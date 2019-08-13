Helmerich & Payne: Good Long-Term Prospects, But First A Lot Of Challenges

Long-term prospects continue to be great will make this stock one of the biggest leaders during the next upcycle.

The company is being pressured by weakening drilling activity in the US and a general focus on cash flow.

You probably already guessed it after reading the title, but this article won't be extremely bullish. The Oklahoma-based provider of drilling equipment and services Helmerich & Payne (HP) recently revealed its third quarter earnings. On top of that, the company gave an in-depth summary of the current situation in America's oil segment and gave an outlook that might give some investors some hope. All things considered, the third quarter results were weak and the overall situation continues to worsen for companies like Helmerich & Payne. The stock is close to a breakdown and investors should wait for the next cycle to start buying this beauty.

Source: Helmerich & Payne

Listen When H&P Speaks

I always have said that even if you don't care about Helmerich & Payne, it still makes sense to listen to their earnings calls. The company has the largest market share among high-spec drillers in the US and gives wonderful insights when it comes to challenges and opportunities in the (domestic) oil market.

First of all, the company's contract drilling revenues fell from $717.7 million to $684.8 million, which is due to a decrease in average number of rigs. The total market was hit by a softening in US drilling activity as a result of crude price volatility and tightening drilling budgets.

Tightening drilling budgets are currently the No. 1 topic. This has been mentioned by international oil equipment heavyweight Schlumberger (SLB) as well. American oil producers are shifting from production growth to support positive cash flow after production growth had been the major driver of balance sheet stabilization since the commodity bottom of 2016.

As a result, Helmerich & Payne ended the third quarter with 214 active rigs, which is below the low end of the company's guidance. Total rig utilization from US land operations declined from 67% in the prior-year quarter to 62% at the end of the most recent third quarter. The total US land market share remained unchanged at 20%.

The good news continues to come from the company's focus on super specialization rigs. The super-spec utilization rate continues to be 90% which benefits total utilization as roughly 66% of all US land rigs are super-spec rigs. More complex wells with longer laterals and tighter well spacing continue to demand high tech rigs which causes super-spec rigs to outperform even as total activity levels are trending down.

On a side note, the graph below from the Dallas Fed Q2/2019 energy survey shows that US drilling activities have contracted for the first time since the start of the recovery in 2016.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey

According to Helmerich & Payne, industry AC drive activity has declined by roughly 8% to 720 rigs. Legacy SCR and mechanical rigs that are drilling horizontal wells have declined by approximately 24% to 210 rigs. This indicates that the high-grade cycle remains intact as customer drilling plans show an increasing amount of complexity, better rig technology as a result of an overall focus on higher returns (focus on cash flow).

And thanks to Helmerich & Payne's well-established portfolio of super rigs, even international demand is showing signs of strength. The company is delivering its first super spec flex rig to Argentina to start operations in the company's fourth fiscal quarter (current quarter). Moreover, the company is expected to send a second super spec flex rig to Argentina to drill in the Vaca Muerta basin. Adding to that, the company already has two working rigs in Bahrain.

The overall situation continues to be tough as drilling activity is slowing significantly thanks to a focus on capital spending and higher free cash flow. Nonetheless, Helmerich & Payne continues to be positive as this means that US upstream companies will be healthier on the long term while increasing super-spec demand will drive both the company's sales and market cap.

The oil field services industry is experiencing the effects of E&P company emphasis on discipline capital spending, and prioritization of cash flows with less focus on growth. While short term, this may be painful for some this disciplined approach will lead to a healthier industry long term. H&P CEO John Lindsay

As a result of the current weakness, the company has downgraded its fleet to provide a more optimal economic outcome. The company downsized the number of domestic and international flex rig for drilling rigs from 71 to 20 in the US and from 10 rigs to eight on an international basis. This resulted in a non-cash impairment of $224.3 million which translates to roughly 5% of ending net PP&E.

Source: Helmerich & Payne Q3/2019 Earnings Release

The good news is that average rig revenue per day excluding early termination revenue increased to $26,122 which is above the company's guidance and another sign that super-spec rigs prevail even in increasingly hard times for drillers and equipment providers.

All things considered, it's likely that sales continue to show weakness on the mid term. This makes it likely that the current sales trend has peaked very likely and continues to support the current stock price breakdown.

The stock price looks absolutely terrible and I'm staying far away from this one. I also sold my remaining shares from other oil drillers as I continue to shift further to cash.

Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, the company continues to have a very good long-term outlook as its products will continue to increase its market share. Maybe even more during the current weakness as older rigs will be taken offline much faster than super-spec rigs. In addition to that, the company continues to be in a solid financial position with more than $250 million of free cash flow in the third quarter, a debt/equity ratio of 0.12, current ratio of 2.90 and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

All I can say as someone who is one the sidelines is "let this stock drop." I highly respect Helmerich & Payne's management and believe this stock will make a tremendous long as soon as the global oil market starts to bottom. So all things considered, keep or put this one on your watchlist.

