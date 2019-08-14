Urovant Sciences Limited (UROV) CEO Keith Katkin on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Ocampo - Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Keith Katkin - Chief Executive Officer

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ritu Baral - Cowen

Joon Lee - SunTrust Robinson

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Following managements prepared remarks; we will hold a question-and-answer session.

Christine Ocampo

Thank you, Latie [ph]. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call to discuss our financial and operating results for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. I am joined today by two members of our leadership team; Keith Katkin, our Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, our Chief Medical Officer.

After the close of market today, Urovant issued a press release containing detailed information on results. You may access this release on our Company website, urovant.com.

Today's remarks contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our plans and strategies for the clinical development of vibegron and another treatment for urologic diseases. I direct your attention to the forward-looking statements disclosure in today's press release and the Risk Factor section of the Form 10-K, which was filed in June 2019 as well as the Form 10-Q, which will be filed this week for a review of the various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Keith Katkin.

Keith Katkin

Thank you, Christine and my thanks to all of you for joining us today. Over the past three months, we have made significant progress across all of our programs, including the preparation of our NDA filing of vibegron.

Importantly, today we announced that are ambulatory blood pressure study was successful and achieved its primary endpoint measure, which Cornelia will discuss in more detail later in this call. These results further support the safety and tolerability of vibegron and will be an important part of the vibegron NDA. We also had a very productive pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and continue to make excellent progress with the goal of filing the NDA by early 2020.

Other important business highlights include, In May, we presented the positive top line results from the pivotal Phase III EMPOWUR study of vibegron in patient’s overactive bladder at the annual AUA meeting. We are now looking forward to presenting vibegron's positive clinical outcomes in more detail at the International Continence Society meeting in Sweden in September.

Regarding the future commercialization of vibegron, we are pleased to see the beta-3 agonist market share continues to increase with a 19% growth in the first half of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018.

In addition, the overall OAB market is growing at approximately 2% year-over-year. We believe that the continued adoption of the beta-3 agonist mechanism of action is a strong benefit for vibegron commercialization given there is no need to educate on a new class of therapy.

Regarding our other clinical programs, we completed enrollment in part 1 of the Phase III study of vibegron in men with OAB and BPH. Assuming an acceptable safety profile, we will then move into part two of the study in the fourth quarter of this year, an important milestone given there is currently no approved treatment for concomitant OAB and BPH.

Additionally, the Phase 2a trial for vibegron for IBS-related abdominal pain continues to roll on schedule with results expected in 2020. And lastly, we finalized the Phase 2a protocol for a novel gene therapy product for OAB, URO-902 and are preparing to start patient enrollment for that study by the end of the fourth quarter of this year.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller who will provide more detail to our clinical programs.

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller

Thank you, Keith. As I mentioned, we continue to make excellent progress across all four of our clinical development programs. First, I will talk about the OAB programs of vibegron. We continue to make great progress on the vibegron NDA filing, following the positive topline results from the Phase III EMPOWUR study of malignant vibegron for overactive bladder. We are now pleased to report that we've achieved the primary endpoints for the ambulatory blood pressure study.

The purpose of this study was to rule out an effect of vibegron relative to placebo in daytime systolic blood pressure. The primary endpoint variable was the change from baseline to day 28 in mean daytime ambulatory systolic blood pressure. The protocol was reviewed by the FDA in the fall of 2018. The protocol predefined that for an effective vibegron, I mean ambulatory systolic blood pressure to be ruled out the upper limit of the 90% confidence interval had to be less than 3.5 mm Mercury for the daytime ambulatory systolic blood pressure for vibegron compared to placebo.

The study enrolled 214 subjects across 10 U.S. sites. In accordance with FDA guidance, the study population has similar characteristics as the drug target population. Men and women aged 40 to 75 years with OAB. This was a controlled study of 75 mg versus placebo and a one-to-one randomization.

The study was based on the 75 mg vibegron dose plan for registration with the FDA. The duration of the study was four weeks and ambulatory 24-hour blood pressure was measured at baseline at weeks two and four.

Secondary endpoints with a change from baseline in mean daytime diastolic blood pressure and heart rate and the full 24 hour mood change in systolic and diastolic pressure and heart rates as well as the maximum changes 30 minutes to six hours and a half post dosing.

A total of 108 subjects were enrolled into the placebo group, 106 subjects into the vibegron treatment group. 76 of the subjects were female and the mean age was 59 years. 97% of the subjects completed the study.

The results of the ambulatory blood pressure study are as follows; The primary study endpoint was achieved for vibegron. The vibegron minus placebo each square mean change for the daytime ambulatory blood pressure from baseline today 28 was 0.81 mm mercury with a 90% confidence interval of minus 0.88 to plus 2.49. Therefore, the vibegron treatment group never crossed the upper bound of the predefined confidence interval of 3.5 mm mercury, in this successful study has ruled out a clinically relevant increase in systolic blood pressure of 3.5 mm mercury as agreed with the FDA.

The confidence interval includes zero, which indicates that the mean change from baseline data ambulatory blood pressure is not statistically different from placebo. For the full 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure, the treatment difference is from baseline to take day 28 provider of a placebo were plus 0.57 mm Mercury for diastolic blood pressure minus 0.19 mm Mercury and for the heart trace plus 0.96 beats per minute.

There was no statistically significant difference of vibegron compared to placebo in any of these endpoints or the primary endpoints. Regarding the categorical changes from baseline, systolic blood pressure was in clinic visit, vital signs, they were small not clinically relevant increases in the percentage of patients having a 10 millimeter or 15 millimeter mercury increase in systolic blood pressure compared to placebo.

The adverse event profile was consistent with the EMPOWUR Phase III study with the most common interest events being headaches, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, and urinary tract infections, average below 5%.

Regarding the adverse event of hypertension, the performance in the placebo group and five in the vibegron group. Therefore there was one event more in the vibegron group compared to placebo. Of note one subject that the vibegron group was taking a weight loss medication which is known to increase blood pressure. We have discussed these results with leading cardiology experts and they agreed that these study results represent a very favorable outcome for vibegron.

In sum, the study further confirms the overall favorable safety profile observed in the EMPOWUR Phase III study and we look forward to discussing the results with the FDA. To build on this momentum, we are preparing the manuscript of the Phase III EMPOWUR study results for publication and further results of the EMPOWUR study will present globally at the International Continence Society meeting Gothenburg, Sweden in September.

In the meantime, the long term extension portion of the Phase III EMPOWUR study continues to progress well, with data expected by the end of this quarter. We are continuing with our new drug application preparations but by the indication earlier this year we had a productive pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. We're on track to submit the NDA in early 2020.

Of note, the team is continuing to make every effort to accelerate the filing into the fourth quarter of this year. Regarding our supplemental development programs of vibegron in men with OAB h benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH, we have completed enrollment in the initial Part 1 safety assessment in 80 patients and an assessment of recommendation from the data safety monitoring board is expected in the fourth quarter.

Part two of the trial to assess safety and efficacy patients will start and there is an important milestone as there's currently no FDA approved products specifically indicated for overactive bladder in men with BPH.

The core primary endpoints will be reduction with duration frequency and urgency episodes for 24 hours. Key secondary endpoints are reduction in nocturia episodes, which is the awakening at night devoid, prostate symptom scores and safety. A clinical program for IBS associated abdominal pain continues to enroll patients with the plan to enroll 200 females with IBS associated pain due to IBS with diarrhea or mixed IBS with randomized to either 75 milligram of vibegron or placebo. The primary endpoint is a 30% reduction in abdominal pain intensity on an 11 point rating scale which goes from zero to 10 at week 12 for IBS-D. The responder is defined as a subject with at least a 30% decrease in worst abdominal pain compared to the weekly baseline averages.

Secondary endpoints include the global rating scale and safety in particular lack of negative effects on the stool frequency or consistency. We expect to report topline data in 2020.

Finally, regarding our novel ejectable gene therapy for OAB URO-902, we are pleased to announce that the Phase 2a protocol has been finalized and we're preparing to start patient enrollment at the end of the fourth quarter in 2019.

Now I’ll pass onto Christine to financial update.

Christine Ocampo

Thank you, Cornelia. In addition to the financial results summarized in the press release, you can find additional information at our upcoming Form 10-Q which will be filed this week. Research and development expenses were $22 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $28 million for the same period in the prior year.

In the first quarter of 2019, Research and Development Corp. continued to be primarily attributed to our Phase III EMPOWUR trial. The decrease in R&D expenses in first quarter 2019 compared to first quarter 2018 is primarily attributed to a decrease in study costs due to the completion of the double blind portion of the Phase III EMPOWUR trial.

General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million for the first quarter 2019, compared with $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in G&A expenses is primarily attributed to personnel costs including share-based compensation, professional fees such as legal and accounting, and general overhead in corporate operations expenses.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $27.5 million compared with $31.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2018. Cash used in operations decreased by $1.5 million to $22.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the previous quarter that ended March 31, 2019.

Our net loss for the fiscal first quarter of 2019 was $28.5 million or $0.94 per share compared with a net loss of $31.3 million or $1.56 per share for the same period in fiscal 2018. As of June 30, 2019 our total cash and cash equivalents balance was $62.4 million or $92.4 million with the $30 million available to be drawn from Hercules Capital by September 30th, 2019.

Now looking ahead to the second fiscal quarter of 2019, we currently expect our total operating expenses to be in the range of $30 million to $32 million as we close out the open label extension portion of our Phase III trial and continue our Phase 2 trial for the treatment of abdominal pain due to IBS and Part 1 Phase III trial for the treatment of OAB in men with BPH.

And for the remainder of fiscal 2019, we expect our cash used in operations to be approximately $24 million to $26 million per quarter excluding anticipated milestone payments of $12.5 million that are due to merge with vibegron upon NDA filing.

And with that summary of our financial results, I'll turn the call back over to Keith for closing remarks.

Keith Katkin

Thanks, Christine. In summary, there are a number of milestones planned for the remainder of fiscal year 2019 that will continue to drive us towards the goal of developing our event into a leading specialty urology company. To recap our recent highlights, and near-term goals, first, the positive Phase III EMPOWUR results for vibegron will continue to be shared in more detail through publication and Congress presentations, which will further support our belief that vibegron, has the potential to be a best-in-class OAB therapy if approved by the FDA.

The initial safety study of vibegron in men with OAB and BPH to be an Independent Data Safety Monitoring Boards is on target to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019, and we plan to move quickly into Part 2 of the pivotal trial for the significant unmet need.

Also, with a Phase 2a protocol finalized for our novel gene therapy product for OAB, we plan to start enrollment by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. And most importantly, we continue to make great progress on our NDA with the goal of filing by early 2020.

With that, I would now like to open the line for questions. Operator?

Ritu Baral

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking the question. Keith, can you remind us what's left before you can file the NDA application now that the ambulatory blood pressure data is all in. Do you have any outstanding safety experience left to collect? Anything left on CMC? And then I've got a follow up.

Keith Katkin

Sure. Thanks, Ritu. So as it relates to what we used for the NDA filing, we have most everything we need. Importantly, we still need the double blind extension study results. So that was a 40-week double blind extension off of the original Phase III EMPOWUR. We expect to have those results available in September. And then, the only other component we need is we just need our 12-month stability data for the program and that that data is expected in December. Thus we’ll work once we get that data to file the NDA as quickly as possible post receipt of the stability data.

Ritu Baral

Got it, and the 40-week extension is the efficacy component of that's going to be supportive of the efficacy package or is that safety alone? And how do you plan on releasing that?

Keith Katkin

Yes. So certainly we’ll release that either liquidity, ambulatory blood pressure study as part of an earnings call or separately. For the study, obviously the safety is of paramount importance just to be able to demonstrate the continued safety over a full 52-week treatment period. We do have efficacy measures in the study as well. However, there's no placebo as reminded the extension study is just vibegron and tolterodine, so many comparisons that we'll be looking at will just be numeric comparisons from an efficacy perspective.

Ritu Baral

So is the key there to just look at durability of effect on OAB measures?

Keith Katkin

Exactly. I mean, ideally we'd want to see results similar to what we saw in the Merck Phase 2 long term extension study in which efficacy was maintained over the entire time period or even slightly improved with a performance that is numerically better than tolterodine.

Ritu Baral

Got it. And my follow up is on, basically what we're seeing out there about potentially increased awareness, the increased focus on the dementia risk associated with anticholinergics medication. Can you talk about whether that's shown up on your most recent market research? And if you've done any work on the awareness of that in the urologist community?

Keith Katkin

So we have done work, the work that we have done preceded all of the recent news pickups. You may have seen it on CBS News, USA Today, with the journal article coming out, but what I can tell you is that prior research that we did earlier this year, there's very low awareness from particularly patients and obviously almost no awareness. And from the clinician perspective, a small percentage of doctors had heard something but they didn't know exactly what the data looked like.

So we obviously knew this is a very significant opportunity as we get closer and closer to launch to appropriately educate the doctors on this risk, and also to appropriately educate patients on this risk. But two doctors and patients that we have exposed to the information and their patients, almost all of them want to switch off of an anticholinergics therapy immediately upon learning this information.

And then for clinicians, they may want more information; they really want to understand the risks so they can make the appropriate tradeoffs with their patients.

Ritu Baral

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Keith Katkin

Thanks, Ritu.

JoonLee

Hi. Thanks for the question and congrats on all your progress. One of the things I was surprised to learn is that in your presentation you mention about 2.4 million patients or about 7% of patients on drug discontinue. Can you discuss some of the main reasons for discontinuation, and whether the efficacy demonstrated by vibegron in Phase III EMPOWUR studies adequate to address those deficiencies in order to be commercially successful? And I have a follow up. Thank you.

Keith Katkin

Great, thank you. So the -- I think what you're referring to is we believe that about 3.3 million patients start oral therapy every year. Over 70% of them discontinue within that first year. So there's about 2.4 million patients that are back in the pool looking for treatment option every year, which is likely why almost all products that have been launched for OAB have been quite successful with most of them achieving blockbuster status.

We think that the reason for the high dropout rate is really twofold. If you're talking about the anticholinergics which is a majority of the prescriptions. Anticholinergics, if you look at the package inserts, you can see that many of them are associated with very high rates of constipation, very high rates of dry mouth, and some have even had a new label updates talking about cognitive concern and ability to cause agitation.

So what we believe is that as the patients are dealing with all of those side effects, they are looking at that relative to the relief that they're getting after their OAB and they just are coming to the conclusion that it's not worth it. And then therefore go back into the treatment pool, which is why we believe Myrbetriq has been so successful since being launched in 2012.

Changing gears to Myrbetriq though and looking at that information, we believe that a high percentage of patients using Myrbetriq early in the product, early with the products used, because many patients their data shows about 50% of patients are on a 25 milligram dose and due to that starting dose patients aren't getting the full adequate relief that they could get if they those titrated. But these patients while it's got a great safety profile, these patients are not thrilled with the efficacy that they're getting at starting 25 milligram dose, and therefore our research suggests that's why they're dropping off, which is why we think having a one single convenient dose that delivers efficacious therapy at the starting dose is something that the market will accept and really adopt quite quickly.

JoonLee

And so just following up on that response. I believe in your subset analysis, you had included those who were previously treated with mirabegron who – I don’t know if they responded, but who responded well to vibegron, were those patients vibegron’s failures. And if so why do you think they are responding to vibegron given similar mechanism of action.

Keith Katkin

Yes. All we know is that the patients in the study stopped taking mirabegron for whatever reason. We don't know if we can technically call them a failure, but obviously for whatever reason they started on Myrbetriq and then stopped it at some point in time. That said, we obviously we’re quite pleased with the subset analysis where we saw a really robust treatment effect in those patient previously been on mirabegron when they were given vibegron.

So we think that again just speaks to our enthusiasm for getting vibegron FDA approved and getting out there for patients because we think it's going to be an excellent choice for patients and hopefully we'll be able to bring relief to the millions of OAB patients that are out there suffering with their OAB.

JoonLee

Great. And my last question is, I do appreciate your experience is that your previous higher firm where you successfully launched the drug in the long-term care centers. What can you tell us about your experiences there? And any insights you gain that could be applied to the launch of vibegron?

Keith Katkin

Yes, absolutely. And the long-term care setting is one that is not very straightforward. It's more of an essentially a facility approach to treating the patient. So there's a number of different stakeholders which have an interest in the appropriate treatment of patients. So we feel very fortunate that we've got the team that's got tremendous experience within this area, knows who all stakeholders are, knows how to bring them together appropriately in order to have the dialogue and help them with patient identification and then ultimately be able to bring – hopefully bring relief to these patients suffering from OAB.

JoonLee

Thank you.

Keith Katkin

Thank you.

Eric Joseph

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess, first with the BP studies test we have completed, maybe you could sort of just discussed privately how we should be thinking about what the implications are for a potential label in contrast to Myrbetriq? Curious to what extent the warnings and adverse reaction language for Myrbetriq currently give docs [ph] pause? And also whether there are any beta-3 class effects that we should be speaking about here with implication to safety language in the label? Thanks.

Keith Katkin

Yes. Thanks. I appreciate the question. So obviously whatever we'll do will be a discussion with the FDA in terms of what the ultimate label looks like. Certainly, we think we got a very strong profile with vibegron. We would expect all of the information from the ambulatory blood pressure study, from our thorough QT study. From our Phase III study, all to go within the pharmacodynamic section of the package insert in section 12.2, so that certainly going to be our baseline starting discussions with the FDA.

It is entirely possible that the FDA will say, beta-3s have a class effect on blood pressure and therefore we will get the same warning and precaution that mirabegron has for blood pressure within our label as well. That said, we're going to do everything that we can in our discussions with the FDA to convince them that is not something that should be incorporated in our label given the extensive data that we have generated on the impact of vibegron on blood pressure.

Eric Joseph

Great. And maybe just a commercial follow-up if I could. Picking up on some of your earlier comment about script growth with Myrbetriq, it's demand continues on a solid quarterly growth trend kind of approaching something like 25% year-over-year. But recent quarters sales I think have flattened somewhat with then pricing sort of net price compression. I'm just curious to get a sense of what your latest market research is with respect to anticipated pricing for vibegron relative to Myrbetriq or other comps in the segment?

Keith Katkin

Yes. No. Appreciate that. And we have noticed that there seem there been a small drop off in the gross to net for mirabegron as well. We are very please to see that there is that robust volume growth within four – are the only beta-3 for mirabegron which I think speaks to the advantages of beta-3 and that people are certainly looking for release outside of the anticholinergics.

In terms of our pricing, we know, obviously we continue to watch mirabegron, what they do from a pricing perspective. They have taken pretty regular price increase. So we estimate that by the time we launch that their net price or the gross or their WAC price will be somewhere between $450 and $500. So we would see pricing within a band of wherever they are at of somewhere around plus or minus 20%.

Eric Joseph

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Keith Katkin

Thank you very much.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Good afternoon. This is Raghuram for Ram. I appreciate asking the question. Firstly, did you any indication that the vibegron might have applicability in some of the pain related indication beyond IBSD? And just if so, what might these indications be and how the vibegron's mechanism of action maybe applicable in some of these arenas?

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller

Yes. So this is Cornelia. You need to have at least beta-3 receptors or organs which are beta-3 receptors responsible for the pain. That's why the idea of the IBS comes from, because we have beta-3 receptors in our bladder and the [Indiscernible]. So, that would be the only indication as of now. It is not probably to be seen as a systemic pain medication as opiates things like that.

You need beta-3 receptors for the drug to act. And there's potential also there's painful bladder conditions, that could be possible which has to do with bladder contractility, but would be speculation as of now. Definitely, it needs to be linked to the pharmacology at the presence of beta-3 receptors.

Raghuram Selvaraju

I see. And then moving on to BPH, I'm just wondering if physicians are indicating to you that data from COURAGE will significantly sway prescribing decisions with respect to the usage of vibegron? And how likely might it be for vibegron usage to occur in patients with BBH who present with urgency prior to the formal extension of the label in this population?

Keith Katkin

Yes. So obviously comment about how doctors may view the study and how they may incorporated into their practice patterns. But we can say that we are really excited about the potential for this indication. And as we've discussed before the FDA has said specifically that they believe that is a separate and distinct indication for the treatment of OAB in men that have BPH. And so therefore companies that just have an OAB indication, the FDA does not consider that appropriate for being used in these men.

If you look at the market opportunity, there's really two ways to win within this market. We estimate it's about 2 million men in the U.S. that suffer from concomitant OAB and BPH. Our data suggests that only about 25% of them are treated. And those that are treated are mostly are treated with anticholinergics. And given anticholinergics are associated with increased risk of urinary retention, something that's very bad for this population. We think we can come in and really focus on those 25% of men that are being treated and make a very strong case to move them over to vibegron once we have this – assuming the study is successful and we get this indication with the FDA.

But the real opportunity is in that 75% of men that go untreated. They go untreated primarily because there has not been a huge dialogue between the doctors and the patients about their OAB. And so, we believe that by bringing this data to the forefront we can have those conversations with doctors. We will be able to have those conversations with patients and really be able to explore helping these patients and these men that are suffering from both OAB and BPH.

And when you consider that those two million men every hundred thousand that we can put on therapy represents about a $300 million revenue opportunity. It's easy to see how this indication can become quite meaningful, quite quickly as we will be the only FDA product approved for the treatment of men that have OAB and BPH.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Yes absolutely. And then, finally from me just on the gene therapy. I'm wondering if you've received any feedback from physicians regarding URO-902 and mechanism of action. And just if so what kind of feedback have you been receiving so far?

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller

Well, we do have experts who – with whom we consulted on the protocol. That's the main feedback. And they are very much looking forward to it because again we believe it may have -- we have to emphasize. We have a longer duration of action and based on the current data may now lead to you in a retention and that's because it's a different mechanism. Actually it's not neurotoxin. So – and of course you need to see the study results. So the physicians we've talked to are predominantly the experts who are consulting with us on the study protocol.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Got it. Well that's all for me. I appreciate you guys taking the questions.

Keith Katkin

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Keith, I guess on vibegron, the pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. Did the agency have any additional follow up requests that they asked of you?

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller

No. I mean, the main meeting, reason for pre NDA meetings discuss the structure, is how to assess structure of statistical tables, additional requirements. At the meeting there were no surprises, no additional requirements that the FDA brought up. They know what our package will be and we've discussed with them. That was basically the result of the meeting. It was a productive meeting, was not a very long meeting. I was productive.

Unidentified Analyst

And given your filing to NDA in early 2020 and you're likely going to have probably launch prep during the course of 2020. How are you thinking about your cash runway given I guess the Hercules Capital that facility of $30 million. If we count that you have about four and a half quarters of cash currently.

Keith Katkin

Yes. So you're obviously from a from a cash perspective we continue to be unhappy with our stock price. We don't think it's really reflective of a company that's got great Phase III data launching into a market that has created blockbuster after blockbuster. So we continue to be patient. Again we're fortunate that we've got a strong financial backer with Roivant as our parent company. And so as we move forward we'll continue to really look at the markets. Look at the different ways of financing the company. But at the current time, not a huge rush particular at these at the start price to do something.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then I guess just on the additional indications from my vibegron. Can you talk about the IBS pain indication? Where that trial is currently in terms of enrollment. So I just wanted to ask on that indication. Thanks.

Keith Katkin

Yes absolutely. So the study continues to enroll and as we've said expect to have top line data in 2020. As we get closer to the end of the year and closer to end of enrollment and could be able to refine that timeline. But we still have a little ways to go with that study. But certainly expect that it's going to be a data read out in 2020 and we're going to push to make it as early in 2020 as we can.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I guess just on the 902 Phase IIa trial protocol. Are you dosing patients with the 24,000 microgram dose? And then I think you previously you've mentioned that you would dose on a single administration to assess for durability? I just want to get your thoughts on how long you'll follow these patients in IIa trial? And whether these patients coming into this study will have failed on Botox and/or neuromodulation?

Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller

Okay. To answer your first question after consulting with the experts they advised against taking Botox, so listen to the Phase IIa study, because there is no reason to know why they're Botox failures. So definitely we will have patients who are non-Botox failures for the bladder. And then the first as you know the 20s -- as you noted the 24,000 microgram was the highest dose in the Phase Ib and was effective for kind of start with this. Then we're going to have a data monitoring safety board review that we're going to dose one higher dose. And we're going to follow in total for 48 weeks.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Keith Katkin

Thank you.

Keith Katkin

Thank you very much. I appreciate everybody's time this afternoon and look forward to keeping everyone apprised of our progress through the remainder of the year. Have a great afternoon and great evening.

