Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield

The tech giant is poised to boost FY20 EPS due to a combination of higher margins from Services and substantially lower share counts.

The consistent theme with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is for investors to just own the stock due to the cheap valuation. The actual best reason to own the tech giant is to own the unbelievably large yield. The market focuses far too much on the 1.5% dividend yield, but the reality is that Apple offers a nearly 9% net payout yield. The key here is that the bullish investment thesis starts at $200 and ends much higher.

Cash Flows Rolling Along

No matter the yield, any company needs a strong cash generation machine in order to return large amounts of capital to shareholders. The FQ3 results were crucial to meeting those goals.

Apple providing the following FQ4 guidance to soothe the market regarding a global demand slowdown:

Revenue, $61-64B (consensus: $60.9B)

Gross margin, 37.5-38.5% (consensus: 37.8%)

Operating expenses, $8.7-8.8B (consensus: $8.75B)

In the process, analysts raised FY19/FY20 EPS estimates by about $0.20 in a matter of weeks. My model projects analysts still far off from reasonable forecasts for FY20 that ends next September.

Apple only needs a gross margin bump to 39.0% from the shift to higher margin Services and the massive capital returns to reach my $14 EPS target for FY20. Revenues beating estimates is another help as the model originally took a hit with the FY19 Product revenues slipping due to the trade wars. Now, the next two years will regain most of the lost Products revenues with about 2.5% growth in related sales and slightly higher margins. In addition, Services are only predicted to grow at a 20% annual clip now.

The end result is a gross profit of $107.9 billion in FY20, up from $101.8 billion in FY18. The share count is positioned to dip by about 15% over the course of two years from 5.0 billion shares to 4.25 billion shares. The share count reduction alone would boost the $11.91 EPS earned in FY18 to $14.01 per share. Now assume the $59.5 billion in net income grows to $63.0 billion, the EPS soars to $14.82 per share.

Another key update from the original models is to shift the margins more toward Services. The trade war and related slowdown in Chinese sales has hit Product sales and margins.

The proposed 10% tariff to hit goods produced in China and headed to the U.S. could further hit Product margins. Apple is rallying due to a decision to move such tariffs on cell phones until Dec. 15, but my previous article highlighted how Apple could easily overcome the proposed 25% tariff with minimal impact. Apple bull Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley is equally as positive about overcoming this potential tariff hit.

So while the gross margins haven't seen a boost from Services growth yet, the business is still positioned to see that boost. The ultimate boost will grow profits and should generate a corresponding increase in cash flows. Apple reached $64 billion in FY18. One should expect similar, if not higher, free cash flows in FY20 would gross profits and income rally.

Combine an expected free cash flow boost from the $64 billion level to $65 billion or more with a net cash balance still above $100 billion and Apple can continue with large capital returns. The $22 billion capital return pace in FQ3 would only lead to about a $15 billion reduction in the net cash position over the next year.

Large Yield

Since Apple started large share buybacks, the net payout yield has provided a great indication of when the stock was cheap. The net payout yield combines the net stock buybacks' yield with the dividend yield to offer a better indication of the value offered to an investor.

In the case of Apple, a massive cash balance on the balance sheet due to foreign earnings contributes to an extra boost to capital returns. Even with the extra capital, the net payout yield wouldn't reach 9%, if not for the rather cheap value of the stock.

Over the last five years, Apple has generally been a buy when the yield reached 9%. When the yield further topped 10% back last December and recently in early June, the stock was an awesome buy.

The same yield saw the stock bounce from the lows back in late 2014 and again in mid 2016. Such a large net payout yield only occurs when Apple is repurchasing up to 7% or 8% of outstanding shares, providing a substantial boost to EPS and downside protection to the stock.

Over the last five years, the yield has pushed on above 10%, but in both cases Apple was extremely over sold. The base case remains that the stock is a bargain around $200 and not fair value.

In a comparison, Apple offers a much higher earnings yield than Microsoft (MSFT) in a sign of the value proposition in owning Apple over other tech giants. With the tech giant slowly shifting to subscription services and now having 420 million subs, the stock should eventually grab a higher P/E multiple similar to Microsoft.

So not only does Apple offer the better market valuation, but the company places its substantial cash flows and capital behind the concept. Noteworthy is that Microsoft doesn't do the same. As the stock hit the express elevator up in 2017, the Redmond, Washington, tech giant pulled back on share buybacks. Microsoft has a net payout yield of only 3.1% now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple is well positioned to boost gross margins that when combined with substantially lower share counts will provide an incredible increase in EPS. At $200, the stock trades at an EV of about 13x FY20 EPS estimates of $14.00 with ~$20 in net cash.

The rally to $210 following the removal of the tariffs isn't the ideal time to buy the stock. President Trump will likely place the 10% tariffs back on cell phones, causing the stock to crater. At that point, investors need to remember the value in owning Apple on weakness for the long term with an impressive 9% yield.

