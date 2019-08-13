Athenex: Latest Data Makes A Paradigm Shift In Current Standard Of Care For Cancer Treatment

Athenex (ATNX) reported positive results from its phase 3 study using oral paclitaxel to treat patients with metastatic breast cancer. What makes this biotech good for the long term is that it has just proven that one of its clinical products works in improving clinical outcomes and provides a more convenient option for patients. It still has a pipeline full of other clinical products that don't use the same type of orascovery technology, which diversifies the pipeline. With this positive data on hand and the primary endpoint being met, the company will move expeditiously to file an NDA for potential FDA approval of oral paclitaxel. The NDA filing itself and then possible approval will both act as major catalysts for Athenex.

Phase 3 Study Meets Goal Of Providing New Treatment Option For Standard Of Care

The phase 3 study recruited a total of 402 patients with metastatic breast cancer. Patients were either given oral paclitaxel or IV paclitaxel. The primary endpoint was overall response rate (ORR) confirmed at two consecutive timepoints. This was measured using RECIST v1.1 criteria. The final outcome was that oral paclitaxel had an ORR of 36% compared with IV paclitaxel with only 24%. That is, oral paclitaxel achieved a statistically significant outcome over IV paclitaxel with a p-value of p=0.01. Based on the cut off date as of July 25, 2019, there were strong trends in other endpoints such as progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). However, these endpoints have not yet reached statistical significance. The p-values for PFS and OS are p=0.077 and p=0.11, respectively. I believe the same thing which the biotech believes, in that this data was just too early at the cut off date to reach statistical significance for these two specific endpoints. In addition, there is still plenty of time until trial completion to reach statistical significance in both of these endpoints. Especially, if you consider that there is still a trend in both of them improving. What I found to be crucial in the released data is that there is a sharp advantage for oral paclitaxel. This is the basis that for a certain amount of patients that responded to this type of treatment of over 150 days, it was shown to be 2.5 times higher in response compared to IV paclitaxel. I believe such a duration of response for oral paclitaxel should be highly welcomed. A patient that continues with a duration of response for a longer period of time won't relapse in their cancer as quickly.

Competitive Advantage Over Existing Anti-Cancer Agents

All of this clinical data is good, but why is it important for patients to take oral paclitaxel over IV paclitaxel? Besides the improved clinical data I highlighted above, it all boils down to poor oral absorption. When you think of the current standard of care chemotherapy treatments, they have to be given intravenously. An immediate disadvantage is having to sit in a chair for some time while receiving treatment. The biggest issue now is that chemotherapy can only be provided to the patient as an intravenous infusion over a long period of time. The reason why so many others have failed to make an oral paclitaxel option available is because of a transport protein on the surface of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, known as P-glycoprotein (P-gp). If any Chemotherapy SOC agent was given now as an oral agent, it would just be pumped right back to the GI tract. This phenomenon occurs because such chemotherapy agents are substrates of P-gp. This is where Athenex comes in. That's because it provides its orascovery platform which uses encequidar, that in turn inhibits P-gp. That's why this biotech is able to take any anti-cancer agent in liquid form and provide it as an oral alternative to a patient. Not only does this improve upon the pharmacokinetic profile of the drug, but it also in turn reduces any safety or tolerability issues associated with it. This point was proven in the recently reported data. For instance:

About 57% of the patients given IV paclitaxel suffered from neuropathy. On the other hand, only 17% of oral pacltiaxel patients had this problem.

When it came to grade 3 neuropathy, safety was also more in favor of oral paclitaxel; 1% of oral paclitaxel versus 8% of IV paclitaxel.

My main point here is that investors should be more upbeat about this clinical data. That's because applying orascovery to paclitaxel is only the beginning. It can possibly eventually be applied to other chemotherapeutic agents like: Irinotecan, topotecan, docetaxel and eribulin. The convenience and advantage is that Athenex is providing a more tolerable and potentially superior oral from of chemotherapy option for these patients.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Athenex had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $165.9 million as of June 30, 2019. The biotech believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the third quarter of 2020. The good thing about this company is that it already has many marketed products. It has 30 products being sold with 58 SKUs. Then it has its Athenex Pharma Solutions business marketing 5 products with 13 SKUs. The goal for Athenex is to launch 9 to 12 products in 2019. This should help increase the sales situation. However, even with the amount of products it has now, it has been able to generate $22 million in sales for the second quarter. Still, it doesn't make enough revenue at the moment to counter the expenses it has along with the pipeline it is advancing. That's why in May of 2019, it had a private placement done with three institutional investors. These institutional investors were: Perceptive Advisors, Avoro Capital Advisors and OrbiMed. The private placement was the sale of 10 million shares of common stock at a price of $10 per share. In total, Athenex raised $99.9 million from this transaction.

Conclusion

The positive phase 3 results using oral paclitaxel to treat metastatic breast cancer will help Athenex move forward to eventually file an NDA to the FDA and possibly receive approval. The basis for the company moving forward is that it offers a more suitable treatment option for paclitaxel as a chemotherapeutic agent. That's because paclitaxel taken in oral form had reduced side effects and a greater duration of response as shown in the data above. The risk is that oral paclitaxel will still have to go through FDA approval and there is no guarantee that it will be approved by the agency. The good thing about the orascovery platform is that it can be applied to other chemotherapeutics agents as I highlighted above. Think about taking any form of chemotherapy in liquid form and being able to allow the patient to take as an oral version instead. That improves safety, tolerability and even efficacy. That's exactly what this biotech has done. It has applied enciquidar to other types of chemotherapy to explore them against other types of cancer as an oral treatment. A risk would be that while oral paclitaxel seemed to work out well in metastatic breast cancer, there is no guarantee that oral versions of the other chemotherapeutic agents will achieve similar success. To diversify its pipeline further, Athenex has other technology platform products targeting cancer like: Src kinase inhibition, dual inhibition, TCR-T immunotherapy, and Arginine deprivation therapy.

