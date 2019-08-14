Walmart: Worth Owning For The Sake Of Playing Defense

WMT seems like a high-quality name to use as a hedge against a potential unwind in the stock market.

Retail powerhouse Walmart (WMT) is only days away from reporting fiscal 2Q20 results. The earnings report will come amid growing concerns over the impact of trade wars on cost of goods sold to consumers, the health of the global economy, and possibly even higher inflation levels (as import taxes rise).

On August 15, ahead of the opening bell, the Street will be looking for timid top-line growth of 1.7%, along with EPS of $1.22 that should land about seven cents below last year's levels.

Expect modest growth and margin headwinds

Helping to support sales will likely be robust growth in e-commerce activity. As the chart below depicts, the online channel has been advancing at a very fast pace, up 37% YOY last quarter and showing little sign of waning. Innovations like free one-day delivery in certain local markets and order pickup are also likely to serve as revenue tailwinds.

The international side of the business should also perform solidly, after a few dozen stores have been recently added in Mexico, China and Canada. But in nearly all markets outside the U.S., currency pressures should eat into Walmart's top-line results. Irrespective of the FX headwinds, I expect to see comps hovering around 3%, driven by a fairly balanced combination of higher transaction volume and ticket size.

As usual, it will be very important to monitor Walmart's margins. I believe there will be a few positive factors contributing to increased profitability, given a combination of (1) heavier online sales mix, (2) shift towards lower-margin produce and fresh products, and (3) cost pressures on certain imported goods. Regarding the latter, JPMorgan (JPM) has estimated that Walmart could see a 20% to 40% reduction in operating profit due to the roll-out of the fourth tranche of tariffs on Chinese imports - although probably not until the upcoming quarter, at the earliest.

See below my P&L estimate for fiscal 2Q20. Notice that I expect some bottom-line support to come in the form of tight opex management and additional stock retirement, following the reinstatement of Walmart's buyback program.

On the stock

I could certainly try to make an argument against owning WMT ahead of the company's earnings release:

First, I find the company's margin uncomfortably thin to absorb the impact of higher prices on imported goods from China, following the most recent round of tariff hikes;

Second, richer fulfillment expenses driven by competitive pressures, particularly in what pertains to faster delivery times on online sales, could also have a negative effect on Walmart's bottom line;

Third, valuations have come down in the past week or two, but current-year P/E still hovers above the 20x mark (see table below). This multiple looks a bit rich, given a retailer whose EPS is expected to grow at a very modest 3% annual rate over the next three years.

But I choose to side with the devil's advocate argument that, amid mounting macroeconomic uncertainties, holding shares of robust, well-established companies may be the best way to ride out the potentially incoming storm. In that regard, WMT probably deserves consideration within the context of a diversified equities portfolio - even if merely for the stock's more defensive characteristics.

For example, as the table below depicts, WMT has performed significantly better than the S&P 500 (SPY) during periods of distress, including the "bear attack" of 4Q18 and the recessions of 2002 and 2008 - while displaying low levels of correlation with the broad market. At the very least until the macro landscape starts to look a bit more promising, WMT could be a high-quality name to use as a hedge against a potential unwind in stock prices.

