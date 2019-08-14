Retirement Advisor: Economic Reality Is No Barrier To Retirement (Podcast)

Summary

Morgan Housel, in his latest blogpost for Collaborative Fund, attempts to enumerate the “laws of investing,” including one related to retirement.

That “law” describes the mismatch between cash flow and time horizon, meaning a young person lacks the funds with which to invest precisely when he can most benefit from compounding.

This is certainly not a law of investing, but it is an accurate description of contemporary American social reality, on the basis of which I suggest for advisor takeaways.