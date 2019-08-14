The Policy Market - Trade Relief Sparks Rally

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Trump blinks, and markets take off

"So then tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World’s Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself," tweeted Jim Chanos after the U.S. Trade Representative yesterday morning announced a delay in some 10% tariffs (laptops, video games, certain toys and clothing) until December 15. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) made up all of Monday's lost ground and more, closing higher by 1.5%; the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.95%. It looks like [Trump] doesn’t want the price of iPhones going up into Christmas," says Kyle Bass. "The Chinese are going to read this as a key weakness." Speaking to reporters later in the day, the president acknowledged as much, noting his concern about the possible impact on holiday season shopping.

China moves troops to Hong Kong border

Might President Trump just be playing chess while Jim Chanos and company play checkers? Alongside the reversal on trade, the president yesterday tweeted that China was moving troops towards its border with Hong Kong. Is it possible the White House doesn't want to back Chinese President Xi into a corner on trade while he's facing pressure to do something about the growing protests in Hong Kong? Speaking of those protests, things have somewhat calmed down at the airport, which was back in business as of early Wednesday morning.

More privacy issues for Facebook

"You’re talking about this conspiracy theory that gets passed around that we listen to what’s going on on your microphone and use that for ads," testified Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the Senate in 2018. "We don't do that." Maybe so, but Facebook yesterday confirmed it's been using outside contractors to transcribe users' audio chats. Alongside that disclosure, the company says it stopped the practice the few days ago, as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) have already done. Facebook, of course, only recently paid $5B to make an FTC probe of its privacy practices go away, and FTC boss Joe Simons was on the wires yesterday casually mulling the idea of a breakup of the tech giants.

States sue over power-plant regulations

Led by New York and California, 29 state and local governments have sued the Trump administration over its rollback of Obama-era rules on greenhouse gas emissions by power plants. Those rules - which faced their own legal challenges, and never went into effect - would have effectively forced coal-fired plants to shut down. Legal experts believe this new suit could go all the way to the Supreme Court, which might then rule on how far the EPA can go in trying to limit carbon dioxide emissions.