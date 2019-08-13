Groupon Is Undervalued, But Better To Avoid

The main reason why Groupon will never be great again is because its model cannot work for the long term.

In the past one year, Groupon (GRPN) has lost 40% of its value. The once-flying technology company is now valued at more than $1.5 billion. This article will explain why Groupon does not make a good investment even at the current cheap valuation. The main thesis is that Groupon does not have any competitive advantage in the so-called local commerce. This is because companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) are expanding their delivery capabilities. They also have incentive programs like Amazon Prime that have hundreds of millions of subscribers. Therefore, we believe that Groupon offers no value proposition to investors, even at the current cheap valuation.

Introduction

Ten years ago, Groupon was one of the most valued online retail startups in the United States. A profile by CNBC called it the fastest-growing ever. In fact, it was reported that Google (GOOG) had offered to buy the company for about $6 billion. In 2011, the company launched its IPO, and within a few months, the company was worth more than $15 billion. The good old days are gone, and the company has been declining since then.

The Good

Groupon has a number of challenges as I will explain below. However, the company has a number of good things. First, the company's balance sheet is relatively strong based on the current capitalization. The company ended the recent quarter with more than $596 million in cash and short-term investments. Its total debt is slightly above $208 million. All of this debt is long-term in nature, which means that the interest payments are negligible. In 2018, the company spent just $21 million to cover interest. It also received $6 million from its short-term investments, bringing the net payments to about $15 million.

Further, using most valuation metrics shows that Groupon is not an overvalued company. At the current valuation, investors are paying 11x the expected earnings for this year. This is slightly below the S&P 500 forward PE of about 16. Other retailers like Walmart, Etsy (ETSY), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) have a forward PE ratio of 40, 20, and 37 respectively. The same applies to the forward EV to EBITDA ratio, which is an ideal valuation metric for these types of companies. The company has a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of about 4.11, while the other comparable companies have a forward EV to EBITDA of 11.05, 34, and 31 respectively. When you combine this with the previous statement on balance sheet, you realize that Groupon is not overvalued at all.

Another good thing about Groupon is its strong brand. According to a statement by the company, one in every five Americans use its products to find deals. In fact, according to SimilarWeb, Groupon is the sixth most popular shopping app in the iTunes after Amazon (AMZN), Nike (NIKE), Walmart (WMT), Wish, and OfferUp.

Groupon's Business Model Can't Work in the Long Term

It all boils down to this. With companies like Amazon offering services like Prime that enable same-day shipping, discounts, and additional services like music and video, it is difficult for Groupon to compete.

The main reason why Groupon will never be great again is because its model cannot work for the long-term. When it was started, most retailers believed that the digital space would be a niche place. Big retailers like Walmart, Target (TGT), and Macy's (M) ignored the internet. Therefore, Groupon had a special market proposition to many local retailers in that it could bring more traffic and sales to them.

Today, things have changed and most retailers have launched their e-commerce platforms. In fact, digital sales are the fastest growing areas for most retailers like Walmart and Target. Retail brands like those of Proctor & Gamble (PG) and Unilever (UL) have also launched their stores and are actively participating in marketplaces like Amazon (AMZN). Therefore, most of these companies prefer using their platforms to offer the discounts.

In addition to this, millions of people are currently using Amazon (AMZN) Prime, which gives them free delivery. Amazon and Walmart are also offering same-day delivery. Groupon does not have this option. Instead, it charges its users $8.99 for 3-day express shipping. Most people are opting to use services like Prime that give them much more such as a free Prime Video subscription. Therefore, with the shipping cost and time out of the way, the big retailers have become "local."

Add this to the fact that other platforms like Facebook (FB), and Snapchat (SNAP) have started to focus on the local market. Other smaller brands like OfferUp that didn't exist a few years ago are now popular with users. These competitors have contributed to the weak margins.

Groupon's management has realized this but their action does not make sense. Instead of focusing on deals, the company has started to offer a marketplace for full-priced goods. In short, it is now competing with the big retailers like Amazon. The challenge with this is that most people who still use Groupon do so because of the deals. Further, a quick look at some basic things in Groupon's website shows that they are actually more expensive than those in Amazon. For example, a 64GB iPhone XR that sells at $679 in Amazon sells for $849 in Groupon. This Burberry spray goes for $38 in Amazon and $58 in Groupon.

A good evidence to this is that the company's global active users has declined as shown below.

Further, interest in Groupon on Google has faded as you can see in the five-year Google Trends chart below. Compare this growth with that of Walmart and Amazon.

Most importantly, the company's revenue growth has been non-existent as shown below. It is always risky to invest in a company with slow growth, especially if it does not pay dividends or buy back its stock.

Finally, Groupon has not created any incentive for people to shop in its websites and apps. In other words, unlike other companies like Walmart, Amazon, and to a small extent, eBay (EBAY), the company has not created incentives to keep the buyers coming. For example, with Amazon, there is an incentive to keep shopping because of the same-day delivery and the large variety of products. With Walmart, a service like Jet enables people to save more money as they shop.

Conclusion

While Groupon's valuation makes sense, I don't believe that it makes a good investment. As mentioned, I believe that its discount model has been disrupted by the likes of eBay (EBAY) and Amazon. Other local companies that were not online in its early days now have their websites where they can give deals. Therefore, I believe that the management will have a tough time turning the business around.

