Ceconomy AG (MTTRY) CEO Jörn Werner on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ceconomy AG (OTCPK:MTTRY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Stephanie Ritschel – Head of Investor Relations

Jörn Werner – Chief Executive Officer

Karin Sonnenmoser – Chief Financial Officer

Fabienne Caron – Kepler Cheuvreux

Volker Bosse – Baader Bank

Juergen Elfers – Commerzbank AG

Geoff Ruddell – Morgan Stanley

Tushar Jain – Goldman Sachs

Stephanie Ritschel

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our investor call on our Q3 results. With me today are CEO Jörn Werner and CFO Karin Sonnenmoser, who will guide you through the presentation.

Before we start, let me briefly address the usual formalities. Please be aware that this call is being recorded. A replay will be available on our website later today. Secondly, I would like you to note that today’s presentation and some answers to your questions during the Q&A session may contain forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the disclaimer.

With that being said, Jörn, the floor is yours.

Jörn Werner

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I would like to kick off the call with a brief outline on the key financial and structural developments in the third quarter. At the end of today’s presentation, I will update you on the status of our reorganization and efficiency program and our focus topics for the coming months.

Ladies and gentlemen, in the last quarter, we made further progress and initiated structural changes. At the beginning of July, we found a sustainable solution for our Greek MediaMarkt business. With Olympia and their consumer electronics and entertainment retailer, Public, we agreed to create a new company in Greece. MediaMarkt Greece and Public will transfer the entire retail business to the new organization but continue operating under their respective brands. In return, MediaMarktSaturn receives a 25% share and Olympia, a 75% share in the new company.

With this solution, we continue to optimize our portfolio. At the same time, we have found a future-proof solution for another country in which we have not lived up to our ambition to be the leading – in the leading position. Together with Public, we now close the gap to the market leader. And we participate in a solid business case with the potential to unlock synergies, especially from an optimization of assortment and costs.

Next to this structural achievement, we can also look back at the quarter with encouraging signs regarding our business development. We saw a slight increase in FX-adjusted sales despite a high comparison basis. Along with the sales growth, we maintained our market share. Germany, in particular, showed again a solid operational performance. Our active operational cost management has greatly contributed to this development. After a weaker development in the second quarter, we were also pleased to see improved earnings in Spain.

Moreover, the dynamics in our operational cost savings have accelerated. We benefited from an optimization of the personnel development in our stores, especially in Germany. Let me reemphasize to avoid any confusion: we are talking about operational cost measures here, which are not related to the reorganization and efficiency program. At the same time, we also faced some challenges in the third quarter. After strong growth rates in our Online and Services & Solutions business in the third quarter of the prior year, we faced a high comparison base this year. Last year’s strong growth was mainly driven by a successful GSM campaign to launch a new Samsung smartphone in Germany.

Let me also touch upon our ongoing challenges in the Netherlands and in Poland. In both countries, we faced a highly competitive environment which negatively impacted our sales. Against this backdrop, we have intensified our measures in both countries to improve sales and profitability. We’re also not satisfied with the development of the gross margin in the third quarter. Karin will later explain that the underlying development is not as weak as it looks at first glance. Nevertheless, the decline once again stresses the importance of our initiatives to stabilize and improve the gross margins.

Having said this, let’s now have a look at the key figures for the third quarter in detail. FX-adjusted sales increased by 0.2% year-on-year mainly driven by strong campaigns, especially in Germany and Italy, which overcompensated the absence of a successful World Cup campaign in the prior year. As expected, EBITDA and EBIT were lower compared to the previous year. Adjusted for expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and excluding Fnac Darty, EBIT decreased by €15 million. On a nine-months basis, adjusted EBIT was thus at the prior year’s level.

Change in net working capital on a nine-month basis was €646 million lower compared to the same period last year. At first sight, this looks like a steep decline, however, keep in mind that this is mainly the result of a higher starting point at the end of September 2018. It is also due to our active cash management approach. Karin will walk you through the details later on.

To sum this up, we are on target regarding our key financial figures. The third quarter results thus support the achievement of our full year targets.

At the same time, they show once again how important the transformation of our business model is. We need to define how we understand stationary retail in a digital world. I have already stressed in various occasions that we have to align the company and all its processes much more consistently than before with the needs and realities of our customers. We are currently working on a transformation program and concrete measures. I will share additional thoughts on this at the end of today’s presentation.

Let me now hand over to Karin for a deep dive into our quarterly performance and the full year outlook.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Thank you, Jörn, and good morning to everyone on the call. I will start by taking you through our financial performance in more detail. Let’s kick off with our quarterly sales development on Slide 10. Total sales declined by 0.5% year-on-year to around €4.6 billion. Adjusted for ForEx effects, sales increased slightly by 0.2%. We observed a mixed picture across our segments. In DACH, we saw a slight sales increase mainly driven by our solid performance in Germany. Positive impulses from various marketing campaigns and the shift of the Easter business into April offset the strong World Cup effect in the prior year.

In Western and Southern Europe, sales in Italy developed very dynamically, which was mainly due to solid Online growth and successful marketing campaigns, such as the VAT campaign. The trend in the Netherlands, on the other hand, remained negative. Sales were mainly impacted by declining store footfall, along with strong competition in the Online segment. In Eastern Europe, ForEx-adjusted bills declined year-on-year. Despite with challenging macroeconomic situation, Turkey still posted solid growth. However, this was not enough to compensate weaker sales in Poland where we face a tight competitive environment.

Moving on to Online and Services & Solutions. In the third quarter, Online sales reached close to €600 million and accounted for 13% of total sales. Compared to previous periods, however, Online sales growth slowed down. This was primarily due to the strong GSM mobile campaign called Tarifsensation in Germany in the prior year. In addition, we extended delivery costs to additional product categories. Our pickup option, however, continue to be well received. It even increased to 46% in the third quarter. The strong sales momentum for mobile products and contracts in the prior year period also impacted our Services & Solutions business in this quarter. Services & Solutions sales declined by around 8% and accounted for 7.4% of total sales compared to 8.1% in the prior year period.

Let us now move onto Slide 12 for a view on gross profit and earnings. Our gross margin declined by 160 basis points to 18.7%. At first glance, this looks like a strong decline compared to the first two quarters. Keep in mind here that the gross profit in the prior year benefited from positive non-recurring items such as the valuation of gift card liabilities. Next to this, the development also underlines the ongoing competitive pressure as well as product mix effects. Moreover, as I just mentioned, weaker Services & Solutions growth in the third quarter was an additional headwind for the gross margin.

In terms of earnings, let’s look at the underlying development just to expand this in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program and excluding the profit share from Fnac Darty. As anticipated, our adjusted EBIT was down year-on-year. It amounted to minus €45 million compared to minus €29 million in the prior year period. Germany posted a solid operating result, which was largely driven by an optimization of the personnel deployment in our stores. Moreover, Germany benefited from a reduction in indirect spend. Despite lower sales, earnings in Switzerland were broadly unchanged, thanks to an improved condition management.

In Western and Southern Europe, especially the earnings in Spain developed positively, which overcompensated slight lower earnings in Italy. The uplift in Spain resulted mainly from a reduction in personnel and marketing costs. The Netherlands was not able to reduce its earnings shortfall from the first six months due to strong competition and the associated sales decline. In Eastern Europe, the negative earnings trend in Poland continued. Declining sales, weaker margins and higher personnel costs impacted earnings. Both in the Netherlands as well as Poland, we seek appropriate actions to improve the earnings trend.

In the Netherlands, we focused on measures to improve our delivery proposition to address customers' demands for same day – for our same-day and instant delivery. Moreover, we optimized our marketing mix. In Poland, our focus is on selling more services and on improving our purchasing conditions. Moreover, we will certainly also focus on the cost side. Nevertheless, in both countries, Poland and the Netherlands, the degree of tension for the remaining months of this year remains high.

To wrap up on the earnings development, let’s jump to Slide 13, which explains the bridge from adjusted to reported EBIT. As I mentioned before, in the third quarter, adjusted EBIT came in slightly below the prior year period. In connection with our reorganization and efficiency program, we booked €80 million of expenses, which weighed on reported earnings. As you know, we plan to spend a total of €150 million to €170 million plus €20 million of non-cash expenses to implement our restructuring program. On a nine-months basis, we have so far booked €119 million. This amount excludes the €34 million related to top management changes in Q1. Overall, I’m pleased to say that we are well on track with respect to the program. Jörn will later present you more details on the progress that we have made so far and the next steps.

Let us now look at the bridge from EBIT to EPS on Slide 14. Please keep in mind that we show here the reported figures, including the restructuring-related expenses. Despite the lower EBIT, earnings before taxes improved by €70 million to minus €113 million. The main reason for this was a significant increase in the net financial result, which was impacted by the impairment of our METRO stake in the prior year.

In addition, the sale of our remaining 5.4% METRO stake had a positive effect of around €16 million in the financial result in the third quarter. In nine months, including the dividend we received in February, the positive overall effect from the METRO stake adds up to around €32 million in the financial result. In this context, I’d like to note that we have completed the structured sale of our approximately 9% stake. The sale of the remaining 5.4% stake in June will further strengthen our balance sheet.

Moving on to our tax rate on a nine-months basis. In the previous year period, the high tax rate of 71.6% was mostly attributable to the non-tax deductible impairment of our METRO stake. Compared to H1 2018/2019, the further improvement in our reported tax rate to 32.2% in nine months is essentially resulting from a new tax optimization project in Germany. Through the conclusion of profit and loss transfer agreement, previously impaired tax loss carryforwards in Germany can be used in the future.

Our underlying tax rate even improved to around 30% over the nine-months period. That’s slightly better than we expected before and is broadly in line with our expectation for the full year. Despite the positive impact from the METRO transaction, our EPS was negatively impacted by the restructuring-related expenses and came in at minus €0.13.

Moving on from earnings to cash flow. The change in net working capital in nine months was €646 million lower than in prior year period. The negative change was mostly attributable to two effects: first, a higher starting point on 30th September 2018 due to our VAT campaign-related higher purchase volume and a temporary payment term optimization; second, an anticipated decline in trade payables on 30th June 2019 due to the absence of temporary payment terms extensions. Moreover, we intentionally decided on an early payment of invoices as part of our active cash management approach.

For the full year, we stick to our target and continue to expect a moderate decline in net working capital of roughly €300 million. This implies an improvement in the change of net working capital at financial year-end compared to the last nine months. Our cash investment in nine months were significantly lower compared to the prior year period due to lower modernization investment and our more selective expansion approach.

In sum, our free cash flow for the first nine months came in below prior year’s level and reached minus €540 million. This decline is mostly attributable to the net working capital outflow. At financial year-end, we also have cash outflows related to the reorganization and efficiency program. Nevertheless, in net working capital and liquidity terms, we will see an improvement at financial year-end compared to the end of Q3.

Let’s now move on to our full year 2018/2019 outlook. Note that expenses in connection with the reorganization and efficiency program as well as expenses for the management changes in the first quarter are not included. As always, our outlook is also adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are on track to achieve our full year target. With regards to sales, we still expect a slight increase in total sales compared to the previous year. In terms of earnings, we still expect both EBITDA and EBIT for financial year 2018/2019 to decline slightly. Eastern Europe is now expected to contribute to this decline, while both DACH as well as Western and Southern Europe are expected to develop slightly positively. Originally, we had also expected a slight decline in the DACH segment.

In addition to our underlying earnings, we expect to book an earnings contribution from our stake in Fnac Darty of around €22 million for the full year. Following the strong improvement of our net working capital position in the last financial year, net working capital is still expected to decline moderately in this financial year.

I’d now like to turn the call back to Jörn, and I look forward to your question at the end of today’s presentation.

Jörn Werner

Thank you, Karin. Ladies and gentlemen, as you are aware, our short-term focus will be on reducing complexity and costs. With our reorganization and efficiency program that we presented to you at the end of April, we aim at streamlining structures and processes at our central entities. In this regard, we reached an important milestone. At the end of July, MediaMarktSaturn concluded the discussions with the Works Councils. The measures agreed by both parties will be implemented in the coming months. In light of the above, I’m pleased to say that our reorganization and efficiency program is well on track with regards to the communicated timing as well as the expected financial effects.

Wherever possible, we have implemented unified functions across several entities, including the holdings of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn. The last vacancy of the chief marketing and digital officer in the management team of MediaMarktSaturn has now been filled. In addition to these personnel changes, we have also seen first reductions of our indirect spend. So the first steps are done, and we see initial results.

Following the signing of the agreement with the Works Councils, we can now take the next steps. Our target is to reduce the workforce by 600 FTEs across different entities in Ingolstadt and Munich. The agreement includes several options such as a voluntary program. We will also transfer responsibilities to the right place and centralize support functions, including the human resources and finance departments.

We have also made further progress in our second pillar of the program dealing with the review of our non-core portfolio companies. Besides the solution for our operations in Greece, we have closed the streaming platform JUKE. Moreover, we terminated the business activities of the Retail Media Group. Other smaller portfolio companies are still under review. We will continue to keep you regularly informed about the implementation of the program.

Ladies and gentlemen, the reorganization and efficiency program is just the first step of our business transformation process. In focus – it focuses on fixing the basics, but fixing the basics will not be enough. The developments over the past month emphasized once again the importance of transforming the business and implementing an improved customer journey. We must strictly align the company with the needs of our customers. We are, therefore, working on a transformation plan. Our goal is to present this to you, including a precise road map around the turn of the calendar year.

The transformation of our business model is and will remain central for maintaining and expanding our leading market position. In this respect, we also have an alignment with our co-shareholder at MediaMarktSaturn, Convergenta. We take them with us on the strategic journey and are pleased about their support on such central strategic issues. After all, shareholder matters are an important item on our agenda. Karin and I have an ongoing dialogue with Convergenta, which has been open and constructive in recent months. As you are aware, we carry on the discussions initiated by the former management team and are committed to finding a solution in the best interest of all parties involved.

This sums up our focus topics for the coming months. With this, I would like to conclude our presentation. Thank you, everyone, for your attention. I will now turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Fabienne Caron with Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Fabienne Caron

Three questions from my side. The first one, at the group level, when we look at the gross margin decline of 160 basis points, could you quantify how much is one-off, how much is due to the shift of services and how much is due to the underlying performance? Would be the first question.

The second question. You said on the tax level, you talked about the profit-sharing agreement. Have you done a profit-sharing agreement between CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn? Is it what you were referring to?

And the last question would be regarding the performance of DACH that is slightly better as expected. Can you tell us why? Is it due to the maybe faster savings on the operating level?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Fabienne, I will start with your first question regarding the gross margin decline and the one-off aspect in the margin decline. What I said before, we declined by 160 basis points. And around 40 basis points out of this 160 basis points is related to one-offs in the prior year.

Then your second question was the – if there is a profit-sharing agreement between the MediaMarktSaturn and the CECONOMY. At that moment, we don’t have any profit-sharing agreement between these two companies.

And DACH, your question regarding DACH, I understand due to both reasons operation – okay. The development in DACH was better on our operational cost development because we were able to reduce personnel cost regarding the personnel deployment and the staff in Germany as well as indirect spend. Is that answering your questions, Fabienne?

Fabienne Caron

Partly. On your gross margin, can you quantify how much of the gross margin was impacted by the shift with less services? And on the operational cost savings for DACH, is there a way you can quantify it? Because it’s complicated from our side to make the difference between the operational cost saving and the restructuring cost saving.

Karin Sonnenmoser

The Tarifsensation, which I mentioned, that was the campaign in the prior year, relates to also 40 basis points in the gross margin changes.

Fabienne Caron

Okay. So it would be 80 then, okay. And for the – is there another way where we can have a sense of the operating cost saving in DACH due to the personnel redeployment?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Yes. Well, I mean on the one hand, we were – we expect further cost reduction in the group before the fourth quarter. And out of the reorganization and efficiency program, we have seen in the Q3 cost savings of around €10 million.

Fabienne Caron

And from the operational savings, how much was it?

Karin Sonnenmoser

The operational savings were around €40 million.

Fabienne Caron

For the group?

Karin Sonnenmoser

For the group in Q3.

The next question is from the line of Volker Bosse with Baader Bank. Please go ahead.

Volker Bosse

A couple of questions from my side. Volker Bosse of Baader Bank. Starting with the Online and Services sales trend. Would you agree to call it disappointing, especially in the light of the intensified focus on the management to these segments? I mean I heard you speaking about the high previous year’s level. Nevertheless, the online market is growing double digit overall. And you spoke about the rollout of multichannel services, rollout of service bars. So given that, perhaps a bit more detail what is really behind that and how do you think the outlook for these two, Online and Service sales will be.

Second question with regards on Netherlands and Poland. I mean I heard you say intensified measures for the upcoming quarters in order to speed up here. So what kind of measures did you introduce? So what is your goal here where you try to change the situation or how do you try to change the situation here?

And the fourth question, according to press, they reported about an introduction of a new incentive system for store managers. So could you please provide us here with the status quo and with the details of the new incentive system? Thank you.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Volker, I will answer your first question, and Jörn will go further with your two other questions. So regarding the online sales growth – or decline in this Q3, what I already said, I mean, this slower online growth was mainly attributable to a high comparable base. And this high comparable base was resulting from the strong GSM mobile campaign in the prior year. And we are talking actually about two campaigns in the last year.

The one was on the Tarifsensation and the other one was the Samsung – the implementation of the launch of the new mobile, Samsung S8. In addition, we extended delivery costs to additional product categories at the moment.

So what are we doing? I mean we continuously work on our digital growth initiatives to increase online sales. So for example, we have rolled out a new version of our smartphone app, which has improved our conversion rates and also the user ratings of the app. On the other hand, we are switching the logistics platform in the Netherlands.

I think that’s something what I already mentioned in the last quarter that we switched the logistics provider in the Netherlands. And in this process, we are switching the logistics platform. And we can – saying that, I mean we cannot rule out that this might cause some disruption during the process. Nevertheless, we expect online sales growth to pick up again in Q4 compared to Q3.

In addition to that, in September, we will go live with a new version of our online shop in Germany, which will have a very similar look, but significantly improve rendering times. We are also considering the introduction of a marketplace which would enable us to broaden our assortment. So I think that’s some of our initiatives we are planning in the next future to stabilize and improve the growth of our Online business.

Regarding – you also – I think you also asked for the development of the Services & Solutions business. Well, I mean we see that we had a slower growth in this quarter, and that was also based on the high comparable basis of the prior year. But what we see is that we have a strong development of the warranty services which we offer.

And regarding the warranties, we standardized the customer proposition for most of the countries so far. And since May, we have an improved offer in Germany. That means we have a new proposition, new partners and a smart billing solution. In addition to that, we see that after we focused on three core services at our smart bars and that these three services are going very well, and the customers ask for these kinds of services. I think that would answer your first question, and Jörn will answer the next one.

Jörn Werner

Yes. You asked about what we are going to do in the Netherlands and in Poland. So we have initiated several measures to improve the business in the Netherlands. First of all, we refocused on high-margin product categories, which also involves aligning the sales and conversion targets of our staff and training them accordingly.

We will optimize our marketing mix towards a multichannel, balanced strategy to improve store traffic. We will work on our cost efficiency and leverage synergies between store and headquarter as well as reduce indirect spend. And furthermore, we are currently ramping up our central platform for supply with IT logistics in the Netherlands, which will go live in September.

But keep in mind that this is – this might cause some disruptions during the process. And despite of all these measures, the ambition for the rest of the year remains high. In Poland, our focus is on selling more small services and on improving our purchasing conditions. And moreover, we will certainly also focus on the cost side. But also for Poland, the same is for the Netherlands, despite these measures, the ambitions for the rest of the year remain very high. Does that answer your question?

Volker Bosse

Yes. And there’s one question left about the incentive system.

Jörn Werner

Yes. The last question regarding the center managers and the incentive system, there is actually no update at the moment.

Volker Bosse

Yes. But you are working – that’s work in progress, right? So the – that you are going to introduce a new incentive system, that is true, right?

Jörn Werner

Not really. We are thinking about different options. But actually, there’s nothing ongoing at the moment.

The next question is from the line of Juergen Elfers with Commerzbank AG.

Juergen Elfers

This is Juergen. I have a couple, if you don’t mind. Let’s just come back to the new tax optimization project in Germany. You stressed in the call that it was previously impaired tax losses carried forward that can now be used in the future on certain tax groups. And yes, Fabienne has already asked on this topic, but unfortunately, may I say I’ve not been really satisfied with the insights into that topic. And I would appreciate if you could elaborate in more detail on that one.

Then the next question is, if I may just go forward, that is on Slide 20 of your presentation. Mr. Werner, you outlined that there’s a review of smaller portfolio companies underway, and I was wondering whether you could share with us what sort of smaller portfolio companies you’re thinking about and what sort of magnitude they would present in terms of sales and EBIT contributions or, shall I say, EBIT losses.

And then on the subsequent slide, which is Slide 21, you argued that based on previous management’s negotiations with Convergenta and on the back of an improved situation with the Kellerhals family offers, you said you were committed to finding solutions on the way forward with respect to the Convergenta stake. Can you just share with us how you intend to fund any such solutions, should they eventually materialize?

And then finally, if I may, I would come back to the cost cut in online delivery. You said you reduced free shipping offers as a trial. And with – I’m just wondering, would that be appreciated by consumers actually? Okay, you refer to a higher pick-up rate in the stores. But I mean, eventually, my view is the high pickup rate is not the appropriate tool for providing a success of an online model because, obviously, in any given country, there is white spots on the map of any such country.

And therefore, a high pickup rate only says that consumers that are within the catchment areas of those stores benefit from the online model. And much rather, I would appreciate to see how the value proposition overall on the online model is being enhanced. And on this, I would like to ask, for Sonnenmoser, on the introduction of a broadened assortment through a marketing place, I think this is also a new approach, and I would just love to hear some of your initial thoughts on that one. Thank you very much.

Karin Sonnenmoser

All right, Juergen. I’ll try to satisfy you with the development of the tax rate improvement. Let me start at the beginning. I mean the tax rate in the previous year, as you know, accounts of 71.6%, and that was mainly due to the impairment of the METRO stake. The reported tax rate in the last 9 months of 32.2% is also influenced by the tax optimization projects: that’s minus 9% restructuring expenses, that’s an increase of plus 6.2% and the METRO dividend and disposal of minus 2.1%.

So coming a little bit more in details regarding the tax optimization project, which we implemented in Germany. We actually implemented a tax group out of around 30 stores in Germany, and the sales had positive impact of, which as I said before, 9% on the tax rate. These are onetime tax savings. However, in the future, the tax groups can offset profits with losses. For the largest tax benefit potential would be a tax group between MSH and CECONOMY, that’s for sure, because we would allow the utilization of tax loss carryforwards on the CECONOMY level. So that’s, I think, answering your questions regarding the tax optimization.

Juergen Elfers

Excuse me, can I just interrupt? Sorry for interrupting, I apologize. But just to get this very clear. The 30 stores that have now formed a tax group in Germany, they benefited from a onetime tax savings. How do I need to understand that? And what does it mean that in the future, tax losses carried forward can offset profits? Has there been some of those stores that accumulated meaningful tax losses? And that’s the first question on that one.

And the second is, in the future, you strive for a tax group of CEC MSH. And can you please outline the preconditions for such a tax group to be established?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Well, the first thing – I mean regarding the tax optimization projects, we are talking about the optimization on store levels. That means that we implemented tax groups between loss-making stores and profit-making stores. And that’s where we had loss carryforwards in the profit-making stores, and we use these loss carryforwards in the profit-making stores in order to, yes, to optimize the tax rate. I think that’s the way – and that’s a onetime benefit for sure, yes.

Juergen Elfers

But yes, sorry, can I just interrupt? I still don’t understand. Okay, this is a onetime benefit, but you also elaborate on future tax losses carried forward, that can be used positively. That means the onetime benefit has not been sufficient. There are substantially higher tax losses carried forward at stake in this tax group.

Karin Sonnenmoser

No. No, that was not the meaning. The meaning was that because we now have these kind of tax groups between these stores, we could have future losses and these future losses could be – or could have a positive effect in the future as well. But at the moment, we don’t see any planned future positive effects out of this.

So regarding your tax group of CECONOMY and MSH and your question for a precondition of a tax matter, I mean I think it’s clear that we had to – or that we should have to change the structure of the whole company in order to use the loss carryforwards on the CECONOMY level. That means we need a profit and loss agreement between both companies. That’s the preconditions.

Juergen Elfers

Okay.

Jörn Werner

So about the smaller portfolio companies, I would like to refer to our presentation of the program where we have elaborated on that. Maybe you have had a look at that. But actually, it’s difficult for me to go into details here because it’s also about people, so it’s very difficult to mention individual companies here. All are under review and the magnitude of the impact, I think, you can see in the presentation of our program.

Regarding the Convergenta negotiations, I said that we are talking to each other. We are trying to find solutions. And I think before we think about financing, we should be close to a solution. And actually, at this point of time, we just continued the talks our predecessors have had. And actually, there is nothing new to report at the moment. I think it’s too early to talk about financing.

Next question was about...

Karin Sonnenmoser

The online delivery.

Jörn Werner

Yes. The online delivery, yes, let me be frank, we are actually running a number of tests at the moment in order to balance out growth versus profitability. And there are a number of things we are looking at. Actually, the key is that we want to focus on loyal customers, and it’s very easily to drive online sales by just focusing on price and running aggressive campaigns. And for us, it’s important to have a healthy growth. So we are trying to test out certain things. Some will work, some will not. But we will definitely have a focus to – on customer satisfaction.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Juergen, you still have a question regarding the marketplace. Let me say before – I mean that’s in a very early stage at the moment. So we are developing the concept of the marketplace at the moment. And the content of the marketplace should be and that the marketplace should enable us to broaden our assortment. But I mean, as Jörn already said, we are in the strategy process at the moment, and we have to make sure that the marketplace is aligned with our customer value proposition. So we will give you more details about the marketplace in – when we present the transformation plan.

All your questions should be answered, Juergen, and we can go further?

Juergen Elfers

Do you hear me at all? I would just want to add a question.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Sure.

Juergen Elfers

Okay. Now the question is you said that already in Q4, you would expect the online sales momentum to pick up again markedly and also because of the marketplace. But you now say this is in very early stages, so there must be other drivers for the Q4 pickup.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Yes. I think there was a misunderstanding. I didn’t mention that the online growth will pick up in Q4 based on the marketplace. So I think that was a misunderstanding. I mean what I said before, we are implementing a new website. We already rolled out the new version of our smartphone app. All these kind of activities which were already implemented in the last weeks and will come up in the next months, all these activities will pay in, in the growth of the Online business. All right?

Juergen Elfers

When do you think the marketplace is bound to go live?

Karin Sonnenmoser

No. What I said, Juergen, I mean let us develop the strategy and lower the concept of the marketplace, and we can give you more details on that afterwards. Okay?

Juergen Elfers

Great. Okay, my summary yes, thank you very much for all the detailed answers on the questions.

Karin Sonnenmoser

So we can go further with Amy?

Great. The next question is from the line of Amy Curry with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Geoff Ruddell

Geoff Ruddell here at Morgan Stanley. Just one question please. Are you likely to pay dividend this year?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Well, so far, there’s no decision made on the payout of a dividend or the payout ratio of the dividend. As you know, I mean we have the fourth quarter in front of us. And with the financial result of the full financial year, we will communicate our payout policy as well. In addition to that, we are working on the new transformation program, which I mentioned before. And we will look in this connection to the payout policy of the dividend as well.

Geoff Ruddell

Okay. It just strikes me that at the start of the year, you were talking about, a moderate working capital outflow and moderate has now become €300 million, as I understand you. That strikes me as a big working capital outflow to have to finance at the same time as financing a dividend. Is that fair?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Well, Geoff, what we’re always communicating is that a sustainable level of our net working capital is the level of the net working capital at the end of the financial year 2016/2017, and we are talking about €858 million, something like that. So I think that’s a moderate level and that’s what we would like to reach, and that’s what is included in the guidance.

Geoff Ruddell

Okay, thank you.

The next question is from the line of Tushar Jain with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Tushar Jain

Good morning, guys. A couple of questions on my side. Just wondering, is there any update on the center pricing that was supposed to be launched in Germany using your artificial intelligence? If you can update on that.

Second question, it really does look like you had some strong sales, but the profitability is – kind of used to be weak. Is that because of promotional activities? If you can clarify.

And final question, in terms of the cost savings that you have highlighted, is it fair to assume you have a lot more visibility in achieving that €100 million to €110 million of cost savings for the next year? I do understand there’s some offset based on supply chain investments. Thank you.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Good morning. Tushar, well, I’d start with your question regarding the strong sales but profit – or the weak profits in Italy. So yes, that’s right. I mean we have seen a pretty good growth in the sales in Italy based on campaigns as well as on a double-digit online growth. But we haven’t seen a positive development of the margin in Italy. I think that’s answers that to your question regarding the development?

Tushar Jain

Yes. That’s fine, yes.

Karin Sonnenmoser

All right. Then you asked for more visibility on the reorganization and efficiency program costs and savings and the offset by investment in logistic end so far. Well, I mean what we always mentioned was that the savings which we announced were gross savings because we are accepting upper-side effects from the buildup of new personnel in certain areas, such as IT, category management and logistics. For this financial year, we expect savings of around €20 million in the – yes, €20 million, and low double-digit million amount as an upper-side effect in this financial year.

Tushar Jain

Got it. But for the next financial year, you are fairly comfortable that you can achieve that target, right?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Sorry, could you repeat your question, please?

Tushar Jain

For the next financial year, you have a now decent amount of visibility because now you’ve got clearance from the Work Councils and stuff, that those savings can be achieved.

Karin Sonnenmoser

Yes, absolutely. I mean what Jörn mentioned in his presentation, we feel very comfortable with the figures which we announced regarding the restructuring program.

Jörn Werner

Yes. Let me just answer your question on the pricing in Germany. In the last couple of months, we developed a pricing strategy using advanced data analytics. And the strategy employs predictive price elasticity and will help to control margins much better. We – yes, we will be able to make reliable price promises for our customers across all channels. This new pricing strategy is in place in Germany since June, and we will continue with the full rollout into other countries within the next months.

Tushar Jain

Got it. And just as a follow-up on that question, I mean are you able to achieve some control margins? I mean is there any sort of initial benefits coming through? Or is it too early to get a comment on that one?

Jörn Werner

I think a more intelligent pricing definitely has a positive impact on margin. You know that our online competitors are changing prices regularly, actually several times a day, because we know that there is a certain price elasticity out there. So if we use more intelligent tools and are also able to follow these price shifts over the week and over the day, definitely this will have positive impact on the margins.

Tushar Jain

Got it. And can I just squeeze in one last question? Is it possible to get a sense of what kind of net cash position you guys are expecting for the year-end?

Karin Sonnenmoser

Well, actually, we expect the same level in cash as last year. Okay. So we answered all your questions?

Tushar Jain

Yes. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I hand back to Stephanie Ritschel, Head of Investor Relations, for closing comments.

