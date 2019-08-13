Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was a top performer in the past recession, losing only 1.7% of its value between October 2007 and March 2009, while the S&P 500 took a 56% nosedive. It is a popular holding among the Seeking Alpha community, with almost every recent article suggesting investors should buy CVS.

As such, I expect some resistance when I will suggest that CVS isn't the best choice for dividend investors.

Following the Aetna merger, the company must spend time reducing debt, solidifying its balance sheet, and only then will be able to increase its dividend again.

CVS Health is currently trading at $59.29 and yields 3.37%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, CVS has a dividend strength score of 52 and a stock strength score of 72.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid CVS Health at current prices.

In this article, I will analyze CVS's potential as an income-producing investment before analyzing its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

To build a steady stream of dividend income which meets my financial goals, I need to be disciplined with the stocks I purchase.

For one, they need safe dividends. The setback caused by a dividend cut outweighs any benefit of buying unstable companies (not that there are many benefits to doing so).

I also need a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential (read: "Dividend Investing Strategy For Investors Like You & Me"). If dividend growth fails me, realizing value also allows me to increase my income stream (read: "How To Sell Stocks To Increase Your Dividend Income").

For yields below 5.5%, I need some dividend growth. Only a couple of percent if the yield is above 5%. Mid to high single digit growth between 3.5% and 4% and high single digit growth between 3% and 3.5%.

Dividend Safety

CVS Health has an earnings payout ratio of 56%. This makes CVS's payout ratio better than 32% of dividend stocks.

CVS pays 24% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 56% of dividend stocks.

CVS pays 78% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe CVS Health's payout ratio looks quite safe. However, there has been no clear trend in net income and cash flows in the past years. Payout ratios remain reasonable, yet inconsistent.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.2600 $1.5600 $1.8600 $2.0000 $2.0000 Net Income $4.14 $4.34 $4.99 $2.91 $3.55 Payout Ratio 31% 36% 38% 69% 57% Cash From Operations $7.14 $8.75 $11.30 $7.62 $8.34 Payout Ratio 18% 18% 17% 27% 24% Free Cash Flow $4.68 $5.36 $9.33 $5.11 $2.55 Payout Ratio 27% 30% 20% 40% 79%

CVS has an interest coverage ratio of 2.28x which is better than 26% of stocks. This level of coverage isn't super safe. We'll talk more about the company's plans to reduce debt later, but at current rates, the interest payments take up too much of earnings for me to be comfortable as a shareholder.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like CVS's dividend, while safe, needs the company to prove an ability to increase earnings and cash flows significantly over multiple quarters for me to become totally confident in it.

Dividend Potential

CVS Health has a dividend yield of 3.37% which is better than 69% of dividend stocks. For stocks with these yields, I'm usually looking for high single digit dividend growth potential.

The company's 5-year average dividend growth of 13% shows that until 2017, management was committed to increasing the dividend. However, all that came to a halt in 2017.

Since, the dividend has been frozen. It most likely will remain frozen until 2022 when it is estimated that the company will meet its targeted 3x debt to EBITDA ratio.

That's another 3 years of flat dividends provided everything goes to plan. When investing in stocks between 3% and 4%, I simply can't afford to own stocks which don't grow their dividends. Had I been a shareholder, the announcement of the freeze most likely would have ended up in me selling.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 11% CAGR, while net income has grown at a -3% CAGR.

Thanks to the Aetna acquisition, revenues and earnings have a lot of potential to grow. If within a few years CVS can pay down its debt, it might, once again be in the position to have an attractive dividend policy. At that point, I'd reconsider purchasing.

Dividend Summary

CVS has a dividend strength score of 52/100. It just doesn't make sense for most dividend investors to own stocks which yield 3-4% but which don't grow their dividend. If income growth isn't a priority, investors would be well served by focusing on higher yields.

Stock Strength

If you decide that CVS isn't the healthcare stock you should have in your portfolio, should you sell now? I will assess CVS's value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality: 4 factors which have proven reliable in predicting future returns for most of the past century.

Value

Everyone is chanting that CVS is undervalued. Is that the case?

CVS has a P/E of 16.70x

P/S of 0.34x

P/CFO of 7.11x

Dividend yield of 3.37%

Buyback yield of -27.90%

Shareholder yield of -25%.

According to these values, CVS is more undervalued than 76% of stocks, which makes it look quite cheap when we consider the multiples. The negative buyback yield, due to the Aetna acquisition isn't so great. Stocks with the highest negative buyback yields have historically significantly underperformed the market, regardless of whether the share emission was to acquire another business or to finance new operations internally. While the Aetna acquisition has relieved margin pressure from CVS, I don't expect the stock's value to be realized in upcoming quarters.

However, when investor sentiment around CVS does turn, there will be pent-up value which will likely be realized in a few months. If the dividend were growing at an attractive rate, investors could consider waiting it out. Unfortunately, it isn't.

Value Score: 76/100

Momentum

CVS Health trades at $59.29 and is up 7.12% these last 3 months, yet is down -8.80% these last 6 months and -13.53% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 51% of stocks, which isn't fantastic. The stock doesn't have the wind in its back. While the stock undergoes its multiyear reduction in debt levels, it is unlikely that it picks up significant momentum. Investors will likely have to wait for a while, receiving a frozen dividend for multiple quarters before expecting any price appreciation.

Momentum score: 51/100

Financial Strength

CVS has a debt/equity ratio of 2.6, which is better than 33% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by 61% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 6.9% of liabilities. The weak level of liability coverage & CVS's large increase in liabilities due to the Aetna acquisition gives the stock a financial strength score of only 20.

Acquiring companies can bloat your balance sheet. When a company has to freeze your dividend to pay down debt, it usually means that it likely isn't the best time for an investor seeking increasing dividend income.

Financial Strength Score: 20/100

Earnings Quality

CVS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -23.2%, which is better than 85% of companies. It depreciates 149.5% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 63% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $1.0 in revenue, which is better than 76% of stocks. This makes CVS's earnings quality better than 95% of stocks.

One thing that we can't bash CVS for, however, is the quality of its earnings. A few years down the line, when debt levels are brought back to a reasonable range, and when the dividend will once again have the opportunity to increase, CVS could become a great position.

Earnings Quality Score: 95/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 72/100 which is encouraging without being sensational. A few years down the line CVS has the potential to be a very attractive investment. This won't happen for multiples quarters though.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 52 & a stock strength of 72, CVS Health is a subpar choice for dividend investors. If you're content with a 3.3% yield which isn't growing over the years, you're not getting the most out of dividend investing.

I strongly advise dividend investors to turn away from CVS for the time being and to revisit the investment in a few years.

Taking a loss might hurt, but it has the benefit of offsetting tax on capital gains on other positions.

