MannKind: Better Understanding The HFM Activist Movement

Several years ago, Al Mann founded MannKind (MNKD) with a vision. Part of that vision was Afrezza. Early investors eagerly supported the concept of his vision. It was easy to buy into. Inhaled insulin vs. needles… "Where do I sign up". Unfortunately, the MannKind story has been a challenged one, and investors (particularly the early investors) have had more heartache than not. Early enthusiasm has given way to escalating frustration.

Over the years, what we have seen is a young company struggling along trying to swim upstream in a river where the strength of the downstream current is determined by deep pockets pharma companies, an insurance system which looks at new things with a skeptical eye, doctors who are slow to changing ideas, and patients who seem to be more concerned with bottom line vs. quality of life.

MannKind has now reached a critical point where some tough decisions and actions are needed. As with any struggle, the opinions on how to best move forward will vary. Management and the Board of Directors have a path in mind, shareholder activists have a path in mind, and each investor likely has their own opinion as well. What is critical from an investment perspective is to grasp the probabilities of the respective paths along with what navigating each path may mean to the equity. After all, whether we like it or not, the investment world looks at anything through the lens of dollars and cents with morals and noble ideals coming in as a low priority.

In early June of this year, Vdex Diabetes made a very public overture to MannKind, and that overture quickly evolved into a shareholder activist campaign. Over the past few weeks, I have been exchanging dialogue with William (Bill) McCullough, the spokesman for the shareholder activist movement now known as Hope For MannKind (HFM), as well as a principal behind Vdex. Our discussion has been respectful. While Bill and I may not agree on everything, shareholders deserve to grasp what HFM is seeking to accomplish, especially if they are considering pledging their support.

The overall style of this article is designed to respectfully give Bill McCullough a platform to outline his vision. This is not a softball interview, nor is it a hardball interview. It is a dialogue piece designed ask questions many investors might have as well as to give investors additional insights to consider. I do not endorse, nor do I abandon the HFM movement. With that, please read on and learn more about Hope For MannKind.

Spencer - Bill, can you give a brief description of your background and experience in business?

Bill - I have degrees in law and business, JD/MBA, and have both owned and invested in various businesses. My passion is start-ups and in particular, innovation. I like situations where you find an unsatisfactory status quo that calls for creative thinking to solve a problem. For example, I helped the man who really founded the business of surgical hair restoration, Larry Bosley, MD grow his business over a ten-year period and saw that the procedures really didn't produce natural-looking results. After a failed attempted buyout of Dr. Bosley, I co-founded a company with the specific focus on producing better results. The goal for that company, Samson Hair Restoration, was to produce results so natural that they are indistinguishable from natural, non-transplanted hair. That was a standard far above where the industry was at the time. We faced an industry with an established way of doing things and met resistance with our new techniques. This was especially true since the effort was being led by a non-physician, me. Over time, the industry could not deny the superiority of our work. Samson is still operational today and run by my partner. The parallels with Vdex are obvious.

I find medicine is particularly prone to resisting innovation, but I have seen this in many other businesses. I'm an investor in another very innovative company, Zev Technologies, that's doing very creative things in the firearms space. I have another very successful investment in Trex, which has done very innovative things in the decking/building materials industry.

Spencer - That is an impressive background. I believe that many investors will find the insights you provided valuable. While an impressive resume is a great feather in anyone's cap, with MannKind you seem to carry something more than a simple business assessment. What I see beyond your business savvy is that you have a passion for Afrezza. What is it that you feel sets the product apart?

Bill - The greatest attribute of Afrezza is that it restores normal communication between the pancreas and liver, something no other insulin product or therapeutic agent does. That is essential to flattening BG curves and increasing the safety of the product. It allows one to manage diabetic blood sugar levels at far lower levels and therefore reduce the complication of the disease. You simply do not see the kind of flat curves that Afrezza produces with other agents. Afrezza BG curves look very much like normal, non-diabetic BG curves. This is the real magic of Afrezza, not the fact that it is inhaled.

A related issue is the fact that Afrezza is the first truly physiologic prandial insulin. Since prandial control is the real need in diabetes care, this is a very significant advancement. Absent Afrezza, the field of diabetes care fails in the most fundamental control of blood sugar. Insulin has been around for a long time, but synthetic insulins just don't attack the real problem in diabetes. It's really just a bandaid. Afrezza insulin is a completely new world.

Spencer - I agree that Afrezza possesses some very great attributes, and when properly used, can have a very positive impact on the lives of those that use it. This begs the question. Why doesn't it sell well? Over the years, there have been several hurdles to Afrezza. Some feel Sanofi (SNY) undermined the company, some feel that the label is the problem, some feel it is insurance, some feel it is out of pocket cost, some feel it is patient education. Realistically speaking, all of these things contribute to the hurdles MannKind has faced and still faces today. Do you fell that there are certain aspects of these hurdles which carry a bigger priority over others?

Bill - I would focus on two hurdles: label and physicians. The label is bad and that drives interest/acceptance from physicians and insurance carriers. It also severely constrains MannKind's ability to promote the product. As I outlined in the most recent HFM video, How to fix MannKind's sales model for Afrezza, MannKind can't be successful with its promotion model given the label.

Physicians are a problem because they have no real incentive to use the product given the label, and a strong disincentive. The product is time-consuming to use initially, and doctors are not compensated for that. Couple that with the label and you see the problem.

There is a further problem: Afrezza doesn't stand out as a product when used as advised by the current American Diabetes Association protocols. This is tantamount to putting Celine Dion in a huge chorus. You simply fail to appreciate her individual talent among the group. This, to me, is the larger problem of the sales force. If medical providers can't come to know what a game-changing product Afrezza is, then the product will fail. Insurance won't cover, physicians won't use much, patients won't appreciate it beyond inhalation. Since the company cannot make the real case for the product, I believe it is doomed in their hands;

Spencer - I agree that the label is problematic. That being said, a big issue in getting a label changed in a material way is not an easy task. It could require additional investment and more clinical trials which have their own hurdles in both time and dollars. Would you agree that label change is a longer term goal that needs the early steps to be happening now?

Bill - Yes, the label change is a longer term goal and, I might add, an unnecessary one. Afrezza can be hugely successful without a label change. There are lots of very successful drugs being used off-label. The manufacturers never went back to the FDA for a label change because they didn't want the expense, and the physician community was using the product off-label based upon its success. According to Vdex's Chief Medical Officer, something like 40% of drugs are used off-label.

So, a label change isn't the important thing. Successful use is. Plus, as you imply, it's an expensive process. What MannKind needs to focus on is successful use.

Spencer - Thank you. It is said that a long journey begins with a first step. In the case of Afrezza that first step may seem easier than it really is. As discussed, the investment into label change could take a couple of years, and there is an off-label path which has its own hurdles of convincing physicians to be willing to do it. The physician dynamic with Afrezza bears thought and discussion. It goes without saying that this is another tough nut to crack, which will also take time, but if tackled properly could yield more results in the near term. With some of the more basic formalities now in the books, I wanted to move into the activist movement known as Hope For MannKind (HFM). Investors were first introduced to the initials HFM through a Vdex proposal to MannKind. Since then, HFM has also taken on an identity of an activist movement called Hope For MannKind. Can you offer clarity on what is Vdex, what is HFM the distributor company, and what is Hope for MannKind the activist movement? Specifically, I am trying to help readers grasp whether Hope for MannKind the activist movement is a stand-alone entity.

Bill - When Vdex made its proposal to the MNKD BOD, we referenced forming a distribution company, HFM. The HFM of that proposal has never existed, it was proposed only. The proposal has since expired not to be reintroduced. HFM is just the shareholder movement and not a company at all. I used the same name and that was probably a mistake.

At this point, all activity is about saving Afrezza and MannKind, Vdex is not seeking exclusive rights anymore. HFM is pushing for change and all HFM activity is superior to Vdex.

Spencer - Thank You. I personally believe that the clarity on the proposal being moot, and the clarity on the HFM identity is quite valuable information for investors. As you know, I think that a lot of people have had a level of confusion about what was what. With clarity on the Hope For MannKind activist movement, are you prepared to offer some specific points that you are seeking to accomplish? Does HFM feel that wholesale change is needed at the BOD, or is this an effort to get a seat or two at the Board table through a proxy?

Bill - We seek change in 3 areas: Management/BOD, sales model, "right-sizing" of the organization. We seek at least 2 Board seats, and the resignation of The Chairman of The Board. HFM's desire would be to see this happen in a cooperative way and not subject to a proxy fight, but that is not completely up to us. The MannKind Board should have been more engaged and quicker to recognize what was happening. The recognition of the problems shouldn't have to come from an outsider like Vdex. The BOD has been too passive. I don't think the current Board possesses the innovative thinking or engagement needed to turn the company around.

Spencer - Two Board Seats is a big ask, yet could be viewed as reasonable if HFM can vet out enough shares to justify such a demand. The process of getting the required verification could take the path of a proxy fight. Your current support tabulations leave room for debate. Will you be seeking a more formalized share pledge system?

Bill - No offense intended Spencer, but who owns the company? The Board or shareholders? We shareholders have every right and responsibility to decide who oversees management. The current Board members serve at our pleasure. Well, we're not pleased. We think they have been poor stewards of our investment. They have been neglectful in their duties. We don't see this as a big ask. The only surprise should be that we haven't asked for all their resignations.

The more important issue is that we don't think the Board possesses the qualifications to make Afrezza successful. It's not so much conventional business thinking that MannKind needs, but rather skills with handling innovations, disruptive technologies. We question whether this Board has that kind of experience.

We will attempt to make the change through cooperative negotiations with the company. A proxy fight is a last resort. We will resort to it only if management and/or the Board resist us. I can't yet give you a time line on how soon this will begin.

Spencer - No offense taken. Indeed shareholders "own" the company, but as you are aware, the structure of public companies has a process which in many ways limits what a shareholder can do. A group of shareholders, with enough support can indeed be an impetus to change, but it is not always easy. By example, under MannKind's bylaws, nominating new Board members is a minimum of a 120-day process. Is there a date that HFM has penciled in that an action is required by? Does that date reflect the drop-dead date for a friendly dialogue vs. a more contentious path? Additionally, will HFM seek to have one of these members on any specific committees?

Bill - We have not set specific dates for actions. However, if current management behavior is any indication, it looks like a contentious road is ahead with demands, deadlines and acrimony. The process has started with the launch of the HFM movement and could accelerate very quickly.

We will take back control of our company. It's really that simple.

Spencer - Thank You. Big change takes powerful moves and beliefs. You may not want to disclose this yet, but it would be irresponsible not to ask. Do you have any names of proposed Board members?

Bill - We have several names as possible Board members, but I desire to hold one seat myself. I know Afrezza better than all the existing Board members because I see it in use with actual patients every day. The Board members do not. I see how to get great results and why most physicians fail to get them. I doubt the Board really grasps all the problems with the marketing or selling of Afrezza or they wouldn't have endorsed management's failed strategy for as long as they have. If they understood the situation well, they would never have backed a DTC advertising campaign that blew $9+ million for ZERO results. The failure of that strategy was easy to foresee if one really understood the problems. So, I will be one member, and we'll have another who is as yet, unnamed.

Spencer - Thank You Bill. Clearly, HFM has issues with some of the actions (or inactions) of management. It would appear that HFM is seeking certain management changes. Do you feel it is possible for the current CEO to remain in place?

Bill - For a time, the CEO can stay, but I question whether he has the skill set necessary to turn the company around. He has touted his pharma background and I have no reason to doubt what he says, but the solution to MannKind's problems will not be a conventional pharma strategy in my opinion. Ultimately, the question of the CEO will be decided by the new BOD. I do think it's important to remember that in a big pharma company such as Amgen where the CEO worked, no one person does it alone. So, we have to evaluate the CEO's statements in that context. MannKind is certainly not a big pharma company and the CEO's big pharma experience may ultimately prove to be counter-productive.

Spencer - That was a great non-confrontational answer. As you know, I have been critical of management at times myself. I have also stated many times that I understand that the team is working with very limited resources, which in turn limits capabilities. The way I see it, investors need to consider whether or not management has made the correct calls with the resources it has had. In that vein, finances carry a big role in how a company runs, and what it can do. A lack of finances can carry a dramatic impact on how effective decisions can be. Setting aside the financial issue for a moment, do you feel that management has touched on any strategies that have merit.

Bill - I think the greatest management failing has been around strategy. They act and talk like the current strategy is working. I might understand that if we were only one or two quarters into it, but we're two years into it. The failure of the strategy is obvious. Yet, management doesn't appear to recognize it. I feel the management team is trapped by their conventional pharma thinking which says throw money at the problem. Well, the company doesn't have the money, but even if it did, that would be a mistake. The marketing of Afrezza is a unique business challenge that requires a creative solution. I don't think management necessarily possesses those qualities.

There should have been internal time lines that the management team was benchmarking their performance against. If so, they haven't hit those marks with this performance. So, what then? The CEO has commented about meeting their "internal metrics" but has not revealed what those are. I think shareholders would like to know what gives the management team such confidence about the progress of Afrezza because it's not obvious to anyone else.

I give the management team credit for the UTHR deal. But, at this point, everything they gain on that deal they throw away on Afrezza. This is the only strategic success I see to this point amid ongoing strategic disasters.

I'm also concerned that MNKD management has been dismissive of shareholders' interests. They should never have given themselves pay raises in this situation. That was tone-deaf. On the one hand, the CEO says the raises were cost of living and not that significant. If so, then the team could just as easily forego them while the company has struggled so. Instead, they took the money and perpetuated the sense that they don't care about the shareholders' plight. That was really dumb.

Spencer - Okay. There were several nuggets in that answer that deserve some attention. I will take the low hanging fruit first. Forgive me for being blunt here, but I see a talking point used by a lot of investors and talking heads without much specificity. This is my opportunity to hold your feet to the fire a bit. The talking point is, "MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION, BONUSES AND RAISES". A few questions, if I can. Do you feel that management pay, bonuses, etc. prior to the latest raises was okay? In other words, if they never received these raises, would you have been satisfied with the level of compensation? What do you feel appropriate compensation should be? An example is Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and their Say-On-Pay scoring. How do we get to more specifics on what new Board members would try to install?

Bill - I feel management compensation is too high, given the performance of the company. The current CEO got a pay increase over the previous CEO. Literally, he was given greater compensation on day one. For what? He had proven nothing? In his short time as CCO before succeeding to the CEO post, his performance was anything but stellar. Further, he staked out his expectations (guidance) for the company in 2018 and failed abysmally on that score. Yet, he gets a raise in pay? Incredible. What was the Board thinking?

In general, looking over the management team, I believe all are receiving too much compensation, even before the recent pay raise. The benchmarking procedure for setting compensation, as it has been described to me, is too generous. The bonus plan is too easy to qualify for and results in too much compensation. And, where is it written that one must get an annual pay raise? In almost any other job, performance such as this management team demonstrated in 2018 wouldn't have resulted in a bonus or pay raise. The whole team would have been fired.

Spencer - Thank you for having the courage to put a meaning behind what is normally an ill-defined talking point. Next, as you know, it was my belief that MannKind should throw everything it had at Afrezza for the first year. In fairness, it did just that. However, by mid 2017, I believe that the company needed to face the reality of modest growth on Afrezza and begin to support and grow a pipeline. I still feel that the pipeline is of critical importance. How important do you feel the development of a pipeline is, and even though funding is limited, do you feel that a certain level of dollars should be committed to getting that pipeline more mature?

Bill - I strongly agree that the pipeline has to be developed. The company cannot be a one-trick pony. This is why it's so important to address the hemorrhaging with the Afrezza program. At this point, Afrezza is an anchor around the company's neck dragging it down. I have to imagine the BOD considered killing Afrezza in favor of other Technosphere applications but at this point has decided to increase spending on Afrezza and decrease it on R&D. It is critical that shareholders understand on what basis this tradeoff was made because this seems ill-advised.

We all know that management can point to the success of the United deal, but if that deal is going to fund the Afrezza deal, maybe the company should pursue more of those type of deals and cut back on Afrezza. There's not an unlimited amount of money and yet current management acts like there is. I realize they may be confident about being able to raise the capital, but that will come with more dilution. Shareholders will bear the brunt again. Management will receive new options at lower prices or have their current options repriced. This is where management and the shareholders' interests diverge.

Spencer - At the moment, we are in a place where we could have fundamental disagreement. As you know, I am a long-time proponent of selling off Afrezza in exchange for a manufacturing contract and a small royalty. I would love to see the company be able to offset the entire $90 million value of the remaining Amphastar (AMPH) contact, but am not convinced they could find a buyer at that level. Essentially, I believe that MannKind should follow the blueprint done by Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) with its anti-obesity drug Belviq. Believe it or not, the Belviq story and Afrezza story have many parallels. In fact, the Arena story and MannKind story do as well, even to the point of shareholder activism. I bring this up because you stated that the MannKind Board must have considered such a move. Even with your passion for Afrezza, could you possibly get behind a move that saw Afrezza sold off, even if the upfront money was as low as $50 million?

Bill - I understand your logic for a sale of the Afrezza program, but I don't think the comparison to Belviq is appropriate. The problem with selling Afrezza now is that the company won't get much for it. The program is an unmitigated failure. How much is that worth? Why would a buyer think they could make Afrezza a success when both Sanofi and now MannKind couldn't? I don't think MannKind could even get $50 million for Afrezza.

We are at a do or die moment for Afrezza. Right now, the market values Afrezza at about $0. None of the strategies and tactics to sell the product have worked. I firmly believe Afrezza can be made to be a success. It'd be better to wait for the price appreciation that would follow before considering a sale, in my opinion.

Spencer - We happen to agree on the possible number that MannKind could currently get for Afrezza. As disheartening as that is for many shareholders to see, it is the current reality. I respect your stance and belief that Afrezza can be turned around, but it will certainly be a very tough road. Touching further on management, the issue of the overhead at MannKind is something I have discussed in the past. It would appear that you agree that the company is top-heavy. Do you feel that a management shake-up beyond the CEO is something that needs to happen?

Bill - Definitely. This company has the management structure of a much larger firm, far too many chiefs of this or that, and a pay structure to match. One gets a real sense of the disconnect between reality and management's thinking when visiting the company headquarters. The company's offices are located in a beautiful, new building in Westlake Village, CA. The space seems like that of a successful Silicon Valley company. They have far more space than they need and various quirks typical of a Silicon Valley startup that just raised a billion dollars from Kleiner Perkins, like a ping-pong table, and techy furniture and meeting spaces, along with quotes on the walls. There's nothing wrong with that conceptually, but it is expensive. They didn't just raise a billion dollars. The CEO has created a culture of casualness about spending. It feels indulgent.

Spencer - I have never been to the new offices, but was somewhat critical of the office move when it happened. I myself am a proponent of keeping a lean operation. I do see room for a lot of improvement in this area. One way that might happen is getting clarity on the sales force. A direct hire sales force has its own set of positive and negative attributes, as does a contract force. The Vdex proposal to market Afrezza in what you call abandoned states does not immediately relieve the need for a sales force presence. Do you feel sales force downsizing is needed? Do you feel that this company should move back to contract reps?

Bill - See our latest video (How to fix MannKind's sales model for Afrezza). It is my strong belief that the company needs to be an R&D firm and get out of the sales and marketing business. They do not have the capital to do this. Nor do they have the freedom or expertise to sell this product. This would be a dramatic reshuffling and reduction of staff.

Spencer - We do agree on the concept of MannKind being an R&D Firm. Our main difference is that you seem to want to keep hold of Afrezza while I would rather see the company take its lumps, sell off the drug, and start with a clean slate. If your plans work, I would be more than happy to take the lumps on my opinion. HFM has outlined several things that are somewhat conceptual in nature. Is HFM prepared to put a position statement together which outlines concrete goals?

Yes. I have described an unusual approach to the selling of Afrezza in my latest video (How to fix MannKind's sales model for Afrezza). There are other concrete goals. Overall, the goal for this company must be to get to profitability as quickly as possible. I can't state this anymore emphatically than that. The company does not have the luxury of just burning money with no end in sight. If the Afrezza program were terminated, and I'm NOT suggesting that, the United deal would go a long way towards advancing the Technosphere platform.

I hesitate to put forth goals over which I have no control. But through the HFM movement, we can demand change and then express goals we'd like to see new or current management adopt. I don't have a lot of hope that this management team will listen. They seem too bought in to their way of doing things even in the face of clear evidence of failure.

Spencer - With the concrete goals set on the board and management, how much flavor can you provide on the things that are more conceptual?

There are a few over-arching concepts that I see, and that I think other shareholder see. Afrezza is a revolutionary product and has to be made to succeed for the company to realize even a fraction of its potential. Yes, shareholders want the share price appreciation that goes with that, but many, if not most, also feel Afrezza is a dramatic advancement in the care for those suffering with the world's greatest disease. They want to see the world benefit too. This idealistic quality to mine and other investors' thinking goes a long way in explaining the vehemence of the shareholders toward management's failings so far. Many investors who become disenchanted with a company just sell out and move on. Not here. The MannKind investor group has held on for years despite near total loss of their investment. They are committed. I know of many shareholders who in the face of the decimation of the share price simply buy more and average down. This is not typical investor behavior. MannKind shareholders are different. That's why HFM was born.

One routinely hears shareholders invoke Al Mann's name in discussing the future of the company. They want to see his vision realized. Mr. Mann was an entrepreneur at heart. He sought to do meaningful things for the world and just happened to become a billionaire in the process. He took on great causes and made tremendous wealth in so doing. But wealth was not his pursuit, significance in his work was. That has drawn all of us to him and his legacy.

The Technosphere platform is a game-changing technology that offers further prospects for the company. I believe there are a huge number of applications for it. I think of the Technosphere as the third major way to deliver medications to the body, after oral administration and injections (transdermal delivery is small). As we know, there are a large and growing number of protein-based compounds that cannot be administered orally. Stabbing the body with sharpened pieces of steel to deliver medications seems rather primitive. Technosphere is a just an obvious advancement.

Spencer - Was there anything in the Q2 conference call that caught your eye? I give high marks for the renegotiated Amphastar deal, and feel that the debt issues are now in a more manageable place. What are the positives you heard in that call, what was not addressed adequately, and what negatives did you take out of it?

Bill - I'll answer that in saying that I don't view the call as that positive. Certainly, restructuring the debt was positive. It was also the obvious thing any management team would tackle. So, I don't view tackling it as any great achievement. But restructuring the debt only buys us time. The more important issue is do we really have a business in Afrezza? In other words, can MNKD really manufacture and sell Afrezza profitably so that at some point in the future, we can pay back that debt and have some profit left over? That question wasn't answered by the call.

My problem with the call is what I view as institutional blindness in management. Management acts as if they are pursuing a successful path with the marketing of Afrezza and I completely disagree with that. I resist getting too deep into the weeds by examining the financial statements because it may put some of your readers to sleep. So, let me point out that Afrezza revenue of $11mm versus SG&A expense (the selling of Afrezza) of $42mm is way upside down. But, it's really worse than that because for the comparable period a year ago, the company had Afrezza sales of about $7mm. Theoretically, much, if not most, of that $7mm of revenue should continue year after year since diabetes is a chronic condition, and once patients start on Afrezza, they should stay on it. So, the $42mm in SG&A was really there to drive sales up about $4mm. $42mm spent to get $4mm??!! How can that ever work? But it's even worse than that because, some of the increase in sales was due to product mix, NOT new sales. I think that makes the point.

The devil's in the details and when one looks closely, it looks like hell.

I'm not trying to be negative here, but rather realistic. There is no positive story in the numbers.

Spencer - Thank you for that answer. I commend you for giving some credit where it is due, but definitely see how what transpired in this call did not really shift much on your core beliefs for changes. Do you think management or the Board will sit with you sometime in Q3?

Bill - I really don't see how they can avoid it. The failure of the marketing of Afrezza undermines the authority of both the Board and management. They can't dismiss the owners' (shareholders') concerns forever. They must listen to others if what they have advocated hasn't worked. This management team and BOD haven't proven that they have the answer. Quite the contrary. Unless there is a major turnaround in sales, and quickly, something will have to change. They will either need to talk or walk.

Spencer - Is there anything else you feel is relevant to discuss, or a factor that investors considering supporting your movement should know?

Bill - It's important for investors to understand that this is a highly unusual situation, involving a perfect storm of negativity, that is ultimately solvable. But it is not solvable with conventional techniques. This management team is well-versed in the conventional techniques, has employed them and failed.

Conventional thinking says if you want more sales you must advertise. But, in this situation, more advertising hasn't helped and, in fact, has hurt. It burns up precious capital. Ironically, the best "sales" approach for Afrezza is not to try to sell it at all. Don't advertise. Conserve capital. Wait for the forces of capitalism to naturally promote Afrezza. This is just not what management types are geared to do. They can't conceive that such passivity could work. That recognition can only begin with an honest evaluation that the sales approach hasn't worked. They are very reluctant to admit that.

What is required now is courage. Courage to recognize and speak honestly about the situation and then take effective action, even when that effective action is passivity (halting promotion of the product).

I think if this management team were outside the company looking at the actions of another management team doing the same things they're doing, they'd say "STOP! What you're doing won't work!" The people running MannKind aren't stupid. They'd see it if they weren't on the inside. The real problem with them is a subtle, psychological one. They're inside the company and can't be objective. They feel they need to "do something," even when that something hasn't worked. Doing things simply because one prefers action, when all the evidence says those actions are simply a waste of money, is irrational. More advertising in the face of clear evidence of the failure of advertising is irrational. We shareholders need to step in and restore rationality.

This is where a Board is supposed to step in and they haven't. We shareholders must.

Spencer - Bill, I want to thank you for the time and effort you put into this dialogue. It is not the easiest thing to put yourself out there to a person that covers equities the way I do. You, and my readers, know I will be realistic, and know I will share my thoughts, so giving me any credibility has its risks. This is especially true when you already know I have been critical of aspects of your proposal. I credit you for taking the step to discuss your ideas with me. Should readers want to learn more, where should they go?

Bill - The website is Hope For MannKind. Investors can navigate the site, watch videos, and share their thoughts.

My Opinion

This is a complex and frustrating situation for investors as well as management. MannKind has had Afrezza back for three years, and the current sales trajectory leaves a lot to be desired. There have indeed been management mis-steps, but we cannot ignore the financial constraints management has been under. Bill has a passion for Afrezza which I feel can sometimes blur the lines. Passion can be a very powerful emotion, but also very dangerous. Bill is savvy enough to recognize this, which is one principal reason he agreed to have the discussions we had in developing this article. From my perspective, I would like to see more flavor on non-Afrezza stances of the movement, as MannKind cannot go forward as a 1-product company.

I really appreciate the fact that investors now have clarity on HFM the activist movement. I will reiterate it again so it is very clear. HFM is the activist movement and there is no distributor proposal on the table. Here is what is concrete:

HFM seeks resignation of the Chairman of the Board

HFM seeks 2 Board seats

HFM seeks representation on the Compensation committee

HFM feels that management shakeup is likely necessary

HFM seeks a leaner operation

Here is what is more conceptual:

Strategy for Afrezza

Strategy for pipeline

What moves are needed to finance the near term

Timing on ramp down of Afrezza marketing effort

Timing on creating a leaner operation

The interesting thing here is that management and the activist movement both want and desire the same end goal. Success. They simply have different paths to get there. Management is at a bit of a disadvantage because share price results and increased sales have not been very good. From the layman's perspective, change needs to happen, and HFM has ideas on the table. That being said, there is no proven system that we are certain will work at the scale needed, or within the regulatory framework that a pharma company must contend with.

Meanwhile, there are those that will believe that neither party has the secret to success. For investors, this presents a conundrum. My recommendation is that you have at least three plans outlined for your investment. One plan is what you will do if the path stays the same under the current board and current management. The second plan is what you will do if the activist movement gets its desires. The third is planning for a mixed bag that could see the two sides at odds for a prolonged period of time.

What I see is that Afrezza sales growth will remain modest under the current strategy. I am not convinced that the activist movement can move the needle far enough or fast enough to really change that dynamic. I see a need for cash, a need for wiser spending, and a need to get the pipeline rolling. The critical factor is that sometime over the next 6 to 9 months, this company will likely need a cash infusion, and sometime in the next 9 to 18 months, this company will need to figure out how to pay substantial debt. A prolonged public fight between management, and HFM is something I would rather not see happen, but I fear that if HFM and management both stick to their guns that a proxy fight will be the result.

The goal here was to give investors some insight that they may not have had previously. That can have the effect of creating even more questions. Certainly, you can pose those questions in the comment section, but please put yourself in Bill's shoes before doing so. There are some things he simply cannot answer, and some things where an answer must be guarded. Bear in mind the even not having an answer is due diligence, because you thought enough to imagine the question and realize that you have an unknown to contend with.

At this stage, I make no endorsement of HFM, nor an endorsement of management. I will however continue to seek information that will allow you the reader to be better informed, and of course, you will likely see some of my opinion along the way. Stay Tuned!

