MedMen: Gotham Financing Comes With Massive Dilution

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) has been doing everything it could to shore up its capital in recent days. Due to its relentless spending and burning through millions of cash from operations, the company was facing a serious liquidity crisis until it found a willing investor to provide a lifeline to it. However, the financing comes with extremely onerous terms and results in substantial dilution to existing shareholders. The key question at MedMen now is whether it could reach profitability before it runs out of cash again.

(All amounts in USD)

Financing Terms Got Worse

MedMen was facing an upcoming liquidity crisis after it reported another quarter of huge losses and negative cash flow for the calendar 2019 second quarter. MedMen first announced that it signed the binding term sheet with Gotham Green Partners on March 22 with the following terms:

$250 million total senior secured convertible notes

Three tranches with the following amounts: $100 / $75 / $75

Initial tranche conversion price: lesser of 115% of $3.10 or share price immediately prior to closing; Tranche 2 and 3 are convertible at the lesser of 115% of 20-Day VWAP before closing and $7.00

MedMen to issue warrants with 50% coverage on the convertible notes at prices that are 30%-50% higher than the convertible prices

On the surface, these terms look OK but it was clear to investors that this financing came with very onerous terms. Given that MedMen shares closed at $3.10 per share the day before the initial announcement in March, the initial $100 million issuances would have essentially constituted a dilutive equity offering at market price but MedMen will continue to pay Gotham LIBOR+6% until the notes are converted by Gotham into shares. The subsequent two tranches are priced to be convertible at 15% premium to current prices.

(Source: TSX)

The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement on April 23 which included a final convertible price of $3.29. However, MedMen announced on July 10 that the company and Gotham will revise the terms of the financing to lower pricing for the first tranche of $100 million from $3.29 to $2.55. More importantly, the company has agreed to lower maximum conversion price for the second and third tranche from $700 to $2.55, a 65% reduction.

March April July Initial Terms Definitive Agreement Amendment Tranche 1 (100M) $3.10 $3.29 $2.55 Tranche 2 (75M) $7.00 $7.00 $2.55 Tranche 3 (75M) $7.00 $7.00 $2.55

Gotham and Wicklow Capital also agreed to acquire $30 million of MedMen shares at $2.37 per share. In total, MedMen secured $280 million of capital with $125 million to become available over the next 12 months.

20% Dilution for Existing Shareholders

While it looks like MedMen was able to secure a funding round to avoid any near-term liquidity problem, we think existing investors should understand the onerous terms that came with the financing.

First of all, MedMen took an unusual step in a sign of weak negotiating position when it lowered the conversion price. After the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement with Gotham to issue Tranche I at $3.29 per share, the company announced three months later that it agreed to a huge reduction in the conversion price. In essence, MedMen had to give a big concession to Gotham in order to keep the deal including the next two tranches. Recognizing the fact that MedMen's share price has deteriorated significantly since the deal was initially announced, we still think the reduction in conversion price is extremely punitive to existing shareholders.

Secondly, after providing such big concessions to Gotham, MedMen even agreed to pay a 15% amendment fee on $125 million which would be $19 million. The amendment was extremely beneficial to Gotham but MedMen ended up paying a big fee which clearly demonstrates to us who had the upper hand in this financing.

Lastly, we would like to quantify the dilution that came with this financing. Given that MedMen has drawn $125 million of the $250 million available, at a conversion of $2.55, there are 49 million shares that will be issued upon the conversion of these shares. If MedMen where to draw the entire $250 million in funding, Gotham would be able to convert to gain 98 million of MedMen shares. MedMen had 483 million Subordinate Voting shares outstanding (on an as-converted basis) which means that Gotham would own about 17% of the company assuming full conversion of its convertible notes. Considering that Gotham and Wicklow Capital also bought another 12.7 million shares at $2.37, its ownership is likely reaching 20% depending on its share of the equity deal. Moreover, MedMen also gave out a large number of warrants with exercise prices ranging from $3.72 to $4.29 in order to sweeten the deal.

Looking Ahead

The recent financing deal with Gotham Green Partners provided an instant solution to MedMen's liquidity crisis. The company is well-funded in the near-term and has access to a total of $280 million including the convertible notes issuance and the equity issuance. However, we think investors need to realistically assess the situation and understand the onerous terms that came with this financing. Overall, we think the financing is slightly positive for MedMen and provided ample capital to support its near-term growth opportunities. The company remains far from reaching profitability and we expect cash burn to continue well into the next few quarters. However, with a large capital partner onboard, there will be increasing pressure to focus on profitability and reigning in excessive spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.