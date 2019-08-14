iRobot Corp.: A Forgotten Growth Story

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 15.70, which is 72.30% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of iRobot Corp. (IRBT) are down 48.10% since peaking on April 23, 2019, and in my opinion, the shares of the makes of the Roomba floor vacuuming robots are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a strong history of generating earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next 12 months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ) plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I'm going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my blog post).

As of the end of July 2019, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.07.

The current MGQ for IRBT stands at 15.70, which implies a 72.30% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that IRBT has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

Caveat Lector: I am a Quant Trader - that is, I seek to understand market behavior by using mathematical and statistical modeling, measurement, and research. So, you won't find much qualitative analysis in my work or in my trading process. The goal is to identify optimum entry points for trades based on my quantitative model and execute those trades as effectively as possible.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of iRobot was 10.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 25.40% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 23.00% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 24.40% per year (GuruFocus). This is a management team that has a proven track record of generating superior earnings growth over the long term.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backward. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about IRBT.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

IRBT has a forward P/E of 32.79 compared to a 16.99 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The forward P/E for IRBT is greater to that of the index, suggesting that the markets are expecting a market growth rate for the company greater than that of the broader markets.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for IRBT stands at 21.86%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 21.86% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of December was at 7.90%, so IRBT has an implied potential rate of return that's 2.60x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trading Model, there's a high probability of a rally to the $75.00 level from here, which would equate to a gain of around 12% for the shares. But before I take a long position in the stock via call options, at least one of the following signals need to be triggered:

The shares need a daily close above their 9-day Moving Average. My daily momentum bars need to turn bullish (green). My oversold indicator needs to close above 35.

I will buy IRBT call options once one of these signals is triggered.

For investors who wish to buy the shares, I believe that immediate entry at the current price offers more upside reward than downside risk over the next three months. For longer-term investors, I believe IRBT is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Relative Strength

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find management teams that have outperformed their peers in the same industry with regard to growing earnings, running the company efficiently, and generating higher-than-average returns for shareholders.

Management Effectiveness

IRBT Industry Gross Margin TTM 48.77% 21.42% Operating Profit Margin TTM 8.252% 6.33% Net Profit Margin TTM 7.76% 5.26% Return on Equity - TTM 17.15% 4.18%

This is a company that's posting higher profit margins than its peers, with a management team that's very good turning revenue into earnings, and generating higher returns on equity than its competitors. The price drop in the shares over the last three months presents an excellent opportunity to initiate a position in IRBT.

The Speed-Bumper Quarter

On July 24, 2019, the shares dropped 16.8% after the company reported Q1 2019 earnings. What worried the markets was the reported 10% growth in robot vacuum sales in the US compared to a growth rate of 23% for the same period in 2018 (the US accounts for 50% of the company's business).

Management identified higher costs caused by the 25% Chinese tariffs as the main factor in the drag of unit sales - the tariffs reduced the company's ability to invest in innovation and marketing.

CEO Colin Angle pointed to the company's success on Amazon Prime Day as a positive sign for US demand for the company's products:

Our success on [Amazon] Prime Day illustrates that underlying demand for [robotic vacuum cleaners] remains vibrant.

iRobot sold 50% more units during Amazon Prime Day than they did in 2018 for the event.

Given management's history over the last ten years of generating stellar earnings growth, I am willing to give them the benefit of the doubt over the current sales growth weakness, and believe that they will be able to execute and surpass market expectations over the next six months.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, IRBT is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

