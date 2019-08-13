Roadrunner Plays Too Challenging A Game

This investment is best avoided, as it is far too speculative.

Executive Summary

Roadrunner (RRTS) had been attempting to turnaround, but ultimately failed.

Previously, I felt that management's guidance, together with a clean (post-dilution) balance sheet, Roadrunner was cheap enough to provide a compelling investment. I was wrong. Roadrunner is a stock that should be avoided at all costs.

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?

Still Changing Goal Posts

In my previous (free) article, I showed the following figure:

For my marketplace, I provided the following calculations:

These figures were taken straight from Roadrunner's earnings call in Q3 2018. At that time, I got in touch with Roadrunner's investment relation department. The investor relation team did not provide me any clarity and simply forwarded me the earnings call transcript.

Seen as how I had obviously already read the transcript, given that I was asking questions from it, I pressed them further. But they stopped replying to my emails. Note, for 2019, Roadrunner was guiding for approximately $65 million of EBITDA.

Then, fast forward to Q2 2019, and out of nowhere, the only analyst on the call says:

Are you guys still on target for breakeven EBITDA there this year?

Given the consistent disappointment with Roadrunner at this stage, this did not even raise an eyebrow from me. How a company goes from projecting close to $50-60 million to now breakeven in less than 6 months is totally beyond me?

Remember, Roadrunner had done all its restructuring in 2018. With that in mind, Roadrunner was primed for a successful 2019.

Elliot's Hand In The Game

My contention has always been that Elliot Asset Management has no interest in taking Roadrunner private. Despite the fact that Elliot had earlier this year, in a debt-for-equity swap, gotten hold of plus 90% of Roadrunner at $12.50.

Also, even though Elliot continues to consistently purchase Roadrunner shares in the open market, I still argued that Roadrunner is not the type of company anyone would want to take private.

Elliot's intentions are unclear to me. The only clarity I have is that Elliot messed up this investment and is substantially underwater.

At present, Elliot possibly holds close to 95% of Roadrunner. The only way for Elliot to realize a profit would be if Roadrunner was able to show any sort of worthwhile business proposition, but given its continuously negative performance, I doubt that Elliot will ever come out with any gains here.

Q2 2019 Results: Not Turning Around

I had been clear with my marketplace readers that I had been willing to give Roadrunner until Q2 2019 earnings to show that they were capable of stabilizing operations.

I'm not sure if readers can see this slide properly; otherwise, please check out slide 9.

Highlighted above is Roadrunner's adjusted EBITDA figures for Q2 2018 at $6.7 million and then in Q2 0219 at negative $6.5 million. In other words, despite claiming that Roadrunner was simplifying and integrating and looking to expand, the numbers simply did not line up with these buzzwords.

The Bottom Line

As a value investor, there is always a price where even a really poor asset can become a worthwhile investment. And there should be a price at which Roadrunner could make for a compelling investment. But presently, this price is nowhere in sight.

And with a management team with poor control over its operations, poor execution in a cyclical industry, these are just too many variables which need to improve for Roadrunner to become a worthwhile investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.