Symantec: The Aftermath

The debt on its balance sheet, coupled with other stranded costs, makes its financials unattractive as it returns the proceeds from the recent sale of the enterprise business to investors.

Source: Symantec

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) recently offloaded its enterprise security business in a deal that saw Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) paying $10.7 billion in cash. After the acquisition, management made a case for the company to be worth up to $30/share after the company's DNA morphed from a high-growth, low-profit, business to a low-growth, high-profit, low-risk business. Symantec's new low-growth DNA in a fast-growing cyber security market justifies the lukewarm reaction from the market. While the new cash/share ratio is enticing in the near term, investors should understand the implication of taking the dividend payout, which means sticking it with the company as management attempts to re-accelerate the consumer security business. Symantec's consumer business appears attractive due to the huge cash flow it generates. However, management's decision not to use cash to grow the business casts huge doubts on the ability of the consumer security business to sustain its huge margins.

On paper, Symantec's valuation tends towards the $30/share valuation assuming the consumer security business keeps its huge margins while re-accelerating growth. However, this appears to be unsustainable in the long term, as the consumer business would require a lot of reinvestment to ensure Symantec preserves market share while simultaneously acquiring new ones. For investors who are still curious to understand why the cash wasn't kept to invest in the growth of the business, here are four reasons why Symantec might have opted not to do that.

Reduce volatility: Symantec has faced a lot of negative press after acquiring LifeLock and Blue Coat. At some point, the stock fell to $18/share from its all-time high of $34. This caused a lot of distraction as management had to attend to those issues at the expense of focusing on generating synergies from its key divisions. Focus on its strengths: until the sale of the enterprise division, analysts have sighted demand and competitive weaknesses in the division. The company has struggled to achieve growth at a sustainable margin losing bids in the cloud space to competitors like Zscaler (ZS). Improve the confidence of investors: after all the negative press that has rocked the company in recent years, its only appropriate to reward investors for their good faith by returning value as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Communicating to investors that it has other use for the proceeds from the sale of the enterprise division would have been a difficult case to make. Symantec already has a lot of uncertainty overweighing it. The last thing you want to do in the face of uncertainty is to create more in the minds of wary investors. Prove its deal-making capabilities: Selling the enterprise business for $10.7 billion sends a strong message that management knows how to cut a great deal in the M&A space. Remember, the enterprise business consists mainly of Blue Coat, which was acquired for $4.6 billion in 2016. Doubling the value of that segment in two years passes a strong signal to investors that management can court the right buyer when it needs to. This further allays the fear of investors who are worried about the waning growth story. Going forward, investors will be confident that management will be able to secure a suitable buyer for the remaining business if it has to.

After grasping the rationale behind the sale, investors still need to understand if the $12/share dividend is enough incentive to stick it with the new consumer security pure-play.

Source: Symantec

Average direct customer count was -3% y/y. The company currently bundles Norton and LifeLock, which seems like a two for the price of one strategy to reduce customer churn. This strategy grew ARPU by 2% y/y but sounds like a giveaway. A 2% growth after crashing prices seems weak though it has helped Symantec preserve its margin as the ARPU growth suggest customers are refreshing to a bigger plan. Regardless, it is a weak pricing strategy to combine both products for such little ARPU.

Symantec will have to prove that it can aggressively acquire direct customers and preserve existing ones without sacrificing margins. As it currently stands, its bundling undersells the potentials of LifeLock. An ARPU of $8 is too small for a business that is promising up to $1 million in stolen fund reimbursement in the event that LifeLock doesn't successfully protect its customer's identity.

Valuation

Going forward, Symantec has a lot of swinging appendages. On the positive side, the projected 50% operating margin makes its projected free cash flow narrative more convincing. However, there are a lot of cost buckets that will impact its overall value.

Firstly, the $4.5 billion debt on its balance sheet and the $560 million interest on the debt weighs heavily on its valuation. Also, the company highlighted the $1.5 billion in stranded cost needed to complete the sale of the enterprise division. Thirdly, the consumer business is losing customers. Direct customer count fell by 700 thousand y/y in Q1. Symantec needs to demonstrate it can sustainably raise ARPU without slashing its operating margins guidance.

Its market cap now consists largely of cash, which has a valuation multiple of one and debt which has a negative impact on the overall valuation of the business. When you refine all that information, we have a business which will be barely trudging along going forward at a low valuation multiple.

Therefore, I won't be initiating a position unless a cheaper price presents itself as the declining direct customer count will weigh heavily on margins leading to a lower valuation in coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.