Shale Oil Well Productivity Continues To Stagnate

EIA released its latest drilling productivity report yesterday and we found some interesting things we want to share.

For starters, US shale oil well productivity change is stagnating, implying that well productivity is not getting better.

We can see that it topped out around Q4 last year and has not improved since pushing year-over-year productivity gain to flat now.

Second, most of this stagnation is the result of the Permian well productivity now back to where it ended 2018.

While the Bakken and Eagle Ford have seen productivity trend lower as well...

As a result of the well productivity decline, the only way to keep the same level of growth going forward is by completing more wells. We are currently seeing that in EIA's DPR data.

But going forward, you can see that the rate of change in growth in monthly well completions is slowing materially. You also can see in the year-over-year comparison chart below that H2 2019 well completions might actually disappoint to the downside:

So if US shale producers slow well completions while simultaneously showing well productivity stagnating, the odds are high that US oil production exiting 2019 will disappoint to the downside.

Our model range varies between 12.68 mb/d to ~13.1 mb/d. The difference between the low end and the high end is really dependent on how many wells the Permian completes. If Permian well completion increases into year end, then it's likely US oil production exits ~13.1 mb/d, but if well completion decreases, then it's going to be 12.68 mb/d.

And from all the service provider earnings transcripts so far, it sounds to us that well completions will actually be lower in h2 2019 than H1 2019. As a result, it's increasingly likely that US oil production finishes the year below ~13 mb/d.

