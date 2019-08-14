Yelp: Money Machine

While the market has constantly hyperventilated on the revenue growth of Yelp (YELP), the consumer review site has quietly become a money machine. The company has utilized expense control to generate large cash flows to substantially reduce share counts in a huge benefit to shareholders. The market will slowly catch on to the bullish cash flow story for a company growing revenues up to 10% annually.

Contained Expenses

Yelp shifted towards a non-term advertising model last year to attract more local businesses to the consumer review platform. The shift hasn't necessarily delivered the top-line benefits, with revenues only growing 5% in Q2. All of the other key business metrics such as app unique devices, paying advertising locations and cumulative reviews grew at rates faster than revenues.

The benefit to the no-term ad model has actually occurred in the efficiency of the local sales force. Yelp was able to grow revenues without the expansion of the sales force. In Q2, the advertising sales force declined by 1%. In the process, the sales and marketing expenses dipped to 49% of sales, down from 51% last year.

The company is now able to focus on the product development bucket where expense levels aren't even 50% of sales and marketing. The end result is an EBITDA margin expansion to 22% of sales. EBITDA grew 17% YoY to $55 million.

Yelp is able to improve sales force efficiency by focusing on national accounts with multiple locations while the smaller customers can now utilize the self serve product. In addition, the national accounts can be more efficiently served out of cheaper sales offices outside the San Francisco area. The lack of a contract eliminates a lot of the friction that required a dedicated and large sales force in the first place.

Growing companies don't typically trade with a $2.7 billion market cap or ~$2.3 billion enterprise value with forecasts of EBITDA topping $200 million. The forecast for 8% to 10% revenue growth in Q3 is even more attractive knowing costs can be contained for improved leverage. The ability to grow app unique devices and paying ad accounts are all indications that revenue growth can indeed return to the double-digit growth rates.

Share Count Reductions

The big advantage to large cash balances and positive cash flow streams was very evident in the Q2 results. Yelp has utilized the $756 million cash balance at the start of the year to significantly reduce outstanding shares.

During the quarter, the company spent $295 million to repurchase 8.8 million shares. Yelp has now spent $398 million on stock buybacks in the 1H of the year. The average diluted share count ended at 78.5 million shares.

The advantage here is the per-share figures like EPS where the number grew 30% YoY. The GAAP EPS number included $30 million in stock-based compensation, so the number isn't ultimately very useful for investors.

A better view might just be EBITDA per share as follows:

Q2'19 - $54.9M/78.5M shares = $0.70/share

Q2'18 - $46.9M/88.7M shares = $0.53/share

EBITDA per share grew over 50% in the quarter from last Q2. Yelp ended June with $458 million in cash on the balance sheet plus generated free cash flows in the 1H of nearly $80 million. The combination of a strong balance sheet and plentiful cash generation sets up the consumer review site to continue repurchasing shares and boosting per-share metrics like EBITDA per share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp remains a bargain misunderstood by investors focused purely on revenue growth and the EPS metric. With a simple metric of EBITDA reaching $265 million next year ($1.15 billion revenues @ 23% margin), the stock only trades at ~9x EV/EBITDA estimates. With the consumer review site generating EBITDA growth rates far in excess of 10%, the stock trades at an extreme bargain due to the market missing this obvious shift in the cash flows of the business.

