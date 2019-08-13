Albemarle: The Key Risk
About: Albemarle Corporation (ALB), Includes: TSLA
by: ValueAnalyst
Summary
Albemarle stock has declined to prices that seem to offer some value to long-term value investors.
The company recently cut back on its growth prospects, while highlighting that its planned capital expenditures would also drop significantly.
Investors, however, may have missed a key risk mentioned in the earnings call.
Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the leading lithium producer in the world, has attracted investor interest in recent years, due primarily to the rise of the electric vehicle and the associated, expected surge in demand