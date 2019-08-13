Sarepta Therapeutics - Buy The Latest 'Bad News'

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.'s (SRPT) latest conference call has caused a noticeable sell-off in the stock as investors presume that a delay in the company's key Micro-Dystrophin program is a potential loss of value for the company in what was expected to be a race to the finish line for this intriguing gene therapy. After that, an erroneous FAERS report came out of nowhere to exacerbate the issue even though it did not originate from either Sarepta or any of the safety officials that are monitoring the company's blinded studies. All of this is creating a tremendous buying opportunity in Sarepta as Exondys 51 continues to grow its sales, with Vyondys 53 and casimersen potential approvals other near-term valuable catalysts.

Sarepta successfully dosed the first 24 patients of its SRP-9001 study in the first half of 2019, and now it has decided to increase the study size by 66.6% to 40 total patients with topline data expected by the end of 2020. It expects to have a Phase 3 trial going for the candidate in the first half of 2020 which isn't much of a delay from the company's original plans for progressing its key gene therapy candidate. The good news is that this means that the study power will increase significantly to an over 90% confidence level, making FDA approval of the candidate much more likely if it continues to prove effective and safe.

FDA approval is very important because, as the science stands now, patients can only choose one gene therapy program in their lives in a winner take all scenario for viable candidates. Sarepta currently is the lead candidate in the space, as Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) latest data reveal for its candidate PF-06939926 showed some serious safety concerns that resulted in a blow to Pfizer's DMD prospects. Pfizer's candidate was already about a year behind Sarepta's candidate before the data reveal and the candidate is still on clinical hold according to Sarepta's latest conference call. Solid Biosciences Inc.'s (SLDB) lead DMD candidate SGT-001 uses the same AAV9 vector as Pfizer's candidate and showed similar safety concerns that sent its stock down ~25% on its data reveal. Sarepta's candidate, though, uses a different vector than its competition in AAVrh74 which might make all the difference in the world for safety concerns.

With Sarepta's competition facing hard-to-ignore issues, Sarepta does not need to race to the finish line in a race where it already is the leader. This is one of the probable reasons why Sarepta decided to increase its candidate's study size in order to dramatically increase the power of the study so that it has the best chance possible of passing FDA muster when its candidate potentially reaches an FDA approval date. In a winner take all scenario, execution is key as any misstep could be the step that creates another winner in the space.

As if Sarepta's expansion of its SRP-9001 study wasn't enough to concern investors, this was compounded in the following days by the appearance of SRP-9001 on the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). This erroneous report has resulted in a current great buying opportunity for the stock for those who believe in the long-term prospects of the company.

Data by YCharts

Investigation of the erroneous FAERS report showed that the report was not submitted to the FAER's database by a Sarepta employee or by the study’s principal investigator. The study drug safety monitoring board is unblinded to the event and gave an update on the situation. It reviewed the issue and recommended that the study continue uninterrupted as the Rhabdomyolysis report came from an outside source that had no real material information on the study.

It is interesting to note that the last time Sarepta had a Rhabdomyolysis report back in early 2018, it turned into a terrific buying opportunity then for investors as I doubled down on my Sarepta investment at that time with a terrific short-term return. Rhabdomyolysis is a known naturally occurring event in the DMD population and was not officially associated with Sarepta's candidate after further investigation.

A slight delay in Sarepta's Micro-Dystrophin program and an erroneous FAERS report should mean little to Sarepta as its Exondys 51 sales continue to grow and impress, with a Vyondys 53 approval potentially coming any day and a casimersen approval coming potentially in early 2020. Exondys 51 is Sarepta's only current commercial drug and brought in sales of ~$94.7 million last quarter in an impressive 29% growth in sales from last year's second-quarter results. Exondys 51 treats ~13% of the DMD population, with Vyondys 53 and casimersen treating ~8% of the DMD population each as well. Successful FDA approval of Vyondys 53 any day now and/or casimersen approval next year could also help to sway the European Medical Association's opinion on Exondys 51, potentially bringing it and its follow-on candidates to the European market in the coming years.

Sarepta has had an unjustified ~12% selloff on news that it has expanded its Micro-Dystrophin program to achieve a more likely FDA approval even as its competition struggles with significant safety issues in a winner-takes-all scenario. That has been compounded by an erroneous FAERS report that has no material significance for the stock moving forward as it is on the verge of a Vyondys 53 approval with casimersen right around the corner potentially in early 2020. Sarepta is currently a terrific buy at these levels as the latest "bad news" the company is dealing with does not justify the selloff in this company with multiple key catalysts right around the corner that could significantly increase the earning's base of the company. I continue to be long Sarepta as one of the largest positions in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.