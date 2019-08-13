Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong

Headwinds expected for Starbucks' China expansion plan, but the company should be able to ride this one out.

As a coffee giant in America and a renowned brand across the globe, Starbucks (SBUX) has proved to be a strong player within the global coffee market. Despite the ongoing trade tensions and rough economic outlook, Starbucks remains strong with a potential to grow. The underlying supporting factor is due to the likely U.S. Fed rate adjustments as expected by many investors, which should provide a boost to equity prices. In addition, based on my analysis, the weakening growth in the Chinese market should only have a limited downside effect on Starbucks' shares.

Background

With the recent macroeconomic events such as the US-China Trade War and the US Fed rates cut, the global economy has been subjected to much volatility. In addition, views of the world's financial markets also appear to be highly diverged as some people believe that a recession is looming as seen is this Bloomberg article, while the US Fed rate cut has also been viewed as both a dovish and hawkish by different investors.

As a company traded on the NASDAQ, Starbucks was not spared from the impact. From a price of $97.21 on Monday 29 July, Starbucks' shares fell by 1.78%, to a price of $95.51 on Friday 2 August over the span of a week. While this change may not surprising for many investors, I still believe that Starbucks remains a strong company to be held in investors' portfolios.

Impeded Growth in China

Based on a Bloomberg report by Craig Giammona early this year, Starbucks had previously made statements about its planned expansion in China, with a target to have 6,000 sites in the country by 2023. In another separate report from Forbes, Starbucks had also planned to open up 600 new stores in China just for FY2019 alone, and 1,100 net openings within the Asia Pacific region.

However, based on Starbucks' recent quarterly results below, even without a detailed breakdown for each individual country, it appears that the number of stores set up in the Asia Pacific is a little far from its initial target of 1,100 net openings for FY2019. If we extrapolate the 716 stores opened during the first 3 quarters, the net number of stores set to open in the region is only around 950. Unless there is a large number of stores currently under construction and set to be opened by the end of September this year, it is safe to assume that the initial target may not be reached. In addition, any downward adjustments to the current financial year forecast can potentially lead to further reduction in planned openings in the future years as well.

In addition, given the recent development of the US-China Trade war, China's impeded growth and depreciation of the yuan will probably result in a downward pressure on Starbucks' planned expansion in China.

Starbucks Stores by Region

Source: Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal 2019 Results

Redeeming Factors

Net stores opening aside, based on Starbucks' third quarter results, an increase in comparable store sales can be seen across all regions. This shows that Starbucks is definitely still growing despite the global turmoil, and the recent macroeconomic events should not have that great an impact on Starbucks' overall growth.

Source: Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal 2019 Results

In addition, Starbucks has also proved itself to be a strong competitor even to homegrown coffee providers such as Luckin Coffee in China. Based on a comparison by Hannah Dormido and Daniela Wei on Bloomberg, Starbucks remains the bigger market player, in terms of a greater outreach, longer experience, and greater manpower, compared to Luckin Coffee. While competition does seem to escalate quickly as Luckin Coffee seeks to open another 2,500 stores this year, both Starbucks and Luckin Coffee still have their own point of differentiation and offer different customer experience. Hence, this shows that there is still potential for Starbucks to expand in the Chinese market, at least based on the current outlook and Starbucks' large operation scale.

Where Are We Now?

Taking into consideration of the current economic conditions, if China's growth remains strong, and factoring in the recent reduction in U.S. Fed rate and depreciation of the yuan, Starbucks stocks appears to have a target price of $99.10 based on an unlevered discounted cash flow model. This target price is only slightly higher compared to the recent closing market price of $96.30 on Friday 9 August.

Model Assumptions

In my DCF model, there are several key assumptions to note, namely:

Valuation Date: Valuation date was set at 10 August, a day after market closed on Friday 9 August. The last closing price on 9 August was $96.30, and number of shares outstanding was 1,211 million based on NASDAQ stock report.

Sustainable growth rate: Assumed to be an average of the GDP growth and inflation rate beyond 2023, based on the rates forecast by Aswath Damodaran. The rates from the source are first grouped into specific regions and then weighed by Starbucks' revenue in the particular region. Then, an average of the final rate (GDP growth and inflation) was computed to derive the sustainable growth rate.

Revenue Growth: Current store revenue were set to grow at a weighted rate of 5.56%, which was based on the individual growth rates of the different categories of products Starbucks offer, such as coffee, tea, and food. As a detailed breakdown of each product's contribution to total revenue was not available, I used the products' contribution to Starbucks' growth back in 2015 as stated in this Tweet as a rouge gauge for their individual weights.

Additional Store's contribution to Revenue: Using the number of Starbucks stores throughout the previous year and the annual revenue, I calculated the average increment revenue per additional store for each region. One thing to note is that these estimates are solely based on historical values and may not reflect future expectations.

Source: H.X. Liew Valuation Model

Cost of Equity: Based on the rates quoted by U.S. treasury, the 30-year treasury yield curve rate of 2.26% on 9 August was assumed to be an indicator of the current risk-free rate. Monthly Starbucks' share prices and S&P500 (^GSPC) prices from YAHOO! Finance were used to calculate Starbucks' 3 year beta of 0.582. The equity risk premium calculated by Aswath Damodaran was weighted by specific region's revenue of Starbucks, resulting in an estimated risk premium of 6.84%. Finally, Starbucks' cost of equity was estimated to be 6.24%.

Cost of Debt: Cost of debt was assumed to be that of Starbucks' weighted average stated interest rate of all its current outstanding debts, which was around 3.18%.

Source: Starbucks 2018 Annual Report

Price Multiples: Using Starbucks' 2018 actual financial results, my own forecast for 2019, and statistics from YAHOO! Finance, I calculated the respective price multiples with respect to Starbucks' current market capitalization, with the results as follows:

Source: H.X. Liew DCF Valuation Model

Other Factors: Other than the factors mentioned above, other elements such as cost of sales and changes to plant and equipment were determined through adjustments and analysis of historical values in Starbucks' annual and quarterly reports over the years. It should again be noted that historical values were used only as estimates and should not be fully assumed to be representative of future performance.

Potential Factors Being Affected

Next, to achieve a better understanding of individual factors and their impact on Starbucks' share price, a sensitivity analysis based on some key factors such as the risk-free rates and Starbucks' potential growth in China has been performed. The results are as shown:

Source: Liew H.X., based on DCF Valuation Model

The analysis assumed a 1 basis point change for each of the individual factor, other than the target number of net store openings in China by 2023, which I used a deviation of 1%.

From the chart, it appears that the price of Starbucks shares is most affected by potential changes in the risk-free rate and long-term sustainable growth. Due to the relationship these two key elements have with the U.S. Fed rate adjustment, it indicates that a potential cut in Fed rate and change in economic sentiments should have a greater effect on Starbucks' shares.

On the other hand, relative to a change in risk-free and growth rates, a downward adjustment to Starbucks' expansion target for China does not appear to have that much of an impact.

What's Brewing in the Near Future?

There are several possible scenarios that may unfold in the near term, mainly:

A possible fed rate cut of around 25 basis points in September, based on a Wall Street Journal article by Harriet Torry, and A weakening or less favorable Chinese market due to ongoing trade tensions.

As a result, the target price of Starbucks' shares has been adjusted based on the two scenarios above. The results (target price and price range), based on several valuation methods, are shown below (Scenario 1 & 2 are based on the two scenarios given above):

Target Prices:

Price Range:

With reference to Starbucks' last three quarters' financial results, the number of stores opened in China was adjusted downwards to around 5,400, with around 100 stores lesser each financial year from now till 2023.

As shown, other than the target price obtained through the levered valuation method, the rest of the valuation methods seem to point towards a greater upside than downside for Starbucks' shares. The higher potential upside is mainly due to a higher attainable price if Fed rates falls by 0.25% as expected by many economists, which should result in a reduction in cost of financing and discount rates.

Even in the event where Fed rate remains unchanged and China market declines, Starbucks' shares should remain attractive as indicated by a downside target price of around $86 at the lower range. This is largely due to the comparably smaller impact from a potential slowdown of the Chinese market, relative to the greater positive effect that a potential reduction in Fed rate may bring.

For this scenario analysis, it is worth noting that these target prices do not take into consideration any potential changes in Starbucks' long-term sustainable growth rate as the magnitude of these changes will be difficult to measure. In addition, for each scenario, beyond the most immediate change (i.e. Fed rate cuts or declining growth in China), there may be other forms of unexpected indirect effects or changes in investor expectations, which can have a material impact on Starbucks' shares price. Hence, beyond the limitations of this model, investors should also be prepared for other potential results, depending on how economic events unfold and on how Starbucks compete within its industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks' shares remain a worthy investment for now, and even more so should economic events unfold in a way in investors' favor. However, Starbucks' current share price of $96.30 does not appear to deviate significantly from the unlevered target price of $99.10, making the shares appear to be only fairly-valued. Hence, investors should only consider taking up a position in Starbucks if their expectations are in line with the assumptions of this article. All in all, it will probably take more than a small storm to topple the American coffee giant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.