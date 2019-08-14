AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity

Owning T and selling calls that are now more expensive due to increased volatility could be a good strategy to produce sizable cash inflows.

I appreciate T as a simple buy-and-hold stock, but higher market volatility has unveiled an opportunity to boost the annual yield to 10%.

Early last month, I argued that AT&T (T) looked like a good stock to own due to a combination of (1) high dividend yield, (2) the company's solid job at generating plenty of cash flow to meet its cash disbursement commitments, and (3) the general risk-off attitude in the markets that I believed favored more conservative plays.

Following the escalation of the U.S.-China trade war and concerns over potential global economic growth deceleration, volatility in equities spiked. Amid the fear, I see an investment opportunity in T.

Boosting the cash yield to 10%

When volatility rises, all other variables held constant, option prices move up as well. The graph below illustrates how the implied volatility on AT&T's calls expiring in September 2020, i.e. roughly one year from now, has increased (see solid blue line below) compared to what it was only one month ago (dotted blue line).

The calls with a strike price of $37/share ended the Tuesday session trading at $1.37/share, representing a fairly rich implied volatility of about 18%. Meanwhile, the underlying stock was valued at $34.86/share. On a forward-looking basis and assuming AT&T continues to bump its dividend payments by a penny per quarter every year, shares currently yield an enticing 6.0%.

Source: Interactive Brokers

In order to generate a proposed 10% cash yield on AT&T, a shareholder would simply need to hold the stock while selling the $37 call contract that expires in September 2020, collecting the $1.37/share option premium on the sale. By doing so, the investor immediately captures a 4% cash return on her T position (i.e. $1.37 divided by $34.86 per share) while awaiting to collect the remaining 6% from the quarterly dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Of course, the total return on this particular play would depend on the stock price behavior through September 2020. To help project the potential gains, losses, and cash inflow, I ran four hypothetical scenarios depicted below:

Source: DM Martins Research

Scenario 1 : assume T rushes ahead by 10% within the next few weeks, maybe riding the updraft of a fast-recovering stock market. In this scenario, the buyer of the derivatives chooses to exercise the (American-style) options before the next dividend payment, since the calls are in the money. The T investor keeps her 4% return on the sale of the option and captures the 6.2% upside from selling her stock at the strike price ($37 divided by the base cost of $34.86 minus one). The investor quickly earns a total return of 10.1% .

: assume T rushes ahead by 10% within the next few weeks, maybe riding the updraft of a fast-recovering stock market. In this scenario, the buyer of the derivatives chooses to exercise the (American-style) options before the next dividend payment, since the calls are in the money. The T investor keeps her 4% return on the sale of the option and captures the 6.2% upside from selling her stock at the strike price ($37 divided by the base cost of $34.86 minus one). The investor quickly earns a total return of . Scenario 2 : now assume T rises but only slowly, at a constant pace of 2.5% per quarter, perhaps as equity investors progressively seek safety amid mounting macroeconomic worries. In this scenario, the buyer of the calls might exercise the options after the stock reaches the strike price, which wouldn't be until around March or April of next year. The T investor keeps her 4% return on the sale of the options; collects a couple of dividend payments; and finally captures the 6.2% upside from selling her stock at the strike price. The investor earns a total return of 12.8% over a period of about seven to eight months.

: now assume T rises but only slowly, at a constant pace of 2.5% per quarter, perhaps as equity investors progressively seek safety amid mounting macroeconomic worries. In this scenario, the buyer of the calls might exercise the options after the stock reaches the strike price, which wouldn't be until around March or April of next year. The T investor keeps her 4% return on the sale of the options; collects a couple of dividend payments; and finally captures the 6.2% upside from selling her stock at the strike price. The investor earns a total return of over a period of about seven to eight months. Scenario 3 : in a base-case scenario, T stays flat. In this case, the options expire without being exercised. The T investor keeps her 4% return associated with the sale of the option and collects all the dividend payments. The investor earns a return of 9.9% over the next year - a targeted cash yield of 10%, if I allow myself to round the figure up by 10 bps.

: in a base-case scenario, T stays flat. In this case, the options expire without being exercised. The T investor keeps her 4% return associated with the sale of the option and collects all the dividend payments. The investor earns a return of over the next year - a targeted cash yield of 10%, if I allow myself to round the figure up by 10 bps. Scenarios 4 and 5: lastly, assume T dips 10%, whether quickly (scenario 5) or steadily over the next 12 months (scenario 4). In this case, the calls again expire worthless, and the T investor would also keep her 4% return on the sale of the option while collecting all the dividend payments. The investor would incur total losses of -0.1% over the next year, mostly as a result of the stock price drop (investors who simply buy and hold the shares would be down about -4.1% instead). The targeted cash yield of 10% would still be reached in this case.

A few considerations

It is important to note that there are a couple of risks associated with the buy-write strategy described above.

First, it does not protect investors against sizable losses. Should T decline 20%, 25% or 50% in the next 12 months, the investor would be exposed to all the losses, net of the option premium collected. Second, an opportunity risk exists if T rises beyond $37/share, in which case, the gains above the strike price would be captured by the holder of the calls, not the original owner of the T shares. Lastly, investors should consider the tax implications of the strategy, since option premiums are usually taxed at a higher rate than dividend payments.

Taking into account the factors described above, I believe that owning T and selling calls that have now become more expensive due to increased volatility could be a good strategy to produce sizable cash inflows or generate decent total returns on a conservative investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.