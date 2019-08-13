Disney Hilariously Outguns Netflix In The Upcoming Streaming War

My string of articles (talking about Netflix (NFLX) and AMC (AMCX)) regarding the upcoming "streaming wars" won't be complete without talking about the newest competitor in town Disney (DIS). Specifically, I want to talk about why Disney is poised to crush Netflix. So, let's get this out of the way first, Disney shares dropped 3% after missing Q3 expectations. Most of the decline in earnings was due to losses from the 21st Century Fox integration and taking full operational control of Hulu. However, one important thing to note about this string of bad news is that this is all temporary. For example, X-men: Dark Phoenix may have bombed hard at the box office; however, that doesn't reflect the value of the X-men franchise especially now that it's in Marvel's hands.

The most exciting news for long-term Disney holders is the announcement of the Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle at $12.99/month in an attempt to match Netflix's price point. With this bundled package, I forecast Disney to reach the same subscriber base as Netflix by around 2023, 3 years from the time of launch. Furthermore, Disney has certain key advantages over Netflix that will allow it to dominate in the future.

Advantage # 1 - More timeless content

So, the judgment on the quality of content is a highly subjective thing. For example, in my opinion, I feel Netflix has a ton of mediocre content on its platform with only one of its original programs being particularly memorable. But that's just me. However, I don't think anyone will dispute the timelessness of Disney's content from classic fairytales, to Star Wars, to The Simpsons, to Marvel, etc. It's what allows them to remake the Aladdin and Lion King to a billion dollars in box office revenues each.

Meanwhile, despite the billions dumped into original content, Netflix's most binged shows remain Friends and the Office. Two shows which are leaving Netflix soon. Even what I feel is Netflix's best original content, Stranger Things, does not have anywhere near the same passionate fan base as something like Star Wars or Marvel. This translates to better engagement with the Disney characters which will result in more binge-watching.

Advantage # 2 - Better Monetization of Content

Simply put Netflix only has one way to monetize its content and that is via its subscriber base. Disney has multiple avenues to monetize its content. First via movie box office. Disney can afford to spend massive amounts of money on its original movies as they earn it back and profit through the movie's theatrical run. By contrast, Netflix spends close to $100 million on movies like Triple Frontier and Bright, yet sees no direct revenue uplift with regards to these movies. All the subscribers who watched were already paying subscribers.

Furthermore, Disney also earns revenue through other means such its Parks and Resorts as well as licensing fees for branded merchandise (games, books, toys, etc.). Based on the 2018 10-K, Parks and Resorts generated $4.5 billion in operating income (28% of total) and licensing generated $1.6 billion in operating income (10% of total). As a concrete example, Disney is just about to open a new "Star Wars" themed section at its resort.

Source: Disney 2018 10-K

In other words, Disney can spend $300 million generating new Star Wars content which will earn money at the box office, land on its streaming platform to be binged watched, then launch theme park attractions and finally license out toys and other merchandise. While Netflix spends $300 million (Marco Polo, Triple Frontier, and Bright) and would not even see that kind of revenue uplift. Call me crazy, but somehow I don't foresee a "Bright" theme park attraction in the future.

Advantage # 3 - Disney already owns all of the content

I've already discussed this in-depth in my previous article on Netflix, but the quick summary is Netflix spends a crazy amount of money in licensing fees. The fact that Disney won't have to pay licensing fees will immediately make Disney's streaming service profitable on a gross margin level. Furthermore, as more streaming platforms become available (for example Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) platform), it will only magnify the pricing power of content providers making it more expensive for Netflix. I've discussed the shift in power between content providers and streaming platforms in my article on AMC.

Advantage # 4 - ESPN+ is poised to benefit from the bundle

ESPN+ currently has 2 million subscribers and is losing money. However, once bundled up with Disney+ and Hulu, the service can rapidly expand its subscription base. Once it has the proper scale, ESPN+ can start running advertisements on its live sports streaming platform (or offer to remove the ads for an additional fee). That sort of scale would also allow ESPN+ to also become a major hub for pay-per-view events as seen with its deal with the UFC. All in all, having live sports on streaming would be another key advantage for Disney.

Valuation

Unbelievably, despite all these advantages, Netflix is still the more expensive stock of the two with a P/E ratio of 122. Disney, on the other hand, is trading at a P/E ratio of 19. Running a simplified valuation model of what Disney would look like after 5 years. I made the assumption that it will take Disney roughly until 2023 to get to the point where Netflix is now. So, for the streaming service, I used Netflix's 2018 streaming revenue of 12.2 billion. I used Netflix's operating income excluding the costs Netflix pays for its content. I assumed the cost of this content would be paid for or recovered through other means (see advantage # 2). I forecasted its revenues and operating income from traditional cable (Media Networks) to decrease by half. I assumed all other segments grew at an annual rate of 5%. I assumed that Disney's operating margins, SG&A, and tax rate all remain the same. Using a future P/E of 18 (same as current and what I view as fair for a stable business), I came up with a price target of 237 for 2023 roughly 70% above the current market price.

Source: Disney 2018 10-K and author's calculations

In my previous article on Netflix, I presented the case against the company. I believe this investment thesis is still intact. While I believe Netflix will survive as a company, the presence of Disney as a, (in my opinion), much better alternative will limit subscriber growth and pricing power making Netflix's current valuation difficult to justify. While I don't recommend you short Netflix, Disney is the far better buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. Although I write with conviction, due to timing issues my articles may not fully reflect my investment portfolio (I have a day job so I can't write all the time, etc.). This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.