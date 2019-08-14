Diamondback Energy - Delivering As Expected

This is a Z4 Research (Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...) Post Call Wrap.
The 2Q19 Numbers - Diamondback beat on volumes, but missed at the EBITDA line on softer than expected pricing during the quarter.
Our Post Call Thoughts
Guidance Was Largely Unchanged:
- Production guidance for 2019 was tightened around the mid point of prior guidance (up 26% on an apples to apples basis). The oil cut remains in the upper end of their group (which helps drive consistently strong margins),
- Capex guidance was tightened lower; Midland well costs continue to ease as noted in the cheat sheet below. The overall well count plan for the year was inched up on the lowered per well cost guidance. Capital efficiency has improved 7% YoY Midland and 16% YoY Delaware. This works out to an impressive $110 / ft in savings since the start of the year. Management has begun speaking to maintenance capex and we've added these comments to the bottom of the capex section of the cheat sheet.
- Cash G&A expense guidance was reduced while other cash operating cost guidance was reiterated.
- They repurchased $104 mm in the quarter (just over 1 mm shares which is only 5% of the current $2 B authorization) and they reiterated they see buying back stock now as the best use of capital, coming in ahead of corporate transaction thoughts. We expect them to in the market buy shares anywhere near current levels.
- Balance Sheet: Net debt to annualized EBITDA fell to 1.3x with this quarter vs 1.7x last quarter as they both retired $400 mm of debt in the quarter and reported EBITDA at the highest levels in their history.
- Valuation: 1) Production per share has never been higher (chart 5 below), 2) Enterprise Value per BOE has never been lower (chart 6), and 3) they are trading below 5x on next year's EBITDA consensus estimate, a level rarely seen for a name of this stature.
- Free Cash: Diamondback is moving into free cash flow land significantly now and they see their shares as the best thing to buy in the market (not other companies, not other acreage). FANG sees at least $750 mm in free cash next year at $55 oil.
- Technical: FANG sold off with the group until reported earnings and to our TA layman's eye is back up into fairly well defined support. FANG is down 11% since the end of the quarter but is up 6% since they posted 2Q19 results on 8/6 and is up 5% on the year. Please see our valuation based upside targets in the cheat sheet below.
- Nutshell: We hold a slightly under 10% of ZLT assets position in FANG and plan to increase that to as much as 15% near term. We plan to sell smaller names in the group to fund the addition.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.