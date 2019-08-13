Roche Sets An Immunotherapy First With Tecentriq Combination: Looks To Increase Sales

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it has achieved positive news from its Phase 3 study using a Tecentriq combination for previously untreated advanced bladder cancer patients. This latest update is good news for the company as it looks to expand its revenue for Tecentriq in the coming quarters. It is good for patients in that this aggressive type of cancer is still a big unmet medical need. Lastly, the reported news was just an interim analysis. Mature data is expected to be released as the trial is advanced further through the clinic.

Phase 3 Data Off To A Strong Start

The Phase 3 study recruited a total of 1213 patients who were randomized to receive either Tecentriq alone or in combination versus chemotherapy alone for people with previously untreated advanced bladder cancer. That means patients were given: Tecentriq, Tecentriq in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy or platinum-based chemotherapy along with a placebo. One important item to note is that platinum-based chemotherapy is noted to be gemcitabine with either cisplatin or carboplatin. The interim analysis noted that this study met one of the co-primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS). That is, treatment with Tecentriq along with platinum-based chemotherapy achieved a statistically significant PFS rate compared to chemotherapy.

On the flip side, no exact PFS number was yet given, therefore, that will be important to watch upon release. On top of that, it was stated that the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) was encouraging but has not yet been reached. The OS number likely won't be released until a much later time, but I must say it is good to see that this number has not yet been reached. This is a good finding for patients who are being treated in this study. I think this is only the beginning for Roche in terms of the potential in this particular type of cancer. That's because it has several other late-stage studies that are in the clinic using Tecentriq alone or in combination with other therapies for advanced bladder cancer.

Sales Are Growing

Roche is not doing that bad at all when it comes to sales of Tecentriq. Sales of Tecentriq in Q2 of 2019 were $450 million. This is not bad at all, but the company still has a way to go before it reaches the other competing drugs in the PD-L1 space. For instance, Merck (MRK) Keytruda has been able to achieve $2.6 billion in sales in Q2 of 2019. That's not to say that Roche is not doing well. Tecentriq is still growing at a good rate year over year.

For instance, the company recently reported its half year 2019 sales. For the 1st half of 2019, it generated $802 million in sales of Tecentriq. However, in the same half year period in 2018, sales were only $328 million. This comes out to be a 141% year over year growth in sales for this drug. If this percentage of growth for Tecentriq continues in the coming years, then Roche will be in good shape. Looking at the 1st half of 2019 product sales that were released, Tecentriq was the second highest year-over-year growth product in its portfolio. The top product that had a massive percentage increase during the same time period was Hemlibra which grew by over 500%. Hemlibra was developed to treat patients with Hemophilia A.

Conclusion

Roche has done well thus far in terms of progression-free survival for these previously untreated advanced bladder cancer patients. However, there is still a catalyst on the way as the full detailed data from the Phase 3 study has not yet been released. In addition, there is another golden opportunity. This is the fact that the OS number has not yet been reached. That means patients are living longer and should this continue to build for a longer period of time it will be very good news for these patients.

The risk is that there is no guarantee that the final OS number will be satisfactory. Until it is revealed it's hard to say how this will compare to other drugs. The second risk would be major competitors in the same space. As I highlighted above, both Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have a large segment of the market when it comes to the PD-L1 inhibitor space. Still, Tecentriq has been able to still generate over $800 million in sales for the indications it is approved for. There is one key finding that Roche can hang its hat on when it comes to this indication. That key finding being that the IMvigor130 is the first positive Phase 3 study utilizing a cancer immunotherapy combination for previously untreated advanced bladder cancer. This will likely build on the sales momentum for Tecentriq in the coming quarters.

