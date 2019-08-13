Tupperware: The Uphill Battle To Protect The Dividends
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Tupperware had little to show when it reported 2Q19 earnings last month, but the stock's sky-high dividend yield catches my attention.
In this article, I look at the company's ability to protect its dividend payments over the long term.
While TUP's 7.5% yield may look enticing today, I believe it is far from being sustainable over a multi-year time horizon.
Last month, I looked at Tupperware's (TUP) most recent earnings report and did not like what I saw. Revenues have been dropping sharply, and so have segment op profits across all major global