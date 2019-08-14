Osisko Gold Royalties: Time For A Pause

I recommend taking some profit off the table on any upside from here.

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 19,651 GEOs in the second quarter of 2019, down 4.2% from 2Q'18 and down 0.5% sequentially.

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$98.38 million in the second quarter of 2019, down 7.8% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 29.9% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) has been performing quite well since early 2019. This reasonably new streamer has been very aggressive in its search for expansion and built the right growth profile, which seems appealing to long-term investors.

A large portion of Osisko Gold Royalties assets is concentrated in North America (103 assets) offering extra safety and clarity. The company's streaming and royalties business is based mainly on gold, which represented 67.5% of the total output in 2Q'19.

Note: Osisko Gold Royalties owns 103 assets in North America (e.g., Éléonore, Renard, Lamaque, and Canadian Malartic mines being the top producers, with Island Gold soon).

It is why Osisko is recognized as a low-risk investment in the gold sector with a steady growth estimated at 10.5% from 2018 to 2019.

Another positive element when it comes to the balance sheet is that the debt load has been reduced quite significantly during 2018, with net debt of $US 169 million now.

Finally, the company is paying a dividend of about ~$US 0.152 per share or a yield of 1.2%.

Bryan Coates, the President, said in the conference call:

We believe that we're just getting into a very good gold market. Gold follows the quarter at about $1,400. And we believe that we're very well positioned to capture value through our royalty or growing royalty portfolio as well as our investment in our associates. So this gold price, we believe, will continue to be strong given that we believe the U.S. dollar will weaken and the high debt levels, and if you add a little bit of geopolitical tension, it has all good ingredients to reach record highs again.

Osisko Gold Royalties: A Highly Diversified Portfolio with Focus on North America

According to the last presentation, Canadian gold assets represent 75% of the total assets owned by the company. It is a crucial element when it comes to a long-term perspective because these assets are located in one of the safest jurisdictions in the world.

Source: OR Presentation (partial)

Osisko Gold Royalties: Financial And Production In 2Q 2019 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAN$ to US$. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates results in $CAN with an exchange rate [$CAN vs. $US] of 0.747552 in Q2'19. It is what I applied for the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in US$ Million 86.13 99.49 106.75 85.46 87.31 75.76 98.38 Net Income in US$ Million -50.6 1.8 0.4 4.2 -86.21 -20.0 -4.9 EBITDA US$ Million -58.3 19.1 16.6 20.6 -101.73 -13.1 8.8 EPS diluted in US$/share -0.41 0.01 0.00 0.03 -0.73 -0.13 -0.03 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 15.9 18.5 15.2 15.5 14.05 18.62 16.0 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 18.7 7.9 38.0 25.9 36.25 21.04 0 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million -2.8 10.6 -22.9 -10.1 -22.2 -2.4 16.0 Total Cash US$ Million 265.37 257.95 146.88 112.61 131.9 91.47 74.57 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 365.0 370.3 324.7 321.1 267.1 244.0 243.7 Dividend per share in US$ 0.040 0.039 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.037 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 157.6 157.7 156.3 156.3 156.4 155.1 155.0 GEOs 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 20,988 20,036 20,506 20,006 20,005 19,753 19,651 Gold price realized 1,279 1,333 1,306 1,213 1,240 1,300 1,309

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$98.38 million in 2Q'19

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$98.38 million in the second quarter of 2019, down 7.8% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 29.9% sequentially. Net cash flow from the operating activity was at C$21.4 million, and adjusted earnings were C$8.2 million or C$0.05 per share.

Elif Lévesque, the CFO, said in the conference call:

So we had a strong quarter in terms of our operating metrics. The GEOs were slightly lower compared to the same period last year, but the 4% shortfall was more than compensated with higher cash margins, mainly from a strong gold price.

One interesting positive topic this quarter is about the Eagle mine project, which will produce soon.

Highlights: Construction of the mine is 95% complete;

Greater than 1.4 million hours have been worked without a Lost Time Incident;

Open Pit benches have been established and more than 1.3 million tonnes mined;

Primary Crusher, conveying systems, and ADR are being commissioned;

Secondary-Tertiary Crushing Facility is near completion;

The 69kV powerline from the Yukon grid is energized;

200 employees have been hired and 50% are Yukoners.

Osisko Gold has a 5% NSR on the project, and the construction is now 95% completed with already 1.3 million tonnes mined. Ore has been going to the leach pad, and the miner will be pouring gold around September 2019.

However, on the negative side, two issues below have been darkening the picture:

The Renard diamond mine impairment and Amulsar mine.

Source: Osisko Presentation of August

Finally, Osisko Gold Royalties:

Source: OR

2 - Free cash flow was $16.0 million in 2Q'19

Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2019 was a gain of US$16.0 million. The yearly free cash flow is now a loss of US$18.7 million.

Osisko is failing the FCF test, which means that the company cannot support the dividend paid and the increased C$400 million buyback program (~$US301 million).

3 - Net Debt is $169.13 million in 2Q'19 Net debt is $US 169 million as of June 30, 2019. Below are the details:

Source: OR Presentation (partial) Warning: Values indicated in the presentation in C$

The total liquidity is C$815.5 million or ~$US 610 million.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 19,651 GEOs in the second quarter of 2019, down 4.2% from 2Q'18 and down 0.5% sequentially. Below is the repartition per metal in 2Q'19.

Bryan Coates said in the conference call:

So again, if we look at our comparisons, 19-point -- 19,651 GEOs compared to 20,506 GEOs last year. Our cash margin was 90% versus the 87% last year. We maintain our guidance based on the operator's forecast. So our guidance is maintained at between 85,000 to 95,000 GEOs for 2019.

Gold price increased a little sequentially.

5 - Guidance 2019

Production for 2019 is expected to increase by 10.5% from 2018 (using the midpoint of the range).

Source: Osisko 2Q'2019 Presentation

Also, the cash margin is expected to be 88%.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties has been showing steady growth so far in 2019, and the stock jumped about 50% since early January and now is retracing a little. The company posted decent second-quarter results but failed to impress investors.

The stock price is now trading fairly high, with the market factoring a lot of positive in the stock price. Despite a gold price reaching multi-year high, now above $1,500 per ounce, it is perhaps time to pause with OR or at least, take some profit off the table and wait for a meaningful retracement to accumulate again.

Technical Analysis (short-term) OR is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance now at $13.30 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position depending on the price of gold) and line support at $10.60 (I recommend buying a little depending on the price of gold). However, the long-term support is still at $11.50, and it could be wise to buy a little at this level.

In the case of retracement due to gold price losing its momentum, the next lower support is around $9.75.

