General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling

Source: Financial Times

Financial markets have melted up over the past few years. Price discovery for General Electric (GE) has been delayed, in my opinion. Its earnings have been "noisy" due to restructuring efforts and divestitures. GE has been feverishly paring its debt load. Still, I estimate its debt is currently at junk status.

Results for Q2 2019 were a cause for concern. Revenue and segment profit for core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems, and Renewable Energy - both fell by double digits. Aviation had previously been the stalwart. Its revenue and and segment profits fell by single digits:

"Aviation's segment profit was $1.4 billion, down 6% Y/Y. Its profit margin was 18% versus 19% in the year-earlier period. Negative mix from lower shipments on commercial engines, primarily the CFM to LEAP engine transition and Passport engine shipments, weighed. The slide in profit margin for Power was expected. I find deteriorating margins for Aviation more of a concern."

GE's credit metrics remain a cause for concern. I believe Aviation's demise could amplify the problem. This is important. If GE has lost its moat, then its credit quality could continue to deteriorate regardless of asset sales.

GE's Pro Forma Credit Metrics Post-Biopharma

GE has negotiated to sell GE Biopharma to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) for $21 billion or around 17x EBITDA. This will allow the company to pare its $106 billion debt load and improve its credit metrics. The Biopharma deal was eye-catching due to its sheer size. It could potentially allow GE to keep the rating agencies at bay. The following chart illustrates GE's credit metrics before and after the Biopharma deal.

Debt/EBITDA measures total debt at the industrial operations and GE Capital ("GECC") debt. Management would rather measure net debt at the industrial segment in comparison to industrial EBITDA; its target is 2.5x. GE's target debt/equity for GECC is 4x. SA author Daniel Jones believes it is appropriate to bifurcate credit metrics for the industrial operations and GECC:

"In all, $25 billion in debt should be reduced on the GE Capital side of the business, bringing leverage down to under 4 by next year, even as it pays its $1.5 billion WMC settlement and covers the $2 billion in annual insurance payments required of it. This compares to a net leverage ratio of less than 2.5 for the conglomerate's Industrial operations."

I beg to differ. In the second half of 2018, GECC's funding costs spiked after it was forced to abandon its commercial paper program. Given the diminution at GECC, I believe GE's credit rating should be measured based on total debt/EBITDA.

GE's first half 2019 segment profits, less corporate eliminations, plus depreciation and amortization, was around $7.2 billion. I used this as a proxy for EBITDA.

Its run-rate EBITDA (first half annualized) would be $14.3 billion.

GE's current debt/EBITDA would be around 7.4x.

GE is expected to forgo $1.3 billion of Biopharma EBITDA and pare $21.4 billion of debt (assumes no tax leakage).

This would leave GE with pro forma EBITDA of $13.1 billion and debt of $84.4 billion.

Pro forma debt/EBITDA would be 6.5x, which could be considered junk status.

A metric at or above 5.0x would usually be considered below investment grade. The Biopharma deal was expected to be boon to GE. It should add liquidity and and pare debt. However, the company would still be considered highly indebted. Headwinds for Aviation could mute some of the impact of the Biopharma sale. Secondly, GE would have to forgo future revenue and earnings of Biopharma, while maintaining what I consider to be the dregs of the business.

JPMorgan's Steven Tusa recently decried the fact that GE's fundamentals "continue to look negative." GE's industrial businesses are cyclical in nature. If we are at peak economy, then it would not be abnormal for the company's fundamentals to erode. Secondly, Power was supposed to be a future catalyst. If both Power and Aviation face headwinds, then where will GE generate consistent cash flow to service debt?

Conclusion

I estimate GE's debt would be at junk status even after the Biopharma sale. Weak fundamentals and a high debt load could prompt a future ratings action. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.