Diamondback Energy - Delivering As Expected

Summary

2Q19 Beat on Volumes, Missed on Prices (meh).

2019 Volume Guidance Was Tightened Slight Higher; Capital Guidance Was Tightened Slightly Lower.

The balance sheet is strong and set for continued improvement.

As fundamentals advance, the name has fallen to never before seen cheap levels on multiple metrics.

They are generating free cash flow now, plan to generate significantly more next year, and see buying in their shares as the best use of excess capital.