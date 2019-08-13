Chorus Aviation Inc.'s (CHRVF) CEO Joe Randell on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTC:CHRVF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nathalie Megann - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Joe Randell - President and CEO

Gary Osborne - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Arnav Gupta - Scotiabank

Tim James - TD Securities

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Denise, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Chorus Aviation Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Analyst Call -- Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Nathalie Megann, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. You may begin your conference.

Nathalie Megann

Thank you, Denise. Hello. And thank you for joining us today for our second quarter 2019 conference call and audio webcast. We apologize as we had some technical difficulties posting our MD&A and financial statements to SEDAR. However, that has been rectified and the documents are also available now on our website.

With me today from Chorus are Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer. We'll start by giving a brief overview of the results and then go on to questions from the analyst community.

Because some of the discussion in this call may be forward-looking, I direct your attention to the caution regarding forward-looking statements and information, which are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are included or referenced on page 50 of our Management's Discussion and Analysis of the results and operations of Chorus Aviation Inc. for the period ended June 30, 2019, the outlook section and other sections of our MD&A where such statements appear.

In addition some of the following discussion involves certain non-GAAP financial measures, including references to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBT and adjusted net income. Please refer to Section 17 of our MD&A for a discussion related to the use of such non-GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to Joe Randell.

Joe Randell

Thank you, Nathalie, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased with our progress in the second quarter and how this year is progressing as we continue to make significant advancements in transforming Chorus into an international player in regional aviation. My comments will be brief and focused on our leasing business given our stable and predictable operations under the CPA and at Voyageur.

In the second quarter, our group of companies delivered net earnings per basic share of $0.25, inclusive of an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $16 million on net income of just under $40 million. On an adjusted basis, net income reduced by $4.9 million to $24 million or $0.19 per basic share.

As I mentioned, I'm pleased with our performance and particularly with the traction we're gaining in the regional aircraft leasing space, having announced commitments on 11 additional aircraft in the period.

Since the launch of Chorus Aviation Capital in early 2017, we have built our portfolio to an impressive 56 aircraft, 13 of which we expect will deliver in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter.

When combined with the aircraft lease commitments under the CPA, our fleet of leased aircraft reaches a value of over US$2 billion with US$2 billion also in future contracted dry and wet lease revenue.

This solid growth trajectory has led to a very strong portfolio brand name carriers with aircraft type and geographic diversity, and we continue to deliver on our growth strategy having fully committed our leasing growth capital almost a year in advance of our mid-2020 target. This is a significant milestone and a strong indicator of the opportunities that exist in this sector. We're not changing our strategy of conservatively and profitably building scale in this business.

We have several options available to us for growth capital, some of which were not available to us before now and we are committed to ensuring additional value creation to our shareholders. Gary will share more insight on this in his commentary.

Regional aviation is a resilient sector of the industry and we are well-positioned to bring our organization to the next level. Over 90% of our revenues are derived from leasing, a combination of flying operations, also characterized as wet leases and then third-party leases.

We take a process driven conservative approach to building our leasing business. Our objective is to maintain a diversified customer base with good prospects, seek geographic diversification and limit aircraft type concentration.

Due to the predictable nature of our contracted revenues the quality of our customers and our resilient market sector, we are well-positioned to seize new opportunities to profitably grow and diversify.

I extend my sincere thanks to the 5,200 Chorus employees, whose hard work contributed to another solid quarter.

Thank you and now -- I'll now pass the line over to Gary to take you through the second quarter financial results.

Gary Osborne

Thank you, Joe, and good morning. Our group of companies had a strong performance in the second quarter and our financial results came in as anticipated. Here's how the quarter compares to the same period last year.

We reported adjusted EBITDA of $85.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 1.9% relative to the second quarter of 2018. The Regional Aircraft Leasing segments adjusted EBITDA increased by $10.4 million due to the growth in aircraft earning leasing revenue. The Regional Aviation Services segment adjusted EBITDA decreased $8.8 million, offsetting the previously described increase.

These results were expected as they reflect the 2019 amendments to the CPA, which reduced the fixed margin and performance incentive revenue when we moved to market based compensation rates earlier this year. These reductions were partially offset by the implementation of the controllable cost guardrail that mitigated the expected second quarter CPA margin shortfall -- shortfall related to reduce fees.

Beyond these changes related to the amended CPA, the second quarter results were impacted by increased stock-based compensation of $3.5 million, due to the strengthening of the share price, offset by increased aircraft leasing under the CPA and increased capitalization of major maintenance overhauls on owned CPA aircraft over the previous period.

Adjusted net income was $24.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of -- from 2018 of $4.9 million or 16.5% due to an increase in depreciation of $4.2 million, primarily related to additional aircraft in the Regional Aircraft Leasing segment, an increase in interest costs of $4.5 million primarily related to additional aircraft debt, including financing of $95 million related to the acquisition of six aircraft previously acquired with cash, as well as standby fees on the revolving warehouse facility in the Regional Aircraft Leasing segment.

And an increase in other costs of $2.2 million related to foreign exchange losses on working capital, offset by a gain on the property -- on disposal of property and equipment, again offset by $1.6 million increase in adjusted EBITDA previously described and a $4.4 million decrease in income tax expense related to lower adjusted EBT.

Net income was $38.9 million, an increase of $22.6 million over the 2018 period. The increase was primarily due to the quarter-over-quarter change in unrealized foreign exchange gains on long-term debt of $28.7 million, offset by the previously noted $4.9 million decrease in adjusted net income and increased employee separation costs of $1.2 million.

As Joe mentioned, the growth capital, we have on hand has been fully committed. We're very pleased with that and our maturing as a business. Since the launch of the business, we have grown the Regional Aircraft Leasing segment by an average of approximately 20 aircraft per year.

In the near-term, we have the capacity to fund comparable organic growth in the Leasing business through a combination of additional debt enabled by our repayments of rapidly amortizing debt and internally generated cash flows.

Looking ahead to the balance of this year, capital expenditures for 2019, excluding those for the acquisition of aircraft and the ESP, and including capital -- capitalized major maintenance overhauls are expected to be between $34 million and $40 million.

Capital expenditures for ESP and aircraft acquisitions are expected to be between $428 million and $433 million in 2019. This does not include capital for future to be announced aircraft acquisitions.

We've changed our scheduled planned ESPs to align with the CPA amendments, and as such, we anticipate conducting four ESPs this year, five in 2020 with the balance completed before the end of 2022.

As a result of the CPA amendments and the fixed fees, we will no longer provide the number of departures or block hours starting with our third quarter report out as they are no longer relevant to our earnings. For additional supporting -- for additional information supporting our projected guidance for the balance of this year, I'll refer you to Section 4 of the 2019 outlook section of our MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2019.

That concludes my commentary. Thank you for listening. Operator, we can open the call to questions from the analyst community when you are ready.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Doug Taylor

Yes. Thank you. Good morning. I'd just like to dig in a little bit into your comments about comparable capital deployment with sort of, I guess, I'll call it organic capital sources being internally generated cash flow and how we should think about, what you consider to be the excess capital available for reallocation to growing the leasing portfolio. Can you help us frame that up and what you see is the available capacity, currently?

Gary Osborne

I guess when you look at the cash flow statements in that on the debt, you can see that we're paying down our debt pretty rapidly and when you look at the metrics of Leasing business and the Regional Aviation Services business, there's leverage left that we can put back into the business. So on the debt side, you can look to the cash flow statement and then you can also look at what we're generating from the business there.

Doug Taylor

Okay. You continue to expect to, so 3 to 1 debt to equity between 3 to 2, 4 to 1 on the incremental leases that you'd be adding. Is that fair statement?

Gary Osborne

Yes. 75% loan to value would be what we would expect on the aircraft acquisition and the capital we would raise that we've alluded to would help us fund the equity portion.

Doug Taylor

Right.

Gary Osborne

So with that we should be able to continue to grow at the rate that we've been growing at since we launched company, yeah.

Doug Taylor

And then on the statement, I mean, it's been an impressive growth profile for the Regional Aircraft Leasing business, it has been lumpy at times one year to the next. Should we use the current year's capital deployment as the benchmark for what you aspire to continue to deploy at or some sort of average of the previous couple of years?

Gary Osborne

Well, I guess, what we're saying is around 20 a year or for next year, as far as the timing goes, you could smooth out during the year, but that's yet to be determined.

Joe Randell

And that 20 is based on the same sort of unit price that we've been buying these aircraft…

Gary Osborne

Yeah.

Joe Randell

… up till now.

Gary Osborne

Yeah.

Doug Taylor

Okay. All right. Obviously, interest rate projections have rolled over pretty hard for the broader economy, especially the U.S. interest rate, which is important for leasing or aircraft. Can you talk about how -- whether there has been any impact on the lease factors sort of pricing out there at the kind of regional class aircraft level?

Joe Randell

Well, as you know on the lease rate factors, there is always an adjustment for interest rates that gets factored in, so from that perspective, the lease rate factors had been moving with those. So we haven't seen really any impact on the margin that we're earning.

Doug Taylor

Understood. Okay. Last question for me, I mean, as we looking to Q3 here, 13 aircraft entering the fleet and the portfolio is obviously a pretty meaningful amount relative to the size of that portfolio. So I was hoping you could help us with kind of the waiting or the timing of there, front or back end loaded to help us kind of dial in the Q3 expectations?

Joe Randell

Yeah. I don't really have the exact timing by month. But I'd probably just average it out through the quarter.

Doug Taylor

Fair enough. Thanks. I'll pass the line.

Operator

Your next question comes from Cameron Doerksen with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Cameron Doerksen

Thanks. Good morning. Maybe you can just give us here an update on what you're seeing out there as far as opportunities. I mean it sounds to me like you have got plenty of opportunity still for adding an aircraft to the leasing fleet, but maybe if there was a larger transaction -- portfolio transaction out there that would be when you might need some additional capital beyond just kind of internal sources. Maybe just talk about maybe opportunities you might see on sort of the larger transactions?

Joe Randell

Yeah. Well, we continue to have a fairly robust pipeline and for good customers and good jurisdictions, et cetera. We do look at the portfolios, et cetera. But of course, that would require --it was very large and different approach, but we're not anticipating that at this time. But we are mindful of opportunities that may arise. But we are also mindful that any way that we finance this or what we do is actually to the benefit of our shareholders and their earnings.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. And I've been sort of interested in what are the more recent transactions you did with Flybe. These are, I guess, more midlife aircraft, whereas previously you are largely targeting younger aircraft. I mean, I know it’s not initially change of strategy, but just maybe talk about your interest in maybe doing more midlife aircraft? And how the returns on those types of transactions compare with new aircraft?

Joe Randell

Well, the returns are, say, fairly comparable, we look at these assets a little differently in terms of their life. In the case of Flybe, that company has been successfully restructured and we feel has a good future in the marketplace now. It's a new ownership, et cetera.

With those airplanes, when we have midlife aircraft, we also aside from either selling the asset or releasing we look at part of possibilities as well. So I think it's quite reasonable for us to add that type of aircraft to our portfolio tends to balance it out and so we are very pleased to look at midlife aircraft for that reason.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. And maybe just a last one from me, just on the CRJ, I mean, obviously, Bombardier or I guess, seem to be Mitsubishi is going to end production of that aircraft. I mean you still have some additional CRJ900s coming next year. I am just maybe wondering what you think about from a value concern on that aircraft type. I mean, and out of production aircraft, is that more difficult to release when some of those leases come up?

Joe Randell

Well, there have been aircraft that have been discontinued in the past and they continue to the production discontinued, continue to have a pretty good market and Mitsubishi purchasing the program. They purchase the marketing and the product support, and I think, that's critical to their success.

And we expect to support for the end service CRJs to continue during the transition, et cetera. And so it's fully supported by Mitsubishi, and I think, that will be the case for decades in the future. The reputation as a manufacturer as they move into the unmet MRJs, I think is critical.

So we have six within CAC and they're all young aircraft on long-term leases in Europe. So we don't expect any disruption there, and of course, we have five CRJs under lease to Air Canada with nine more coming, but those are supported by very long-term leases and a very little of our value comes from the residual side.

So our contracted leasing revenues for the CRJs is actually pretty healthy and long-term. So we don't see any residual value risk for us certainly in the near-term at all. And we see these aircraft is being continued to be deployed and are successful within the Regional business primarily in North America. But I think we're not at all panic about the residual values at this time.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Arnav Gupta with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Arnav Gupta

Thanks, and good morning, everyone. I just wanted to ask you on the CapEx side first. So there was a CapEx increase of, I think, about $200 million, is that all related to third-party leasing?

Gary Osborne

Yeah. On the gross CapEx, it’s -- yeah, it’s third-part leasing.

Arnav Gupta

Perfect. Thanks. And as the CAC becomes the key player in the market with the growing portfolio, are your customers still focusing on the same aircraft types that you're leasing right now or is there kind of -- and ask maybe not demand, but like there is maybe discussion about more aircraft types?

Joe Randell

Well, I think, we've said before that we are generally within the Leasing -- Regional Leasing segment's 75 seats and greater. I think we've commented that the A220 is an aircraft, which is interesting to us. It is -- to be operated we believe in both the regional and mainline environment. So it's an aircraft that is straddles both segments, but I think there are opportunities there. And of course, with the Embraer product now, with the E2s, which is the next-generation of Embraers. Those aircraft are interesting to us as well.

We are very turboprop oriented, which -- up to this point, which we're quite happy a bit about with no real technological obsolescence and great residual values and good demand for these aircraft because of their unique capabilities. So we're fairly broad. We are not at all heavily exposed with respect to the Embraer Classics or the CRJs, as I mentioned. But – so, they're all really within our scope.

Arnav Gupta

Okay. That’s great. And then lastly for me, on the leasing portfolio, you said you have about 56 commitments now. So in terms of the contracts there -- in terms of the land, in terms and the aircraft that you expect to come back to you over the number of years. What do you see the replacement cycle to look like for the aircraft, because some of these aircraft are obviously slightly older than you would typically want, right?

Joe Randell

Yeah. This -- most of these airplanes are still on very long-term leases and we have few aircraft coming back in the near-term and the ones that are we continue to be engaged on that. So we're very optimistic that, the number of aircraft that we would have sitting on the ground and not deployed it with the very, very little, if any.

Arnav Gupta

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Tim James with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Tim James

Thank you. Good morning. I just want to return to Doug's question earlier. Am I correct in interpreting your answer to mean that you expect to generate total free cash flow after dividend payments that are -- that's approximately equal to the equity that's required to buy about 20 aircraft per year at a 75% loan to value ratio?

Gary Osborne

No. No. That's not what we're saying. What we're saying is between a combination of acquiring new debt and the cash flows from the operations that we can continue to grow.

Tim James

At 20 aircraft per year?

Gary Osborne

Yeah. Well...

Tim James

Okay. I'm sorry maybe I didn't word it properly. That's exactly what I was asking. That's helpful. Thank you. And then, maybe you could just talk about sort of your long-term aspirations for the Leasing business in terms of the global market size being a top player in the industry. I'm just thinking kind of longer term, what's driving your thoughts?

Joe Randell

Yeah. Well, we are still quite bullish on the segment and believe that we have developed a very good niche within the market and we are seeing growth in general for -- in Regional Aircraft even in the turboprop side, for instance, with the ATR72, et cetera.

So, we are -- I think we've become a fairly significant player in the market, already close to being number two in the world, but still a very small part of the overall Regional Aircraft portfolio of there. So a lot of growth opportunity, but for us we're approaching it cautiously in a measured way and at a rate that will make sense for our shareholders and that's the approach that we're taking.

But the good news is, a lot of opportunity there and that's what we're looking to exploit and we’ve got into this place in the last two and a half years, and I think, we're well known in the business now and most proposals that regional carriers look for and manufacturers, et cetera, we're on the list.

Tim James

Okay. Great.

Gary Osborne

Tim, it’s Gary here, just to clarify and make sure we're clear on the debt piece. So the debt in the cash generation would fund the equity portion of the investment into the aircraft and then we can still continue to do the loan to value of 75% or thereabouts on any acquisition, just to be clear.

Tim James

Right. So maybe a simpler way I should have asked the question is, you expect to generate the equity going forward that will allow you to grow at approximately 20 aircraft per year without requiring external equity. Is that correct?

Joe Randell

Yeah. We don't require external equity.

Tim James

Okay.

Joe Randell

We see in the near-term. The next year that we can acquire and put more debt on the balance sheet and then through the internal cash generation fund up to 20 aircraft a year.

Tim James

Right. Okay.

Gary Osborne

External equity is not required to grow at that rate.

Tim James

Yes. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Kevin Chiang with CIBC. Your line is open.

Kevin Chiang

Hi. Good morning and thanks for taking my question here. Maybe just also to follow one Doug's earlier question around the lower interest rate environment, maybe I prefer to ask a different way. There's a lot of cheap capital out there. I guess it was probably a decline in some of the capital working its way through the narrow body market given what's happened to the Max. So just wondering when you look at the competitive environment. Well, you're not seeing any margin compression, are you seeing more competitors when you're bidding on potential leasing opportunities or has a number of competitors they have generally static the past, let's say, six months to nine months here?

Joe Randell

Yeah. I don't think we've seen a particular increase in the number of competitors. It is competitive. We do bid against a number of others each time and et cetera. But we've not seen any significant influx at this point. So I think a lot of the larger lessors continue to focus on the narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, and of course, I think, they are pretty focused on the Max these days and very busy with Airbus products, so.

Kevin Chiang

That's helpful. And then, when you look at your positioning and I appreciate the comment around, you are the second biggest player, but it's still quite a difference between you and the number one player. When you look at the total available markets for you, is there a sense of how big this is. It feels like it's a lot bigger than originally anticipated, say, three years ago, is there a some – is there a finite size of this market that you get to that at some point in time you start looking at other aircraft types or it just kind of hits a glass ceiling and that's as big as you're going to be just kind of turn through the portfolio at that point in time? Is there a sense of when you get to that point?

Joe Randell

I think in the narrow-body side, for instance, roughly, 50% of the world's fleet is leased, under the regional side, today it's probably 20%, 25% and we see no reason as to why the regional fleet should not achieve the same level of penetration.

And we right now -- we're small, but we've grown to this point in two and a half years and just to compare ourselves to the largest player in the market. There, I guess, a little over three times our size at this point.

So we are almost a third of that large player that's in the business for quite some time. So we've been growing very quickly, but still there are most of the proposals that we look at, we do not go forward with, so ample supply of opportunity.

Kevin Chiang

Okay. And maybe just last one for me, when you talked about having this diverse portfolio of aircraft and partners in terms of where the airlines are geographically positioned. When you look at things now, you have a lot of stuff in the kind of the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, may be less in North America, South America. Do you think of things that way, do you think of your portfolio, and say, we should over index more now a little bit over the next year into North America where we might have less exposure or does that not – that’s not how would you look at it?

Joe Randell

Well, I guess, you could say that, we are significantly in North America, given the leases that we have with Air Canada.

Kevin Chiang

With Air Canada, okay.

Joe Randell

We are in Mexico, et cetera. And the growth in the business has largely been and the demand for new airplanes in particular has largely been in Asia, and of course, we are in Africa as well. But in these jurisdictions, generally, we leased to the strongest operators in these jurisdictions, and so that's been our approach up to now in terms of being very selective.

I -- we are in South America as well, the economies in South America are generally doing better, not all economies, I guess, Brazil is doing better. And so we are -- we continue to look outside. In North America, generally, a lot of the regional airplanes are leased, are owned by the mainline carriers and that creates a very competitive environment with respect to lease rate factors, et cetera.

So for us it's about balancing off the risk in the returns. We will continue to explore opportunities in North America. But then we are also now in Europe in a significant way with a number of carriers. So it's all of those balance, it's all about having a diversified portfolio.

Kevin Chiang

That's from me and congrats on a solid quarter there.

Joe Randell

Thank you.

Gary Osborne

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions put up at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Nathalie Megann.

Nathalie Megann

Thank you, Denise, and thank you, everyone, for being present on the call this morning. And we look forward to speaking with you again in the near future. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.