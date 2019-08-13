SilverCorp: Rising Metal Prices, Expansion Opportunities, And Strong Balance Sheet

The company's operational focus in China has its pros and cons, but it would not hurt to expand its operations in Bolivia.

SilverCorp Metals (SVM) is China-based precious metals (silver and gold) and base metals (lead and zinc) producer whose revenues are almost equally divided between precious metals and base metals. Its Q1 2020 report highlighted certain pitfalls that impacted bottom-line earnings. As we move into Q2 2020, we already are seeing improvement in one of the more important catalysts, i.e. metal prices. This implies that Q2 would be stronger quarter-over-quarter. To retain its upward trajectory, SVM would need continuous support from metal prices going forward. The company delivers low-cost mining operations but is expanding its geographical presence to cater to the risk of clustered operations in China. Furthermore, it maintains a strong balance sheet denoted by zero debt and strong liquidity. When considered in tandem, these factors indicate that SVM is a promising long-term growth candidate that would respond well to rising metal prices.

Figure-1 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

SVM's Q1 2020 report (for the quarter ended June 30, 2019) revealed that year-over-year production increased by 27% (at ~1.9 Moz), 43% (at ~1 Koz), 20% (at ~17.8 Mlb), and 15% (at ~7.3 Mlb) for silver, gold, lead, and zinc, respectively. The average quarterly realized prices for silver, lead, and zinc dropped by 6%, 25%, and 40%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Besides, SVM's core operational presence in China presents a drawback uncommon to other silver miners. It's my understanding that production from SVM's Chinese mines is subject to a straight 13% VAT (Figure-2) which directly impacts the average realized prices and affect the overall mining economics.

(Note that gold is not a primary resource mined by SVM until its BYP mine becomes operational again, and hence, will be excluded from our discussion.)

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

The quarterly performance also was hampered by higher costs. On that score, the AISC/oz of silver (net of by-product credits) came out at $5.69/oz, while the same was $0.41/oz during Q1 2019. Although the mining economics are still very attractive at the prevailing silver prices (at above $17/oz) due to by-product credits, this significant upside in year-over-year costs has limited the positive impact on EPS growth. EPS saw a mild $0.01/share improvement from $0.06 in Q1 2019 to $0.07 in Q1 2020.

Although other metrics such as output, costs, etc., also impact earnings, a company's earnings are the most sensitive to its product pricing (in this case, metal prices). As seen above, pricing had a major part to play in limiting earnings growth. During Q2 2020 (ending on Sept. 30, 2019) the same pricing factor is expected to work in the reverse direction and would help SVM yield stronger earnings. It's noteworthy that both silver and lead have recorded healthy gains during SVM's Q2 2020, with slight resistance in zinc prices (that actually declined). However, the overall result is positive for SVM's share price. If production numbers remain flat with Q1 2020 and we assume a ±5% variance in AISC the stock is likely to record healthy EPS growth during SVM's Q2 2020 ending on Sept. 30, 2019. Plus, if Q2 costs are lower than Q1, then EPS growth will be magnified.

On a separate note, I'd like to highlight that silver has staged a continuous rally since mid of May and has followed gold's footsteps on a prolonged climb. The Fed's monetary policy could be the cause. However, there's no material change in industry demand for silver and the price bubble may burst anytime, or better, witness a correction in the near term.

As mentioned earlier, SVM's operational focus in China has impacted realized prices due to a 13% VAT. SVM's ore tonnage is processed in Chinese smelters, which reflect positively on costs, however, the prolonged US-China trade war also has impacted the demand for Chinese goods and has indirectly affected SVM's sales. This situation demands that SVM widen its geographical presence, and SVM's ~30% stake in New Pacific Metals (OTCQX: NUPMF) caters to this need. NUMPF owns 100% of the Silver Sand project in Bolivia which is in drilling/exploration stage and is expected to contain strong silver grades based on the drill samples (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: New Pacific Metals)

In addition to its operational strength, SVM also maintains a strong balance sheet. The company essentially remains debt free with a bank loan of $4.48 MM (as at the end of March 2019) which is well covered by SVM's liquidity position of ~$121 MM. The company's inventory position is well aligned with metal prices. SVM's silver-lead concentrates are higher (Q1 2020: 4,247 tonnes vs Q1 2019: 3,248 tonnes) while zinc concentrates are lower, year-over-year (Q1 2020: 285 tonnes vs Q1 2019: 368 tonnes). Since silver and lead have shown price gains while zinc has simultaneously shown price decline during the current quarter, SVM's inventory position would further improve its liquidity profile through stronger cash flows.

It remains to be seen whether the improved liquidity will result in an increased distribution among shareholders or it will be utilized for planned exploration and development expenditures (at its Chinese operations) during FY 2020 (Figure-4). However, I'm of the view that SVM should go for the second option since it's primarily a growth stock. It also pays minimal dividends (yield=0.8%) that are growing at an impressive rate (three-year CAGR=45%), but the annual dividends are not enticing for the income investor. In contrast, SVM has opportunities for organic growth in China (Yang Ming District and GC Mine), and operational expansion in Bolivia (discussed earlier).

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

In short, SVM's Q2 2020 will see support from higher metal prices which would go well with its existing inventory levels. One prerequisite is a persistent increase in metal prices (and particularly, silver prices) that could support the upward trajectory, going forward. In my view, higher metal prices would improve SVM's operating margins that also would reflect positively on its bottom-line earnings (assuming production levels and costs remain in-line with Q1 2020).

SVM's sole presence in China has impacted its profitability in two directions - (i) lower realized metal prices, and (ii) affected industry demand due to the implications of the US-China trade war. Nevertheless, it also has helped improve its costs. The bottom line is, SVM would do well to expand its footprints beyond China, and the recent acquisition of a 30% stake in a promising Bolivian project is good news on that account. The company's strong debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity position act as tailwinds for its growth profile and provide for a long investment case in a promising miner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.