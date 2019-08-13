AtriCure To Acquire SentreHEART For Atrial Fib Tech

With the deal, ATRC will gain entry into the electrophysiology market and the potential of a 1.5 million patient addressable Afib market.

AtriCure has agreed to acquire SentreHEART for up to $300 million in cash and milestone-based contingent consideration.

AtriCure (ATRC) announced it has agreed to acquire SentreHEART for $40 million plus additional contingent consideration of up to $260 million.

SentreHEART is developing percutaneous left atrial appendage management solutions.

With the deal, ATRC is gaining promising technologies to address the large Afib market and additional relationships in the electrophysiology market that are complementary to its surgical products.

Target Company

Redwood City, California-based SentreHEART was founded in 2005 to develop the LARIAT Suture Delivery Device for patients with persistent atrial fibrillation. It is currently being evaluated in a FDA-approved randomized controlled trial, known as the ‘aMAZE Trial.’

Management is headed by Founder, President and CEO Russell Seiber, who was previously Senior VP at Artemis Medical.

Below is an overview video of how the LARIAT suture delivery device works:

Investors have invested at least $69 million in the company and include Decheng Capital, Prospect Venture Partners, Vivo Capital, Deerfield, and US Venture Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Reports and Data, the global atrial fibrillation market was valued at $5.08 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $14.68 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted strong CAGR of 14.1% between 2019 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are technological advancements as well as growing incidence of chronic heart diseases, including hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, rising demand for minimally-invasive treatments as well as increasing efforts in curing the disorder by key companies.

Major vendors that provide atrial fibrillation solutions include:

Abbott (ABT)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Microport Scientific (HKG:0853)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Biosense Webster (JNJ)

St. Jude Medical

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Medtronic (MDT)

Koninklijke Philips (PHE)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

AtriCure disclose the acquisition price and terms as follows:

Under the terms of the agreement to acquire SentreHEART, the transaction consideration consists of an upfront payment of approximately $40 million in cash and AtriCure common stock, plus additional contingent consideration based on the achievement of certain clinical and reimbursement milestones over the next several years, all of which are value-creating events. Of the contingent consideration, $140 million is based on milestones related to the aMAZE™ IDE clinical trial, including PMA approval, and $120 million is based on a milestone related to reimbursement for the therapy involving SentreHEART devices. All contingent consideration would be payable in a combination of cash and stock.

As to forward guidance, AtriCure said that SentreHEART will provide a ‘minimal contribution’ to its 2019 revenue and it will continue to be ‘nominal until after completion of the aMAZA Trial and PMA approval.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2019, AtriCure had $90.8 million in cash and short-term investments and $101.6 million in total liabilities of which $33.9 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($14.14 million).

In the past 12 months, ATRC’s stock price has fallen 0.6% vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment industry’s rise of 15.2% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 0.05%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have beaten consensus estimates in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has improved fairly steadily since late 2017, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

ATRC is acquiring SentreHEART for its promising left atrial appendage management technologies.

As AtriCure’s president and CEO Michael Carrel stated in the M&A conference call,

The SentreHEART acquisition represents a move directly into the electrophysiology market. It also has the potential to significantly expand our addressable market opportunity in the atrial fibrillation and left atrial management markets, with a more comprehensive portfolio of product offerings. We expect the addition of the LARIAT to leverage our growing relationships within the EP community.

So, ATRC believes the deal will enable it to treat more patients with Afib, more specifically, those with symptomatic persistent or long-standing persistent Afib, which management assets ‘represents greater than 50% of all patients,’ or about 1.5 million in its target market, the U.S.

The LARIAT device is approved for sale in the EU but management doesn’t expect meaningful revenue in the medium term.

I view the deal as a strategic positive, although investors have pushed ATRC down since the deal announcement.

With the deal, ATRC looks to gain not only significant technologies that it believes will be approved for marketing in the U.S., but also gain entry into the EP (electrophysiology) market as a complement to its surgical market relationships.

ATRC will have a potentially significant Afib treatment as well as the ability to enter the cath lab with complementary products.

The transaction is scheduled to close in the next few days.

