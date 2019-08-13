General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon

At a time when packaged food companies are in the doldrums, General Mills (GIS) does not offer anything new. Though GIS does have market leadership in a number of key packaged food segments, the industry decline is here and GIS is having to effect turnarounds in troubled segments such as NA with the growth drivers simply not yet sufficient to offset the decline.

The fact that GIS has taken note of the troubles at Kraft Heinz (KHC), recognizing the risks associated with leverage, and thus, actively making efforts to achieve a cleaner balance sheet, is a start. But the shares aren't exactly cheap and already trade slightly above peers at 18x PE. And with fundamentals looking decidedly unappealing, I see little reason to buy GIS's shares anytime soon.

NA Retail Segment: A Turnaround Story?

In its latest update, GIS disclosed some encouraging plans to arrest negative growth in NA retail segment (59% of F19 sales).

Note that NA has been a thorn in the side for GIS for a while now. In FY19, the NA retail segment experienced a lackluster -1% organic net sales growth. The company plans to hit flat to -1% sales growth in FY20 by focusing on yogurt and snacks while defending its position in cereals and maintaining segment margins.

For FY20, GIS plans to implement bigger back-to-school merchandising efforts and a "Consumer First" design innovation process where ideas are introduced to the market in less than a year.

Given recent Nielsen data showing GIS US retail sales trend at 0.3% in FY19 Q4 versus the 2-year average of 0.1% (see Figure 1) and market share improvements in the last three years (see Table 1), NA segment guidance looks attainable.

To drive growth, GIS is stepping up Nature Valley’s merchandising windows and in-store displays, as well as adding variety through an additional line to the brand – crispy creamy wafer bars. GIS has also reformulated Fiber One, previously a huge drag to sales in FY19, to meet more diet profiles and bring back growth in sales. Nature Valley and Fiber One combined represents 40% of the total segment; thus, growing the two brands is critical to meeting guidance.

Blue Buffalo: The Growth Driver

Blue Buffalo, accounting for 8% of FY19 sales, is projected to rise 8-10% YoY in top line growth for FY20 on the back of accelerating growth from expansion in the food/drug/mass (FDM) and e-commerce channels, more than offsetting any negative sentiment from pet specialty.

On the bright side, management seems confident in the segment’s continued growth, given the growing market and early stages of a shift from mainstream pet food to wholesome natural. The wholesome natural category accounts for all the growth in US pet food, which grew 2% last year, implying a ~$28.9 billion market.

Blue Buffalo, as the leader in the category with nearly 3x the size of the next competitor, is well-positioned to benefit from the shift in preference. In addition to growth, the segment could also see margin expansion by leveraging the group's scale.

Blue Buffalo’s household penetration has more room for growth on the back of FDM expansion, a key revenue driver. Since the expansion of Blue in FDM in August 2017, household penetration grew from 6.2% to 9.8% in FY19 (Figure 2).

More than 70% of Blue Buffalo FDM buyers last year are new to the brand, signaling the FDM strategy is working, expanding the customer base. For FY20, FDM growth will rely on 1) expanding presence of Life Protection Formula and Wilderness product lines to keep current FDM customers; 2) brand building through national merchandising events; and 3) adding Blue into club and drugstores.

Complementing the FDM channel is e-commerce, accounting for 25% of segment net sales. The plan is to explore different package sizes and expand the e-commerce platform to ensure products are available in click-and-collect and delivery models for large FDM customers. To improve pet specialty (which experienced a decline in FY19), three initiatives have been put in place: 1) the launch of Carnivora, a premium brand extension; 2) introduction of differentiated assortments; and 3) the execution of the new Baby Blue program.

The pet specialty segment is likely to continue its decline in FY20, although partially offsetting this will be margin expansion from Blue Buffalo leveraging the GIS group's product management capabilities, with as much as $50 million in synergies up for grabs.

International: Improvements May Take Time

The Europe & Australia segment has not performed well to date. Accounting for 11% of total net sales, the segment was down -1% in organic net sales on declines in yogurt, partially offset by growth in snack bars and ice cream. Segment operating profit was worse at -8% as lower SG&A expenses did not compensate for the higher input costs.

To counter the decline, GIS has placed the following key priorities front and center:

Table 2. GIS Fiscal 2020 Priorities (Europe & Australia) Priorities Details Grow Mexican, Ice Cream, and Snack Bars Mexican: Brand Awareness and Innovation Ice Cream: Innovation, Permissible Indulgent and Premiumization, Distribution Expansion Snack Bars: Brand Awareness, Distribution Expansion Compete Effectively on Yogurt Brand awareness, Premiumization, Focus Resources on Core

The outlook for Asia and Latin America, representing 10% of total net sales, seems more positive than Europe and Australia with sales growth expected to hit mid-single-digits with snacks and ice cream leading the way (accounting for 2/3 of total segment net sales). The FY20 segment priorities are outlined in Table 3 below:

Table 3. GIS Fiscal 2020 Priorities (Asia and Latin America) Priorities Details Ice Cream and Snacks Platforms to Lead growth Ice Cream: Launch Differential Innovation, Execute Unified Consumer Activation Plan, Accelerate Channel Development, Snack Bars: Portfolio Expansion and Brand Awareness Compete Effectively on Key Local Brands Snacks Platform Expansion (Yoki), In-store Execution (Kitano), Premium Innovation (Wanchai Ferry)

In FY20, Haagen-Dazs will launch a variety of flavors and one-of-a-kind offerings, especially in the hand-held segment (70% of ice cream market), starting with the first super-premium ice cream cone in Asian markets. Strong pipeline of new flavors such as a limited-edition summer fruit collection and Haagen-Dazs mooncakes with new refreshed packaging are also in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, GIS is also expanding its snack bars portfolio through new flavors such as coconut and almond butter and building brand awareness on Nature Valley to drive growth further. The plans for FY20 is also centered on competing effectively on local brands Yoki, Kitano and Wanchai Ferry and on developing all channels: retail (China, Korean, Taiwan), e-commerce (double-digit growth in FY20) and shop (for premium experience).

Margins, on the other hand, are set to improve significantly by leveraging global sourcing in China, optimizing route-to-market in Brazil, and growing capacity of bakeries and foodservice in India. It makes sense to focus efficiencies on these three markets as they generate more than 60% of the segment’s $1.7 billion in net sales.

Valuation

Current Price ($) ROA (%) ROE (%) P/E EV / EBITDA Yield General Mills Inc. 53.92 5.67 26.56 18.2x 13.12x 3.64% Unilever Plc 58.86 15.54 73.89 13.3x 13.94x 3.06% Mondelez Int. 54.69 4.14 10.06 22.9x 20.23x 2.08% Kellogg Co. 62.00 7.83 55.52 14.9x 12.57x 3.67% Hershey Co. 154.83 17.77 101.8 19.2x 17.67x 1.99% Conagra Foods 28.65 4.17 12.3 18.9x 12.87x 2.97% Average 5.45* 26.11* 17.9x 15.1x 2.90%

From a valuation perspective, GIS does not look especially undervalued as the stock is trading at a current P/E of 18.2x versus the peer average of 17.9x. Upside relies heavily on better-than-expected results from Blue Buffalo and a turnaround story in NA, which, as we've seen with the likes of KHC, remains a tough environment rife with competitive pressures. Likewise, there seems to be limited upside contribution from the international business with the overall story dependent on innovation and premiumization efforts, which should only kick in longer term.

Not that it's all doom and gloom, though. Details on further divestment plans are in the works and could serve as a much-needed catalyst. The other bright spot is the dividend with GIS's shares offering a higher yield of 3.64% versus the industry average of 2.90%. The dividend could increase further as the company continues to offload debt.

Conclusion

GIS’s commitment to reversing the decline in NA retail segment is commendable, but with the NA environment still looking very challenging, it's hard to see too much upside on this front. Internationally, the bright spots are mainly in Asia and Latin America which should help offset declines in Europe and Australia. There are admittedly some margin improvement initiatives as well, but on the whole, I'm not getting my hopes up in the short term. I do, however, like the deleveraging efforts with further divestments potentially serving as a catalyst. With a 3-4% yield to boot, I can see why GIS's shares might be appealing to income investors. But with too much complexity and too little growth in its key segments, I see little reason to hang on to GIS's shares for now.

