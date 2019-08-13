Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business

Merger activity increased last week with seven new deals announced and four pending deals closing.

In the context of the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), it was interesting to see a large insider purchase by the Chairman of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH).

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 120 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 45 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 77 Total Deal Size $1.12 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $53.30 $37.09 09/30/2019 43.71% 325.60% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5.68 12/31/2019 40.85% 105.73% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) $5.43 $3.92 11/30/2019 38.52% 127.82% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.95 $6.81 08/31/2019 16.75% 321.71% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $107.58 12/31/2019 16.19% 41.92% RTEC 06/24/2019 Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) $27.16 $23.49 12/31/2019 15.62% 40.44% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.27 12/31/2019 14.96% 38.73% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $5.02 $4.4 01/31/2020 13.99% 29.68% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $100.83 04/30/2020 13.56% 18.89% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) $177.09 $159.84 03/31/2020 10.79% 16.98%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.