Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBSAA) CEO Raúl Alarcón on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
August 13, 2019 11:00 AM ET
Brad Edwards - IR
Raúl Alarcón - Chairman, President and CEO
Albert Rodriguez - COO
José Molina - CFO
Richard Lara - General Counsel
Brad Edwards
Thank you, Sean, and good morning, everyone.