Introduction
- Actively managed funds have been a significant part of our history going back to our start in 1975. In fact, our first 11 mutual funds were actively managed.
- The numbers tell the story of how we've become one of the largest managers of actively managed funds in the world. Today, we manage more than $1.3 trillion in active assets.
- Over the past 10 years, 88% of our actively managed funds performed better than their peer-group averages.
A quick screen of Vanguards Investor funds shows 69 actively managed and 49 index funds. What? Vanguard is known for its index funds, but has more managed investor funds than index?
My thanks goes out to Seeking Alpha Member, SC2, for forwarding this article, Morningstar's Active/Passive Barometer, to me which points out that actively managed funds perform worse than their peers:
- Just 38% of active U.S. stock funds survived and outperformed their average passive peer in 2018, down from 46% in 2017...
- In general, actively managed funds have failed to survive and beat their benchmarks, especially over longer time horizons; only 24% of all active funds topped their average passive rival over the 10-year period ended December 2018...
- The cheapest funds succeeded about twice as often as the priciest funds (32.5% success rate versus 17.2% success rate) over the 10-year period ended Dec. 31, 2018. This not only reflects cost advantages but also differences in survival, as about two thirds of the cheapest funds survived, whereas only around half of the most expensive did so.
Why buy actively managed funds when they underperform passive funds over the long term? Aren't managed funds supposed to outperform passive funds during recessions? Julia Butler at The Fiduciary Group (in 2014) answers these questions:
The [following] chart is divided horizontally into quartiles. If the black dot is in the top quartile, it means that the passively managed fund did better than 75% or more of the actively managed funds on a rolling 3-year basis. If the black dot is in the third quartile (falling between the horizontal lines marked 50%-75%), it means that the passive fund's performance was below more than half of the actively managed funds in this category. What is interesting is that over a longer period of time (more than 30 years), it's easy to see that in some market cycles the passive strategy outperformed most active strategies, and in other market cycles, the passive strategy underperformed most active strategies.
Chart #1: Active versus Passive Fund Performance
For this article, I extracted about a thousand US Equity funds in existence during the 2007 bear market and a second data set from the past 18 months, broken out by enhanced, managed and index strategies classifications along with the Great Owl Funds from Mutual Fund Observer with the goal of evaluating them for risk and risk adjusted returns.
Definitions
Let's begin with a few definitions of terms used in this article.
Enhanced Strategy:
Infers a fund's use of leverage or hedging, or non-traditional holdings. Such funds do not comprise long-only portfolios of traditional holdings in stocks, bonds, or cash. Lipper's database does not include an explicit "short" or hedged allocation, unfortunately; therefore, the method generally used to infer Enhanced Strategy is if the "Other" portfolio allocation exceeds 1%, or if the allocation of equity, bonds, or cash exceeds 101% or is below -1%. By default, funds with the following SubTypes are flagged as having Enhanced Strategy: Trading Funds, Alternative Funds, and Commodities.
Ulcer Index: The Ulcer Index was developed by Peter G. Martin in 1987 to measure the depth and duration of drawdowns from earlier highs.
The greater a drawdown in value, and the longer it takes to recover to earlier highs, the higher the UI [Ulcer Index]. Technically, it is the square root of the mean of the squared percentage drawdowns in value. The squaring effect penalizes large drawdowns proportionately more than small drawdowns (the SD calculation also uses squaring).
- Mutual Fund Observer
Martin Ratio: The Sharpe Ratio is the risk free return divided by the volatility (standard deviation). The Sortino Ratio is similar except that it uses the downside deviation. The Martin Ratio is similar to the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios except that it uses the Ulcer Index instead of standard deviation.
Great Owl Fund: Mutual Fund Observer introduced the Great Owl rating system in 2013. These funds have consistently delivered top quintile risk-adjusted returns (based on Martin Ratio) in their categories.
2007 Bear Market Performance
Table #1 contains the Enhanced, Managed and Index Funds with a U.S. equity objective broken out by Mutual, Exchange Traded, and Closed End Funds. The majority of the Enhanced Funds are mutual funds. The Martin Ratio is similar for each of the categories, which infers that, to improve performance during a bear market, an investor should reduce risk over seeking funds that outperform for the same level of risk. Another note is that the gap in expenses has narrowed considerably.
Table #1: 2007 Bear Market Funds
|U. S. Equity
|Count
|Enhanced
|Managed
|Index
|Great Owls
|Mutual Funds
|240
|678
|61
|31
|Exchange Traded Funds
|7
|1
|107
|6
|Closed End Funds
|26
|19
|2
|0
|Total
|273
|698
|170
|37
|Martin Ratio
|Enhanced
|Managed
|Index
|Great Owls
|Mutual Funds
|-1.58
|-1.58
|-1.62
|-1.63
|Exchange Traded Funds
|-1.53
|-1.61
|-1.62
|-1.63
|Closed End Funds
|-1.62
|-1.64
|-1.55
|Average
|-1.58
|-1.58
|-1.62
|-1.63
|Expenses
|Enhanced
|Managed
|Index
|Great Owls
|Mutual Funds
|0.63
|0.85
|0.15
|0.63
|Exchange Traded Funds
|0.38
|0.38
|0.13
|0.09
Chart #2 is the annualized return versus Ulcer Index (Risk) for the Managed Funds. The risk adjusted return was in a narrow band between -1.4 and -1.8. It also shows that higher risk funds tended to do slightly better which at first does not make sense, but upon further investigation is due to growth funds with had higher risk but slightly less negative returns over the 16-month period.
Chart #2: 2007 Bear Market US Equity Martin Ratio vs Ulcer Index
Chart #3 is a more important view which shows that the less risk (Ulcer Index) you take during a recession, the less you lose. No kidding! The remainder of this section focuses on the funds with an Ulcer Index less than 30.
Chart #3: 2007 Bear Market US Equity Annualized Return vs Ulcer Index
Source: Created by the Author based on Mutual Fund Observer
Table #2 shows the risk (Ulcer Index) of US Equity funds during the November 2007 to February 2009 bear market. Lowest risk funds are at the top, and highest risk are at the bottom. US Equity fund categories with the least risk were Specialized Diversified Equity, Options Arbitrage/Strategies, Equity Income, and Large Cap Core, while those with the highest risk were growth and value funds.
Table #2: 2007 Bear Market Fund Ulcer Index
Table #3 contains some of the best performing U.S. Equity Funds during the 2007 bear market. They had negative returns but much lower than the average. The funds highlighted in light blue are closed end funds.
Table #3: 2007 Bear Market Fund Top Ranked US Equity Funds
|Symbol
|Name
|LipperCategory
|APR
|MAXDD
|Ulcer
|Martin
|ETJ
|Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Div Eq Inc
|Opts Arbtrg/Strtgies
|(4.4)
|(10.0)
|4.2
|(1.4)
|RBCGX
|Reynolds Blue Chip Growth
|Multi-Cap Growth
|(5.8)
|(7.7)
|5.3
|(1.4)
|ICMAX
|Intrepid Endurance
|Small-Cap Value
|(12.7)
|(18.6)
|7.7
|(1.9)
|MLSCX
|Aberdeen Fcsd US Eq
|Large-Cap Core
|(11.7)
|(15.5)
|8.8
|(1.5)
|EQS
|Equus Total Return
|Diversified Equity
|(2.0)
|(23.7)
|8.9
|(0.4)
|PVFIX
|Pinnacle Value
|Small-Cap Core
|(19.2)
|(24.8)
|11.9
|(1.7)
|BRBPX
|Bridgeway Mngd Vol
|Opts Arbtrg/Strtgies
|(18.7)
|(24.1)
|12.4
|(1.6)
|BHBFX
|Madison Div Inc
|Equity Income
|(23.3)
|(29.8)
|14.3
|(1.7)
|BIF
|Boulder Growth & Inc
|Diversified Equity
|(25.1)
|(33.2)
|15.1
|(1.8)
|RYSEX
|Royce Special Eq
|Small-Cap Value
|(25.5)
|(32.5)
|15.5
|(1.7)
|POPFX
|Prospector Oppor
|Mid-Cap Core
|(25.6)
|(32.7)
|15.6
|(1.7)
|BXMX
|Nuveen SP500 Buy-Write
|Opts Arbtrg/Strtgies
|(26.2)
|(33.7)
|15.7
|(1.8)
|NEIMX
|Neiman Large Cap Value
|Large-Cap Value
|(23.5)
|(33.1)
|15.8
|(1.6)
|PRBLX
|Parnassus Core Eq
|Equity Income
|(28.1)
|(35.6)
|15.9
|(1.9)
|BBTEX
|BBH Core Select
|Large-Cap Core
|(29.4)
|(37.1)
|16.4
|(1.9)
|IOCCX
|ICON Risk-Mngd Blncd
|Specialty Div Eq
|(26.2)
|(34.0)
|16.6
|(1.7)
|ETB
|Eaton Vance Tax-Mngd Buy-Write Inc
|Opts Arbtrg/Strtgies
|(25.7)
|(32.8)
|16.7
|(1.6)
Past 18 Months
I use the past 18 months because it marks a more volatile period as investors shifted into late business cycle stage funds. This section is based on nearly 3,000 funds, excluding sector funds. It is not surprising that most of the closed end funds are Enhanced, but it may be more surprising that 25% of the exchange traded funds are Enhanced.
Table #4: Funds By Asset Universe
|Enhanced
|Managed
|Index
|Total
|Mutual Funds
|Alternative
|58
|-
|-
|58
|Equity
|315
|759
|62
|1,136
|Mixed Asset
|77
|64
|1
|142
|Bond
|239
|328
|11
|578
|Total
|689
|1,151
|74
|1,914
|Exchange Traded Funds
|Alternative
|19
|-
|-
|19
|Equity
|75
|12
|318
|405
|Mixed Asset
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Bond
|62
|18
|110
|190
|Total
|161
|31
|430
|622
|Closed End Funds
|Alternative
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Equity
|48
|34
|2
|84
|Mixed Asset
|35
|-
|-
|35
|Bond
|149
|46
|-
|195
|Total
|232
|80
|2
|314
|All Funds
|Alternative
|77
|-
|-
|77
|Equity
|438
|805
|382
|1,625
|Mixed Asset
|117
|65
|3
|185
|Bond
|450
|392
|121
|963
|Total
|1,082
|1,262
|506
|2,850
Table #5 shows the risk adjusted return (Martin Ratio) for the categories. Green shading represents the best return and red represents the lowest. Visually, Enhanced Funds tend to have consistently, although only slightly, higher risk adjusted returns. The largest outperformance has occurred in Corporate Debt and income categories.
Table #5: Risk Adjusted Return (Martin Ratio) By Objective
Table #6 shows that the Enhanced and Index management styles have lower risk than the Managed Funds with the highest outperformance being in Emerging Markets, Global, International, and Small Cap funds.
Table #6: Risk (Ulcer Index) By Objective
Top Ranked Funds - Past 18 Months
In this section, I highlight the top ranked funds based on Risk, Risk Adjusted Returns, Yield, 3 and 10-month trends. One table exists for each of Enhanced, Managed, Index and Great Owl Funds. Equity Funds also included price to earnings ratio in the ranking. The funds are sorted from lowest risk to highest. The funds are intended to be accessible to the small investor. Closed End Funds were restricted to a Premium of less than 10% using Morningstar. Table #11 includes top funds of that were excluded from the other three tables because the fund could not be purchased in a Vanguard account. The funds in these five tables provide a good starting point for reducing risk in a portfolio but are not intended as fully researched lists.
Table #7: Top Ranked Enhanced Funds
|Enhanced
|Name (Abbrv)
|Universe
|APR
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|IAGG
|Core Intrntl Aggr Bond
|ETF
|7.5
|0.1
|73.0
|4.3
|ISTB
|Core ST USD Bond
|ETF
|3.7
|0.1
|15.0
|2.7
|VFSTX
|Short-Term Invest-Grade
|Mutual
|3.7
|0.1
|11.0
|2.8
|VMLTX
|Limited-Term Tax-Ex
|Mutual
|3.3
|0.1
|8.9
|1.9
|JLS
|Mort Opportunity Term
|CEF
|3.7
|0.4
|4.1
|7.4
|NXQ
|Select Tax-Free Inc Port
|CEF
|6.6
|0.4
|10.8
|3.3
|VFIIX
|GNMA Inv
|Mutual
|4.2
|0.4
|5.6
|2.9
|VWAHX
|High-Yield Tax-Ex
|Mutual
|6.4
|0.4
|9.9
|3.5
|NIQ
|Interm Dur Qual Muni Term
|CEF
|6.6
|0.5
|8.8
|2.5
|USAIX
|Income
|Mutual
|5.1
|0.7
|4.0
|3.4
|VFICX
|Interm-Term Invest-Grade
|Mutual
|5.6
|0.7
|5.4
|3.2
|HSNIX
|Strategic Inc
|Mutual
|4.9
|0.8
|3.5
|6.4
|NMZ
|Muni High Inc Oppor
|CEF
|8.6
|0.8
|8.6
|5.0
|NZF
|Enhanced Muni Credit Inc
|CEF
|8.9
|0.9
|8.0
|4.8
|NBB
|Taxable Muni Inc
|CEF
|5.5
|1.3
|2.6
|5.3
|SHIAX
|Short Dur High Inc
|Mutual
|3.8
|1.3
|1.3
|5.6
|PGX
|Preferred
|ETF
|7.9
|2.0
|2.9
|5.4
|NMZ
|Municipal High Inc Oppor
|CEF
|8.6
|0.8
|8.6
|5.0
|FALN
|Fallen Angels USD Bond
|ETF
|3.8
|2.1
|0.8
|5.6
|PRULX
|US Treas Long-Term
|Mutual
|8.0
|2.1
|2.9
|2.5
|SAHYX
|Global HY Bond
|Mutual
|4.1
|2.1
|1.0
|5.4
|JPC
|Preferred & Inc Opportunities
|CEF
|4.2
|2.7
|0.8
|7.2
|VEIPX
|Equity Inc Inv
|Mutual
|3.2
|4.1
|0.3
|2.7
|CCD
|Dynamic Conv And Inc
|CEF
|8.2
|4.7
|1.3
|4.7
Table #8: Top Ranked Managed Funds
|Managed
|Name (Abbrv)
|Universe
|APR
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|PRWBX
|Short-Term Bond
|Mutual
|3.0
|-
|18.9
|2.5
|PRFSX
|Tax-Free Short-Interm
|Mutual
|3.0
|0.2
|3.9
|1.6
|FTHRX
|Interm Bond
|Mutual
|4.5
|0.3
|8.4
|2.5
|HHMIX
|Muni Opportunities
|Mutual
|5.7
|0.3
|11.6
|3.0
|LEXNX
|GNMA Inc A
|Mutual
|4.0
|0.3
|5.4
|2.5
|TOTL
|Total Rtn Tactical
|ETF
|4.4
|0.3
|8.1
|3.4
|BIAZX
|Mort Securities
|Mutual
|4.7
|0.4
|7.4
|2.5
|NXR
|Select Tax-Free Inc Port
|CEF
|7.4
|0.4
|13.3
|3.2
|PRINX
|Muni Inc
|Mutual
|5.1
|0.4
|7.1
|3.0
|PMX
|Muni Inc
|CEF
|9.7
|0.5
|14.9
|5.7
|AVEFX
|Schwartz Ave Maria Bond
|Mutual
|3.8
|0.6
|3.0
|1.8
|PRFHX
|Tax-Free HY
|Mutual
|5.4
|0.6
|6.0
|3.5
|PRFIX
|Fxd Inc Inv
|Mutual
|5.2
|0.6
|5.0
|2.5
|DHHIX
|High Yield
|Mutual
|7.4
|0.8
|6.9
|5.7
|FSAHX
|Short Dur High Inc
|Mutual
|3.7
|1.0
|1.6
|4.5
|MCR
|Inc Trust
|CEF
|7.0
|1.0
|5.2
|7.7
|EMTL
|EMs Fxd Inc
|ETF
|5.6
|1.2
|3.0
|3.8
|PRPIX
|Corp Inc
|Mutual
|4.8
|2.0
|1.4
|3.4
|VUSTX
|Long-Term Treas Inv
|Mutual
|8.2
|2.0
|3.0
|2.6
|FJSIX
|High Inc Bond
|Mutual
|3.4
|2.1
|0.6
|6.5
|FAMEX
|Dividend Focus Inv
|Mutual
|14.8
|3.3
|3.9
|0.6
Table #9: Top Ranked Index Funds
|Index
|Name
|Universe
|APR
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|SPSB
|State Street SPDR Port ST Corp Bond
|ETF
|3.4
|0.1
|15.5
|2.8
|VTABX
|Ttl Intrntl Bond Index
|Mutual
|7.4
|0.1
|69.4
|2.9
|VCSH
|Short-Term Corp Bond Index
|ETF
|4.1
|0.2
|11.6
|2.8
|PGHY
|Invesco Global Short Term HY Bond
|ETF
|3.2
|0.3
|3.8
|5.3
|SMB
|VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Short Muni Index
|ETF
|3.4
|0.3
|5.1
|1.5
|HYMB
|State Street SPDR Nuveen S&P HY Muni Bond
|ETF
|7.5
|0.4
|12.2
|4.0
|VGIT
|Interm-Term Treas Index
|ETF
|5.1
|0.4
|8.5
|2.2
|VMBS
|Mort-Backed Securities Index
|ETF
|4.3
|0.4
|6.1
|2.9
|VTEB
|Tax-Ex Bond Index
|ETF
|5.3
|0.4
|8.5
|2.3
|ITM
|VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Interm Muni
|ETF
|6.4
|0.5
|9.2
|2.2
|VTBIX
|Ttl Bond Market II Index
|Mutual
|4.9
|0.6
|4.8
|2.8
|SJNK
|State Street SPDR Blmbrg Brcly ST HY Bond
|ETF
|4.2
|1.1
|1.9
|5.7
|HYG
|iBoxx $ HY Corp Bond
|ETF
|5.2
|1.4
|2.3
|5.3
|QLTA
|Aaa - A Rated Corp Bond
|ETF
|5.2
|1.4
|2.2
|3.0
|SPTL
|State Street SPDR Port Long Term Treas
|ETF
|8.3
|2.1
|2.9
|2.6
|VWOB
|EMs Gov Bond Index
|ETF
|5.6
|2.3
|1.5
|4.4
|ILTB
|Core Lt USD Bond
|ETF
|7.1
|3.1
|1.6
|3.7
|ICVT
|Conv Bond
|ETF
|7.8
|3.3
|1.7
|3.3
|VCLT
|Long-Term Corp Bond Index
|ETF
|6.7
|4.2
|1.1
|4.0
|VIG
|Dividend Appreciation Index
|ETF
|8.6
|4.3
|1.5
|1.8
Table #10: Top Ranked Great Owl Funds
|Symbol
|Name
|Universe
|APR
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|TRBUX
|Ultra Short-Term Bond
|Mutual
|2.8
|-
|61.8
|2.8
|NID
|Interm Dur Muni Term
|CEF
|7.6
|0.2
|23.9
|3.6
|VCSH
|Short-Term Corp Bond
|ETF
|4.1
|0.2
|11.6
|2.8
|DODIX
|Inc
|Mutual
|4.7
|0.5
|4.9
|3.1
|BATEX
|Alloc Target Port
|Mutual
|7.3
|0.5
|11.4
|4.1
|RCS
|Strategic Inc
|CEF
|7.4
|0.6
|8.4
|11.5
|PCI
|Dyn Credit and Mort Inc
|CEF
|9.0
|0.6
|10.8
|9.9
|PDI
|Dynamic Inc
|CEF
|9.0
|0.6
|11.0
|11.2
|DHHIX
|High Yield
|Mutual
|7.4
|0.8
|6.9
|5.7
|GHY
|PGIM Global High Yield Inc
|CEF
|7.8
|1.0
|5.7
|6.5
|VEMBX
|EM Bond
|Mutual
|8.8
|1.3
|5.3
|4.8
|TRECX
|EM Corp Bond
|Mutual
|5.2
|1.9
|1.7
|4.7
|VWINX
|Wellesley Inc
|Mutual
|5.0
|1.9
|1.6
|3.0
|VMNVX
|Global Min Vol
|Mutual
|8.0
|2.7
|2.2
|2.1
|LGLV
|US Large Cap Low Vol
|ETF
|13.4
|2.9
|3.9
|1.8
|FAMEX
|Div Focus
|Mutual
|14.8
|3.3
|3.9
|0.6
|PRDGX
|Div Growth
|Mutual
|9.6
|3.5
|2.1
|1.6
|PARMX
|Mid Cap
|Mutual
|8.7
|3.8
|1.7
|0.6
|ONEV
|Russell 1000 Low Vol
|ETF
|7.2
|4.0
|1.3
|1.9
Table #11: Top Ranked Excluded Funds
|Excluded
|Name
|APR
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|FLTDX
|Nuveen Limited Term Muni Bond
|4.1
|0.1
|14.7
|1.9
|SRHQX
|Principal Short-Term Inc
|3.0
|0.1
|15.8
|2.2
|BRASX
|BlackRock Alloc Target Shares Port
|3.8
|0.2
|11.2
|2.9
|FXIMX
|PIMCO Fxd Inc Shares
|6.5
|0.2
|21.0
|4.1
|GGIFX
|Victory INCORE for Inc
|3.0
|0.2
|4.4
|5.5
|TIFUX
|Morgan Stanley Intrntl Fxd Inc
|6.4
|0.2
|20.0
|3.3
|TIXRX
|TIAA-CREF 5-15 Year Ldrd Tax-Ex Bond
|5.8
|0.3
|11.2
|2.3
|CPTNX
|American Century Gov Bond
|1.0
|0.4
|5.1
|2.5
|BATEX
|BlackRock Alloc Target Shares Port
|7.3
|0.5
|11.4
|4.1
|DODIX
|Dodge & Cox Inc
|4.7
|0.5
|4.9
|3.1
|PMOAX
|Principal Opportunistic Muni
|7.0
|0.5
|10.6
|3.8
|PYTRX
|Putnam Fxd Inc Absolute Rtn
|4.1
|0.5
|3.7
|4.9
|PIOBX
|Pioneer Bond A
|4.2
|0.6
|3.5
|3.1
|HYSZX
|PGIM Short Dur HY Inc Z
|5.6
|0.7
|5.0
|5.7
|MWHYX
|Metropolitan West HY Bond M
|5.5
|0.7
|4.6
|4.2
|PGSIX
|Putnam Mort Securities A
|5.2
|0.7
|4.6
|4.5
|RPIHX
|T Rowe Price Global High Inc Bond
|4.9
|1.2
|2.5
|5.7
|BRACX
|BlackRock Alloc Target Shares Port
|5.9
|1.3
|2.9
|3.7
|PCSFX
|Principal Capital Securities S
|3.9
|1.9
|1.0
|5.3
|TRECX
|T Rowe Price EM Corp Bond Inv
|5.2
|1.9
|1.7
|4.7
|PQIAX
|Principal Equity Inc A
|5.6
|4.4
|0.8
|1.9
Fidelity and Vanguard
My preference is to purchase Vanguard or Fidelity funds if comparable to other top rated funds. Table #12 contains top ranked Vanguard Funds and Table #13 contains top ranked Fidelity Funds.
Table #12: Top Ranked Vanguard Funds
|Symbol
|Name
|Management
|RTN
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|Trend 3 mo
|Trend 10 mo
|VTABX
|Total Intern Bond
|Index
|7.4
|0.1
|69.4
|2.9
|1.5
|5.3
|VWITX
|Interm-Term Tax-Ex
|Enhanced
|5.2
|0.3
|10.4
|2.7
|0.6
|3.7
|VWAHX
|HY Tax-Exempt
|Enhanced
|6.4
|0.4
|9.9
|3.5
|0.7
|4.6
|VFICX
|Interm-Term Invest-Grade
|Enhanced
|5.6
|0.7
|5.4
|3.2
|0.7
|4.9
|VCIT
|Interm-Term Corp Bond
|Index
|6.5
|1.1
|3.9
|3.4
|1.1
|6.3
|VEMBX
|EM Bond Inv
|Enhanced
|8.8
|1.3
|5.3
|4.8
|2.1
|8.3
|VWEHX
|HY Corp
|Managed
|5.2
|1.5
|2.1
|5.6
|1.2
|4.8
|VWINX
|Wellesley Inc
|Managed
|5.0
|1.9
|1.6
|3.0
|1.4
|5.5
|VGLT
|Long-Term Treas
|Index
|8.3
|2.0
|3.1
|2.5
|0.6
|8.7
|VUSTX
|Long-Term Treas
|Managed
|8.2
|2.0
|3.0
|2.6
|0.5
|8.6
|VMNVX
|Global Min Vol
|Enhanced
|8.0
|2.7
|2.2
|2.1
|2.0
|6.8
|VEIPX
|Equity Inc
|Enhanced
|3.2
|4.1
|0.3
|2.7
|2.3
|5.4
|VIG
|Div Appreciation
|Index
|8.6
|4.3
|1.5
|1.8
|3.6
|8.9
|VOOV
|S&P 500 Value
|Index
|2.4
|5.4
|0.1
|2.3
|3.7
|6.8
Table #13: Top Ranked Fidelity Funds
|Symbol
|Name
|Management
|RTN
|Ulcer
|Martin
|Yield
|Trend 3 mo
|Trend 10 mo
|FLTMX
|Interm Muni Inc
|Enhanced
|5.0
|0.3
|9.1
|2.4
|0.7
|3.6
|FTABX
|Tax-Free Bond
|Managed
|6.1
|0.4
|9.5
|2.9
|0.7
|4.6
|FTBFX
|Total Bond
|Enhanced
|4.9
|0.6
|4.8
|3.3
|0.7
|4.5
|FBNDX
|Invest Grade Bond
|Enhanced
|5.2
|0.6
|4.8
|3.0
|0.7
|4.6
|FHIFX
|Focused High Inc
|Managed
|5.3
|1.3
|2.5
|4.7
|1.2
|5.0
|FCOR
|Corp Bond
|Enhanced
|5.8
|1.6
|2.2
|3.4
|1.2
|6.5
|FTLTX
|Long-Term Treas Bond
|Managed
|8.3
|2.0
|3.1
|2.7
|0.6
|8.7
|FCVSX
|Conv Securities
|Enhanced
|9.9
|2.7
|2.9
|2.4
|3.1
|9.0
|FEDCX
|EM Debt
|Managed
|2.8
|3.3
|0.2
|6.0
|1.7
|5.4
|FSDIX
|Strategic Div & Inc
|Enhanced
|5.1
|3.3
|0.9
|2.6
|1.9
|5.6
|FIOOX
|Large Cap Value
|Index
|2.4
|4.7
|0.1
|2.5
|2.8
|5.8
|FDGFX
|Div Growth
|Managed
|2.3
|4.8
|0.1
|2.0
|2.9
|5.3
|FUQIX
|SAI US Quality
|Index
|7.4
|4.9
|1.1
|1.3
|3.1
|7.5
Conclusion
This article focused on performance of funds during a bear market and business cycle late stage because of the slowing global and US economies and rising risks. If interest rates continue to fall or risks continue to rise, most of the funds in this article should do well. My preference is for overweighting in quality bonds and defensive equities.
I will add many of these funds to my watch lists and evaluate them in more detail in future articles. In my mind, I have cleared up some generalized misconceptions about Managed versus Passive funds with the Enhanced category. The other thing that may be surprising to many is that the closed end funds are often among the funds with low risk of drawdown.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FHIFX, FTHRX, VTABX, VMNVX, VWINX.
