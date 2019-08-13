Illinois Tool Works - Rewarding Shareholders For Over Half A Century

The company is aiming for 7-10% EPS growth in the long run and the dividend growth should be in the lower range of that.

Investment Thesis

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is a global diversified manufacturer with 7 different business segments. The company's revenue is well diversified globally, as it generates more than half of its revenue from outside the US. ITW is very well known company among dividend investors. With an incredible record of 55 years of dividend growth, the company has earned the trust of investors looking for safe, increasing income.

The company has implemented a business strategy around their best customers. As 80% of the company's revenues come from 20% of its customers, ITW focuses on those 20% and develops a deep understanding about the challenges and problems those customers are facing. Using the insights from those companies, they are able to innovate and find solutions for those key customers. The portfolio of more than 17.000 current and pending patents reflects that.

Source: ITW Investor Relations

With their 80/20 strategy they have been able to deliver best-in-class ROIC and strong free cash flow generation. The company aims for 40% ROIC after tax for its 2023 plan.

Source: ITW Investor Relations

For such a large company, they also have a bit of a unique culture. They encourage different divisions to think independently in a decentralized, almost entrepreneurial way. That way every division can independently modify their approach to best serve its key customers. With more than 7 business segments and operations in 55 countries, that can give each division an advantage in their sector.

Source: ITW Investor Relations

Dividend Analysis

Investors who bought shares in ITW in the last decade have done very well, as they have seen their dividend income grow rapidly. The 10 year dividend growth has been over 11% CAGR, while the last 5 years have seen an even faster growth of 17% CAGR. Those investors have a great yield-on-cost on their initial investment. Shareholder value has also been added with buybacks, with the float reduced by a very impressive 1/3 of the total amount in the last 10 years.

Source: Morningstar

The share price has followed dividend growth and outside recessions the yield has historically been around 2%. In the last year and a half the yield has been above 2.5%. But investors should not expect similar dividend growth going forward as in the last decade. The latest increase was 7% and as the company guides for 7-10% EPS growth in their 2023 plan, I believe this is in line with what we can expect going forward.

The dividend is very safe. With the payout ratio at 50%, in line with the company's strategy, ITW can weather a similar decrease in earnings as in 2007-2009 and still maintain its dividend. Taking into account the dividend increases lasting more than half a century, income investors can own this stock and sleep well.

Latest Earnings

In Q2 2019 organic revenues declined by 3% YOY as the company saw reduced demand for its products across the portfolio, with automotive segment taking the biggest hit (-7%). In the back of that, the management reduced the guidance for the full year. Previously they estimated low-single digit organic growth, but now they are expecting a 1-3% decline YOY. They did increase the dividend 7%, which was a positive, but it was lower than the average 10% increase investors have enjoyed over the last decade.

My Strategy

My personal investment goal is to have a dividend portfolio yielding 5% net of taxes on my initial investment by 2026. Taking into account the usual withholding tax of 15% for my US stocks, I use this calculator to see if the yield/growth combination of potential investments fit the bill for me.

With the current share price at $150 and the dividend yield at 2.68%, projecting the 7% dividend increase going forward with dividend re-investing will come out to under 4% YOC and will fall shy of my goal of 5% yield-on-cost by 2026 (net of withholding taxes).

To fit my criteria, ITW's share price would have to come down to around $127, which would be at 16.5 P/E, using the midpoint of the new full year guidance. That would be a significant 15% drop in share price, but as the share price dropped close to 20% in the end of 2018, it is not unrealistic in the case we get a market correction.

Summary

ITW's proven business strategies and track record of rewarding shareholders make this a worthy candidate for further research. Investors have done very well owning this company in the past, but expectations for future growth should be more conservative. I rate ITW a HOLD at current valuations and a BUY at $127 and below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.