Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk

Source

Introduction

Many investors are on the verge of big losses and underperformance over the course of the next decade. The purpose of this article and the ones that follow is to warn them about the dangers they face and to offer a reasonable strategy to mitigate that danger. In January of 2018, I wrote a similar series of articles on Seeking Alpha that focused on the dangers of cyclical stocks that were then trading near all-time highs. In that series, I first warned investors about the dangers of those stocks and then suggested a long-only rotational strategy that could save them lots of pain and suffering when these cyclical stocks took a dive. I called this series the "How far could they fall?" series, which covered about 29 stocks. You can read the latest update of that series here.

That series was part warning, part demonstration, and part experiment. First and foremost, I wanted to warn investors about the dangers they faced. Second, I wanted to demonstrate in real-time (rather than backtesting) that a long-only rotational strategy could work to mitigate the risk that owners of these stocks faced. And third, I wanted to experiment with some variations on the long-only strategy in order to see if there were more optimal approaches to the strategy one could take.

One of the discoveries I made during this process is that there are at least two distinct classes of downcycles that the stocks of quality businesses can make. (There are actually a couple more than these two, but I'm not going to get into those today.) These two key causes of deep downcycles are 1) Earnings cyclicality and 2) Sentiment cyclicality. When it comes to classic cyclical stocks, the downcycles of their stock price are usually driven by cycles in the actual earnings of the businesses themselves. Conversely, with sentiment cycles, downcycles are mostly caused by changes in sentiment about the stock. Typically, with stocks that go through sentiment cycles, actual earnings might only drop, say, -10% to -15%, but the stock prices can fall much farther than that. While, with classic cyclicals, it can very hard to determine when a stock is overvalued on a historical basis because earnings can fluctuate wildly, with less cyclical stocks that have a long history of being traded in the market, P/E ratios actually do a fairly good job at measuring sentiment cycles because earnings don't fluctuate that much. That means most of the price movement is determined by how investors feel about the stock. (Obviously things like earnings growth and interest rates matter too, but usually, they get overshadowed by the swings in sentiment.)

In this article, I'm going to provide several examples of 'blue-chip' stocks from different industries that have gone through sentiment cycles, and I'm going to share a working theory as to why sentiment cycles occur. Then, in 'Part 2' of this mini-series, I'll share a rotational strategy than can mitigate the danger of these cycles, while still keeping investors invested late in the economic cycle.

Let's Begin With Some Examples

I see the word ''blue-chip'' in reference to stocks tossed around quite casually these days. It can be debatable what makes a ''blue-chip'' stock, but if I had to choose a single factor one could look at in order to determine ''blue-chip'' status, it would be a stock's inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Index. The Dow 30 stocks are typically some of the most durable and well-known businesses around. All of the stocks I'm going to use as examples in this article are either currently Dow 30 stocks, or they were at one point over the past 20 years.

This is important because while I am certainly not taking a random sample in order to find examples of sentiment cycles, I'm also not cherry-picking bad businesses. I want it to be mostly agreed upon that these are good businesses, or at least were good businesses 20 years ago. I'm doing this so we can set aside the debate about the quality of the business, and instead focus on the change in sentiment around the stock. Part of the reason I'm doing this is to challenge the idea that simply picking a great business to invest in is sufficient to, not just outperform the market, but to outperform bonds, or, to avoid experiencing greater downside volatility than the wider market.

So, the point of what I'm sharing is to show that buying the stocks of quality businesses while ignoring the price you are paying has a high probability of worse performance than bonds, deeper drawdowns than the S&P 500, and/or worse total return than the S&P 500 over long periods of time (from 7 to 20 years or more).

Let's begin by going back to 1999, which was the last major sentiment cycle for the market, and examining the performance of some high-quality businesses.

McDonald's (MCD)

Investing in McDonald's on January 1st of 2000, when the P/E was about 29 (pretty close to where the P/E is today) and holding for the next 7 years until near the peak of the next cycle would have produced a 5.9% annual return including dividends. During this time period, McDonald's stock would suffer a -70% drawdown. Sure, eventually the stock would recover. But I don't think the investors who were buying or holding McDonald's stock in 1999 were doing so with the expectation that the stock would return 5.9% per year over the next 7 years and they would watch the price decline -70% in the process.

They should have, though.

McDonald's was a mature company by the late 1990s and they were only growing EPS in the mid-single digits. Yet the stock was trading at a P/E ratio of over 25. The expected returns with those earnings should have been quite low. Certainly, no more than a 15 P/E with interest rates in the 4-5% range was warranted. If one had simply waited and purchased MCD with a 15 P/E they would have done much better.

$10,000 invested with a 29 P/E in 2000 would have turned into $15,803 by 2008, while the same amount invested at a 15 P/E in 2004 would have grown to $23,984 by the same date. There really isn't even a contest here. And in the cases of steady-earning businesses like MCD, it's pretty basic stuff. Don't overpay for expensive stocks and also don't keep holding expensive stocks.

Microsoft (MSFT)

If one would have purchased Microsoft back in 1999 with a P/E in the 50s (it would actually trade higher than that near its peak), they would have been buying one of the premier businesses in the world. They also would have earned almost nothing on their investment for the next 15 years. Contrast that with waiting for a 15 P/E ratio:

Buying at 15 P/E ratio would have turned $10k into $17k in six years while buying at a 58 P/E would have turned $10k into about $11k in 15 years. Again, this should be simple stuff.

Merck (MRK)

Yet another 'blue-chip' Dow component. About 20 years ago, Merck trade at about a 30 P/E. If purchased then, or held and not sold, it would have produced a return of about 2.9% per year, including dividends.

Simply buying Merck at a 15 P/E a couple of years later would have turned $10k into $24k rather than $10k into $15k.

I've been using a 15 P/E as a reference simply because that is the long-term average of the market, but sometimes there are businesses that can grow earnings at good rates for longer periods of time, or businesses that are newer and haven't fully grown into their addressable markets. In these cases, one can purchase the stocks at a higher P/E and still not be over-paying for the stock. My research has indicated, however, that almost all stocks will trade below a P/E of 20 eventually, either because of a recession or because of a one-time event that affects the stock price. So, for the next example, even though the stock does eventually trade below a 15 P/E in 2008, I'll assume we buy it at a 20 P/E, but no higher.

Coca-Cola (KO)

In 1999, Coca-Cola traded at very high P/Es, if one would have purchased then and held through today, they could have turned $10k into $24k. That's pretty dismal performance on par with bonds at the time.

Conversely, if one would have just waited a few years for a more reasonable 20 P/E ratio they could have turned that $10k into $34k. That's not great performance, but at least it is in-line with the long-term market average.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention some of the blue-chips from 1999 whose prices are lower today than they were then, like General Electric (GE), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), or Bank of America (BAC). You still wouldn't be back to even on these after 20 years even though these businesses were great back in 1999.

Basically, all I've done here is give a brief lesson on the importance of price and valuation even when it comes to 'blue-chip' stocks. But the key point I want to make is that these sorts of high valuations on high-quality stocks have a cyclical nature to it. These cycles tend to be longer than most investors are used to. They tend to run about 20 years from the bottom to the top. Two cycles ago, we saw a similar cyclical peak in the 1960s with the "Nifty Fifty". The idea then was that as long as you bought these high-quality, high-growth businesses, then you could ignore the price you were paying because over the long run, the businesses would grow into whatever the price you paid happened to be and you would still do well. People who bought these stocks in the late 60s were more or less in for a lost decade or more in the 1970s.

Many investors remember the late 1990s as the "dot.com" bubble. And that was part of what happened in the market during that time. But what many forget is that several well-established 'blue-chip' businesses were trading at the peak of a sentiment cycle as well, just like in the 1960s. Those are some of the examples that I've provided in this article.

While in extremes examples these stocks can be easy to spot. If a well-established business with steady earnings starts trading at P/Es in the 40s, for example, it is almost always overvalued and should be sold. But for some stocks, they can be extremely overvalued while trading with P/Es in the 20s. It all depends on the individual stock in question and what the long-term expected returns are.

I have developed a way to estimate those returns and I've been sharing it this year on Seeking Alpha. Just read one of my "Full-Cycle Analysis" articles to see an example. Right now, though, I want to discuss my working theory as to why these sentiment cycles happen.

How Sentiment Cycles Occur: A Working Theory

I have some ideas about why these irrational cycles occur, and I thought I would share some of them. My view is that these cycles are caused by lots of smaller contributing factors coming together at the same time.

High Quality

I almost exclusively write about stocks that have been publicly traded for at least one full business cycle. So you will rarely see me write about stocks that have traded for shorter time periods than that. It's pretty typical for newer businesses to trade at high P/E multiples, so it's important to set those cases off the two side. They aren't the stocks I'm writing about today. I'm writing about high-quality, established businesses.

What I've noticed anecdotally from watching the market and interacting with Seeking Alpha readers, is that it becomes easier to disregard the price one is paying if the business is known to be high quality. For whatever reason, knowing that a stock has a low probability of losing money over a 20 year period makes it easier to justify paying an extremely high price for the stock. So, we can have situations like in 1999 when low-quality stocks like pets.com and high-quality ones like Microsoft, both trade at extremely high valuations. And the investors who chose Microsoft or Coca-Cola back then would indeed be better off than the pets.com investors. That little bit of insurance is enough for many investors to pay any price for a stock, even if it's too high. So, ironically, the high quality of the business can lead to it becoming a bad investment (even if it avoids being the worst type of investment, one that goes to zero).

Long History of Steadily Rising Prices

Investors like stocks that never seem to go down and earnings that steadily rise. Many of the quality businesses that had traded at extremely high prices in 2000 had experienced a positive 20 year run from the early 1980s almost uninterrupted to the peak in 2000. When a stock almost never goes down, and in fact keeps going up year after year after year, a form of recency bias creeps in, and it's easy to think it could keep going up for a long time without ever going down.

This also has the effect of creating a situation where more and more investors have deferred capital gains taxes build up in the stocks. This makes them reluctant to sell and pay those taxes and makes them more likely to keep holding the stock even though they would never consider buying more at such high valuations. The longer and steeper a stock's rise goes on, the more of these investors there likely are.

A Good Narrative

Often stocks trading near cyclical peaks have good stories about future growth attached to them. Sometimes they are tied to the past and the long history of a rising stock price (or rising dividends). Other times the story is about something new, like international expansion for Coca-Cola, or the internet with Microsoft. But usually, there is a story of some sort.

Interestingly, often at the time a major sentiment cycle is occurring, there will be classes of stocks that can't find a story or that don't have a long history of steadily rising prices or dividends. These stocks can sometimes trade at reasonable levels while a major sentiment cycle is occurring. This happened in the late 90s with tobacco stocks, some oil stocks, cyclicals that weren't technology companies, boring value stocks, and banks. They just couldn't find a compelling narrative the way tech stocks and "blue chips" could.

Brand Recognition

There are actually quite a few stocks I've found that aren't household names that still go through sentiment cycles, but quite often I see these cycles with name brands. Sometimes this can matter from an investing standpoint. For example, let's say the narrative about increasing air travel being in a secular uptrend is correct. And that because of this narrative investors flock to airline stocks and Boeing (BA) etc. because they recognize those names. It is often the case that the stocks of smaller suppliers that benefit from the same secular trend will be able to be purchased at much better prices than the name-brand stocks that everyone has heard of before.

I've noticed less of this dynamic in the current cycle, and I think that probably is because the internet allows investors to screen more obscure stocks, but I still think having a brand name contributes a little bit to overvaluation.

Late Cycle

It's hard to find times when we are early or mid business cycle when a large number of high-quality stocks are trading at premium P/E multiples. And, it makes sense that we would find these premium P/Es during the later stages of the business cycle. During the late cycle, people are making more money and therefore have more money to invest. So it makes sense P/Es would be driven up by a strong economy.

I sometimes read posts by writers who take a weekly look at macro-economic data and opine on it. It utterly baffles me when they post chart after chart and data point after data point that shows how strong the economy is, but that also clearly mirror what we saw in early 2000 or in 2007, and then go on to tell their readers to do nothing but say the course. They discourage 'getting defensive' as I have mostly been suggesting is a wise move the past year-and-a-half, and instead adopt a 'do-nothing' attitude. It's precisely this sort of thinking that will sink many investors who fail to see that we are in the latter stages of the business cycle.

The cycle can still go on for a while, and there might not necessarily be a big crash at the end, but to pretend that the cycle doesn't exist is wishful thinking at best, and lunacy at worst.

Fortunately, it is mostly unnecessary to make big macro-economic predictions in this matter, because the implied future returns based on the earnings yields of the individual businesses tell the story themselves. Whenever you find yourself requiring low-interest rates forever in order to justify holding a stock, 9 times out of 10, you're better off selling. Thankfully, you don't need a ton of macro-data to make that sort of decision. But when you start seeing dozens and dozens of stocks with very low implied returns, it's as good of sign as any we are getting later in the business cycle.

Technology Will Negate the Past

Another theme that seems to contribute to sentiment cycles is that previous methods of valuation are made obsolete because of technology. Sometimes, there is some truth to this. Growth of internet companies is less restricted compared to big industrial businesses because of lower expenses and better scalability, for example. But typically what happens with a sentiment cycle is that the math gets really fuzzy. We never get really hard numbers on how this time will be different because of technology, and usually, the hype doesn't match the reality.

Importantly, this doesn't just apply to "technology companies". If we take an established business like Starbucks (SBUX) for example, and let's say their ability to connect with customers through smartphones enhances the growth in their business for a couple of years. That could lead to the assumption that this technology has fundamentally changed the core business and that it can go on growing at that rate forever. This assumption can lead to rising multiples and investors overpaying for Starbuck's stock because they over-extrapolate the benefit of the technological advancement.

There is an irony, that these technological advances are most dangerous when they are true. That's what makes them work to build up the sentiment. There aren't good arguments against the technology bulls except with regard to the sustainability and degree with which the technology improves long-term earnings for the businesses in question. And imaginations can then start inputting whatever projections they wish in order to justify the high prices being paid for the stock.

Momentum Traders

It is widely known that stocks whose prices are rising tend to keep rising, and stocks whose prices are falling tend to keep falling. There are all sorts of traders and algorithms designed to take advantage of this phenomenon. These aren't necessarily value-sensitive strategies. So they can theoretically become contributing factors to sentiment cycles both on the way up, and on the way down.

Stay Tuned for Part 2

Hopefully, with this article, I have provided some examples of the importance of understanding what a sentiment cycle for a high-quality stocks looks like, and also provided a reasonable working theory for some of the driving factors behind what causes them. If you find yourself ignoring the valuation of a stock because you know it's a high-quality business; if you find yourself acknowledging that a stock you bought several years ago is overvalued, but don't want to sell because of taxes; if you find yourself being less critical of a stock because it has performed well for you for years and years; if you find yourself attracted to a stock because of its brand awareness and the familiarity of its products; if you find yourself unaware, or ignoring the business cycle; if you think technology will make things "different this time"; then you might want to take a hard look at the expected returns from today's price over the next 10 years, and assume that there will be a recession at some point along the way. There are lots of high-quality stocks where the future isn't particularly rosy when viewed through that lens.

In my next article, I'm going to share a long-only rotational strategy that will help investors that are currently in high-quality, yet overvalued stocks, rotate out of those stocks into more defensive positions so that they can avoid poor returns and afford to buy more shares of these quality businesses when the stock prices are lower without spending any extra money.

If you would like to be notified when I publish new articles, click the 'follow' button at the top of the page.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-mid-cap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.