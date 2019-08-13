Jack In The Box: Don't Chase

The long-term model isn't overly impressive, but the stock only trades at an EV/EBITDA target of 11x FY22 estimates.

About three years ago, my analysis told investors to precede with caution on Jack in the Box (JACK) over $105. Now, the restaurant stock is rallying on some positive June quarter (ended July 7) results that have the stock above $85 and moving back to normal valuation levels. Don't chase the recent really in Jack in the Box, but the company appears primed for a turnaround.

Unique Brand

Jack in the Box operates a unique brand that generates solid profits. The restaurant chain owns or franchises 2,200 burger locations in only 21 states that rarely have dine-in eaters. The company now estimates over 70% of sales occur through the drive-thru.

Source: Jack in the Box September 2019 presentation

As the company works to remodel drive-thrus to make them more visible and engaging, the business already generates solid profits. For FQ3, Jack in the Box produced system-wide comp sales growth of 2.7%. While the comp sales numbers were solid, they weren't market leading with McDonald's (MCD) growing over 6%.

The majority of the restaurants are franchised, yet Jack in the Box still generates restaurant level margins in the 27%-plus range. Franchise restaurants that account for 94% of the 2,200 stores generate 43% margins.

The stock rallied after the restaurant concept forecasted adjusted EBITDA of $260 million to $270 million for the fiscal year. After the $0.07 EPS beat in the quarter, analysts forecast the company earning $4.38 this year and $4.81 in FY20.

Long-Term Model

Regardless of personal experience or views of Jack in the Box, the restaurant generates solid profits. Analysts have the stock only trading at 18x FY20 estimates of $4.81.

The stock isn't so expensive at those EPS levels trading at $88. Other burger restaurant chains like McDonald's and Shake Shack (SHAK) trade at substantially higher forward P/E ratios.

With about $1 billion in net debt, Jack in the Box has a current enterprise value of ~$3.3 billion. The company has a goal of growing EBITDA to $300 million by FY22. The number appears very reasonable considering the year-to-date total already tops $200 million and is expected to reach $260 million.

Source: Jack in the Box September 2019 guidance

The stock isn't very expensive at all viewing the EV/EBITDA at 11x this FY22 goal. The recent stock action highlights the importance of not being too bullish on the stock where negative returns occurred over the last three years or getting too bearish when the stock got very cheap recently at the lows of $70.

With only 2,242 locations in those 21 states, Jack in the Box has plenty of expansion potential ahead. The company hasn't grown much lately with new locations only offsetting the closed ones. Investors shouldn't build rapid expansion into any model, but the opportunity exists for a long-term catalyst.

Additional store growth plus an aggressive share buyback program with $300 million approved should boost shareholder returns.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Jack in the Box isn't likely to top the multiples paid for the premium restaurant concepts. The company is forecasting uninspiring EBITDA growth over the next three years. Regardless, the unique brand produces the minimal EBITDA growth to reward shareholders paying the right price such as now when the stock trades substantially below the multiples of sector leaders like McDonald's.

Investors shouldn't chase the recent rally that has the stock up $15 in a few days. The better option is to use weakness to own Jack in the Box.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.