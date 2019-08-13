July Inflation: What It Means For Social Security, TIPS And I Bonds

At this point, with two months of data remaining, the I Bond's variable rate will be higher than the current rate of 1.4%. It will be reset on November 1.

Both headline and core inflation numbers came in higher than expected, indicating inflation is not 'dead' and deflation is not looming.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, "headline" inflation increased 1.8%.

Both the July increase and the year-over-year number were higher than expected. The consensus forecast was for an increase in 0.2% in July and 1.7% over the last 12 months.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy, also increased 0.3% in July and is up 2.2% over the last 12 months. The July number matched the consensus forecast, but inflation watchers had expected core inflation to come in at 2.1% year-over-year.

It's possible that these higher-than-expected inflation numbers could create a bit of turmoil in the stock and bond markets. Pre-market numbers are predicting a moderate slump in stock prices at the market's opening today.

What this means: Social Security COLA

The Social Security Administration will set next year's cost-of-living adjustment based on the average inflation index for July, August, and September, using a different index: the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

For July, CPI-W index was set at 250.236, an increase of 1.7% over the last 12 months. But this is only the first of three months of data that will set the Social Security COLA for 2020. Because the SSA uses an average of three months, at this point the COLA would be 1.6%, with two more months of data remaining.

However, based on my projections, the July index of 250.236 is actually on track to create an increase of 1.8%. But anything can happen with inflation; it's very difficult to predict. For example, a potential tariff trigger on September 1 could spur a bump in inflation in that month.

Here are the numbers:

What this means: TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust the principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For July, the BLS set the inflation index at 256.571, an increase of 0.17% over the June number.

For TIPS. The July inflation number means that the principal balances on all TIPS will increase 0.17% in September, following a 0.02% increase in August. Here are the new September Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. The I Bond's inflation-adjusted variable rate will be reset on November 1 based on non-seasonally adjusted CPI-U from March to September 2019. So the July number is the fourth of six reports needed to set the variable rate. At this point, through four months, inflation is running at 0.93%, which would translate into an annualized variable rate of 1.86%, higher than the current rate of 1.40%.

Here are the numbers, with two months remaining:

(Source: TipsWatch.com)

Inflation is not 'dead'

Increases in the costs of gasoline and shelter were the primary drivers of July's "upside surprise" on inflation. Gasoline prices increased 2.5% in the month, but remain down 3.3% year over year. Shelter costs were up 0.3% and have increased 3.5% over the last year. In addition, the costs of medical care services were up 0.5% in the month, and costs for used cars and trucks increased 0.9%.

Food prices were unchanged in July, and were up 1.8% over the last 12 months, in line with overall inflation.

Core inflation has remained at levels 2.0% or higher over the last 12 months, which is a solid measure of "moderate inflation," despite global fears of deflation. Headline inflation, however, has dipped primarily because of slumping gasoline prices. Here is a chart showing core and headline inflation over the last 12 months, showing the stability of core inflation at a moderate level:

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

What this means: Future interest rates

The Federal Reserve has hinted that its 25-basis-point cut in short term interest rates in July could be a "one-and-done" move, but the stock and bond markets seem to believe more rate reductions are coming. Today's higher-than-expected inflation numbers should give the Fed something to ponder, but I do believe additional rate reductions are coming, possibly as soon as September.

If core inflation remains solidly above 2.0%, the Federal Reserve would have no reason to act quickly and boldly to reduce short-term interest rates. However, U.S. short-term rates are now out of line with global markets, and the sharp decline in longer-term rates seems to be signaling economic fears.

I think the Fed will make very slow, cautious moves on interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.