor liquidations, acquisition of Gymboree assets and investment in technology, new stores etc. FCF yield should improve from 2020 and going forward, as the company generates more cash from improved e-commerce sales, international expansion, Gymboree acquisition and more product lines. One of the reasons it could be trading at a higher valuation is because:

ROIC

(Author's own analysis)

As a deep value investor, I like to look at companies with at least 15%+ ROIC. An ROIC 25% suggests that the company earns around 25% after reinvesting cash back into the business and PLCE earned a whopping 40% last year. Considering that some companies across Children’s apparel space are struggling to survive and are under pressure to either chose between growth or margins, PLCE managed to produce an attractive ROIC despite closing 103 stores. This shows that the top line growth is strong and margins are sustainable.

To Sum Up

The market should soon realise that current short-term headwinds with liquidations, shouldn't affect its long-term revenue and operating margin outlook. The company is heavily investing in its turnaround project and we can see that it's starting to pay very well with increased e-commerce sales. Due to the high short interest ratio, shares could spike back up sharply, hopefully when 'smart money' sees PLCE has a buying opportunity. Even after using highly conservative valuation estimates, we could see at least 25% to 30% upside from its current price of $83.

