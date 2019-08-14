Retirement Advisor: Economic Reality Is No Barrier To Retirement (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Morgan Housel, in his latest blogpost for Collaborative Fund, posits that a young person lacks the funds with which to invest precisely when he can most benefit from compounding.
This podcast (5:58) suggests four advisor implications of this current social reality: first, that all is not lost for investors who lack the cash flow at a young age; second, that contemporary economics requires vigilance regarding negative compounding; third, that people need to take maximum advantage of positive economic conditions and prepare for a poor economy ahead of time; and fourth, that accessing the miracle of compounding is facilitated by establishing a reasonable standard of living.