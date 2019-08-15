Forget The Trade War - These 2 High-Yielding Stocks Win No Matter What

Behind a relatively calm S&P 500 facade hides great angst that we expect to result in more volatility in the coming months.

The trade war is only getting worse and it is hard to believe that this could be bullish for US stocks.

source

What originally started as just talk, has turned into a full-blown trade war. Week after week, we are hearing about new potential tariffs and retaliations, and it is getting increasingly difficult to keep up with all of it. Here is what has been happening in the recent months:

June 1, 2019: China will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods. June 29, 2019: During the G20 Osaka summit, Trump announces he and Xi Jinping agreed to a "truce" in the trade war after extensive talks. Prior tariffs are to remain in effect, but no future tariffs are to be enacted "for the time being" amid restarted negotiations. Additionally, Trump said he would allow American companies to sell their products to Huawei, but the company would remain on the U.S. trade blacklist. However, the extent of how much this plan to temporarily exempt Huawei from previous bans would be implemented later became unclear and, in the weeks later, there was no clear indication of the reversal of Huawei bans. August 1, 2019: Trump announced on Twitter that additional 10% tariff will be levied on the "remaining $300 billion of goods". August 5, 2019: The central bank of China (PBOC) let the renminbi fall over 2 % in three days to the lowest point since 2008 as it was hit by strong sales due to the threat of tariffs. August 5, 2019: The U.S. Department of Treasury officially declared China as a Currency Manipulator. In July 2019 the IMF found the yuan to be correctly valued, while the dollar was overvalued. August 5, 2019: China orders state-owned enterprises to stop buying US agricultural products, an export worth 20 G$/y before the trade war and 10 G$/y as of July 2019.

[Courtesy of Wikipedia]

Neither China nor the US is backing down from the dispute, and as it continues to evolve for the worse, the global economy is set to suffer. This is at least what basic economics tells us.

We are not here to debate whether the strategy of President Trump is right or not, but rather to discuss its implications to the investment markets. The stakes are very high and with no end in sight, we are looking for a market refuge which could be less impacted from further dispute escalation.

Implications for Investors

The issue with trade wars is that they start out as discussions, evolve into negligible tariffs, and before you know it, you have a massive dispute hurting the global economy. We may not be there yet, but everything is pointing out that we are moving in that direction.

History suggests that the harmful impact of trade wars affects equity prices and really this should be no surprise to any of you. And when you consider that:

We are today living in a highly globalized world (more than ever before),

US large cap companies (SPY) generate a very high percentage of their profits from abroad,

And the market is trading at close to an all-time high.

We see real reasons to be worried here. The exposure of US companies to a trade war has never been higher and should tensions continue to rise, we believe that we are set for a disaster to happen.

With this in mind, we doubt that US large caps are the best place to be heading into the second half of 2019. Volatility will remain sky-high and investors could be in for a poor surprise as tariffs start to show its impact on the economy.

A much more favorable market segment which we expect to fare better in today’s environment is Real Estate Investment Trusts (or REITs in short). We see them as natural hedges against the trade war because:

Local’s Man Game: Unlike large US companies which generate today closed to half of their revenue from outside the United States, real estate investments are very local with no “direct” exposure to trade wars. A US REIT renting space to a tenant within the US is paid in US dollar and is not directly affected by trade disputes.

Protection from Long Leases: One of the major advantages of investing in REITs is that their cash flow is relatively stable and predictable as compared to most other stocks. This is largely due to the fact that most REITs derive their cash flow from long-term contracts (leases) and are hence protected from market cycles to a certain extent.

Margin of Safety: REITs are not exactly cheap today – but their valuation is not unreasonable when compared to bonds and stocks. In fact, REITs are today historically underpriced relative to NAVs and the 10-year treasury rate.

With that said, not all REITs will do. Some are more cyclical than others. And most importantly, some are more exposed to the potential consequences of a trade war. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only pick one REIT for every 10 that we cover:

Below we shortly outline the investment thesis and last quarter results of two high yielding REITs that will win – regardless of the trade war outcome.

Medical Properties Trust: Hospital Investments

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is our one and only Healthcare REIT investment at the moment. The reason why we favor MPW over other alternatives is because:

Superior Cap Rates: Most REITs compete for properties in the 5-7% cap rate range. MPW is able to target greater cap rates at closer to 8% by specializing in hospitals - a property type that is mostly ignored by the investment community. Resilience in Late Cycle: People need hospitals - regardless of economic conditions. MPW's tenants are healthy and enjoy strong rent coverage ratios. If we were to go into a recession tomorrow, we would expect the cash flow to remain stable - allowing to pay a sustainable 5.5% dividend yield. Strong Acquisition Pipeline: As the only "pure-play" Hospital REIT, MPW enjoys valuable relationships with operators to conduct sale and leaseback transactions. With a strong acquisition pipeline and the capital to fund it, we expect above average external growth in the coming years.

You can read our full investment thesis here:

#1 Healthcare Investment

You can study the investor presentation here:

MPW Investor Presentation

source

The company is on track to deliver monumental results in 2019. During the last quarter:

It beat on FFO and revenue expectations. It also slightly boosted its full year guidance.

The company has massively overachieved on its acquisition targets with $3.4 billion of announced transactions, a 37% growth rate year to date. Even better, all of this will be immediately accretive given the access to low cost of capital.

It successfully raised $900 million of 4.625% senior notes due 2029. In comparison, the cap rates are at roughly 8% for its acquisitions.

With the last acquisitions, the credit quality and diversification of the portfolio has considerably improved. The exposure to the largest tenant is down from 40% to 30% since the start of the year.

The investment story was already strong in MPW, but with these new acquisitions, the story is only getting better. We also love the recent expansion to more global markets including the UK and Switzerland which have very favorable demographics for hospitals. With such healthy spreads, and defensive properties, we believe that MPW is a near certain future outperformer - regardless of whether the trade war gets worse or better.

EPR Properties: Net Lease Investments

EPR Properties (EPR) is one of our oldest investments. We invested heavily when it traded at mid-$50 and have a large capital gain at $75 today. Still, we continue to hold on for the long run because:

Alpha-Rich Strategy: EPR targets higher cap rate properties that most investors are ignoring. These assets are riskier on an individual basis, but as part of a diversified portfolio, the risks are well-mitigated and result in superior risk-adjusted returns. History of Successful Execution: EPR has historically been a massive outperformer and everything points out to further outperformance in the long run. Simple Story: The company enjoys superior growth at 5-7% per year, it pays a higher dividend yield at 6% on a monthly basis, and trades at a more reasonable valuation than most of its peers.

You can read our full investment thesis here:

Best REITs To Own In Late Cycle – Part 5

You can study the investor presentation here:

EPR Investor Presentation

In the last quarter, the company kept doing what it does best, namely acquire high yielding properties and grow cash flow:

The quarterly FFO and revenue expectations were handily beaten.

The investment spending guidance has been upsized – suggesting that there is strong growth ahead given the attractive investment spreads. During the last quarter, the company bought another ~$400 million worth of properties.

The balance sheet was already very strong, but it is even stronger now.

The company is on the clear path to return to its historic 5-7% growth rate. This growth streak was temporarily interrupted due to one-time termination fees in 2018 and so comparing YOY numbers does not help here.

EPR is really one of the simplest investment stories in REITville. It has resulted in ~1500% lifetime returns to shareholders since going public in 1997 (3x the REIT average) – and this alpha-rich strategy remains perfectly relevant today. The last quarter was another success, and as the company continues to source more opportunities, we expect the superior returns to continue - regardless of the trade war.

It's by targeting this type of defensive, yet undervalued REITs that we aim to outperform in today's volatile and uncertain environment.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.4% with a conservative 68% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.2x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

Bottom Line

With the trade war only getting worse and worse, we believe that REITs provide an attractive refuge for consistent income and lower volatility.

MPW and EPR are both particularly defensive and make great portfolio additions in times of market uncertainty. No matter what, we believe that these two REITs are set for long term outperformance and high income generation.



Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.