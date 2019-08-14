Government Deficits Are Rising: Let The Wealthy Thrive

So, for as long as it can continue to last, it appears as if the scene is set for even greater increases in inequality in the coming years.

As I have written before, credit inflation has been going on for almost 60 years now and has contributed to a substantial increase in income/wealth inequality during this time.

The latest information indicates that the U. S. government deficit rose by 27 percent in the first ten months of this fiscal year and will continue to post significant increases.

Federal budget deficits are supposed to increase.

Current headlines: “U. S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year.”

Is that enough for you?

Oh, “Part of the increase in the deficit so far this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, can be attributed to calendar quirks, which made the gap appear slightly larger.”

If it weren’t for a shift in the timing of certain payments, the deficit increase would have only been about 20 percent higher during this time period.

What a relief!

Either way, the United States is moving on to yearly budget deficits that exceed $1.0 trillion.

For the twelve month period that ended in July, the deficit came in at 4.5 percent of Gross National Product. It is starting to move upwards.

Revenues rose by 2.4 percent during this time period, roughly in line with nominal economic growth during the same period.

Federal spending, however, rose 6.3 percent over this time span.

For the second year in a row, the Treasury Department will borrow in excess of $1.0 trillion and with the budget package just enacted by Congress…and signed by president Trump…deficits will rise even further over the next two years.

And. Increases in budget deficits are projected to rise for about as far as you can see in the future.

Thank goodness that so much “risk averse” global money is flowing into the United States seeking a “safe haven” for their assets. And, the United States remains one of the last “safe havens” around that is paying a positive rate of interest on their bonds.

The world looks as if budget deficits don’t matter. Interest rates around the world continue to decline, even as questions arise about how the world can really function with so many negative interest rates around.

Right now the estimate is that more than $15.0 trillion of debt exists in the world today that carry a negative yield.

And, one of the burning questions that seems to be on the minds of many people, is whether or not the yield on U. S. debt will drop into negative territory.

It should be noted that a couple of issues of U. S. Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) have recently fallen into negative territory. Earlier in the current recovery, many issues of TIPs had negative yields, although the nominal yield on U. S. Treasuries never dropped below zero.

But, will nominal U. S. yields be able to maintain positive yields in the current environment?

U. S. Treasuries with positive yields look awfully good to “risk averse” investors seeking a safe haven in today’s world.

But, getting back to the deficit, it seems as if no one in the United States government cares about fiscal prudence any more.

The conservatives in the Republican Party used to carry the flag for fiscal discipline. They don’t seem to exist any more.

And, it seems, as if the laxity of fiscal restrain has emboldened certain economists to come up with theories and models that argue for piling on the debt. It seems that they believe that the only way to get a decent rate of inflation, one that might be more connected with faster economic growth, is to let the debt flow.

In effect, as I have just written, credit inflation is alive and well. Sixty years of almost constantly stimulating rising debt loads has just become a part of daily life.

Too bad this environment has just created an economy that can only produce modest rates of growth and where governmental policies, both fiscal and monetary, lead to asset price bubbles with little or no impact on the economy.

Oh, and by-the-way, credit inflation results in a major shift in income/wealth inequality. We only have the past sixty-year economic experiment to back up this conclusion. Constant credit inflation creates opportunities for sophisticated investors with lots of money to take advantage of the opportunities produced by government programs. These investors are the ones that really “make-it-big” during these times.

So, let the wealthy thrive…as long as the bubbles continue.

And, this is the ultimate problem: just how long can the bubbles continue?

It looks as if we will find out because there seems to be no one around that wants to end the experiment. So, let the inequality continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.