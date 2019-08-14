Innovus Pharmaceuticals' (INNV) CEO Bassam Damaj on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:INNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 4:15 PM ET

Bassam Damaj – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Selhorn – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Beth Senko – Zacks

Vernon Bernardino – H.C. Wainwright

With me today from Innovus are, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ryan Selhorn.

During today’s call, management will provide a brief overview of the company’s progress in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap of the remainder of 2019. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the products pipeline. We’ll then open the lineup for questions.

I’d like to remind everyone that certain information discussed in today’s conference call is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During today’s conference call, management will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business development, plans and objectives, such as outlicensing and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves and the development of the company’s products pipeline.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ Form S-I and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company’s business. These documents can also be found on the company’s website at innovuspharma.com.

Innovus Pharma’s financial results press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company’s website. The 10-Q for the second quarter 2019 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj?

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Jamie and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today as we discuss the performance of our business during the three and six months of ending June 2019.

Our business and financial performance keep improving as we continued to control our top line revenue, increased our net margin and decrease our cash burn from operations and our net loss as you have seen from our second quarter filing this afternoon with the SEC. Specifically, we increased our revenue to approximately $6.8 million which is an increase of $1.2 million or 27% compared to prior quarter.

Year-to-date revenue approximately $12.2 million in 2019, compared to $11.9 million in 2018. We increased focused on our highly profitable Canadian market representing 26% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with only 13% for the previous quarter.

Quarterly product subscription and outbound concierge net revenue of $1.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the prior year, which makes it a 57.1% increase and this resulted in the following company financial improvement.

First, sales and marketing expense as a percentage of total revenue declined to 41.7% for the three months ended June 30, compared with 75.6% in comparable period in the prior year.

Second, our cash used in operations was $0.8 million for the three months ended in June 30, 2019, compared with $2.8 million in the same comparable period in the prior year. We also reduced our net loss per share to $0.66 for the three months ended June 30, compared to $0.94 for the comparable period in the prior year.

The company’s cash and merchant processor holdback position as of August 9 was $2.1 million which puts up in a very good cash position. Also the company had no going concern on its financial statements as you have seen in our filing.

As you can clearly see, the company is going in the right direction, improving its financial results, reducing its cash of used from operations, reducing its net loss and it’s a very good financial cash position. And I think it’s a bit clear now to the investors and shareholders how our business model works and with the declining rate of our loss, it should be easy for them now to start projecting when the company will turn to profitability.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Ryan to discuss our financial results following by a detailed discussion of our corporate and business performance. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you, Bassam. As Bassam mentioned, we are executing our business model, focusing on the following criteria: control our top line growth while continuing to grow our revenues; invest in highly profitable sales channels; three, invest in highly profitable geographies; four, reduced our cost of sales, marketing, cost of products and shipping; and five, reduce our operating expenses.

As you can see from our results, we’ve made significant strides and milestones towards our goal of profitability. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we controlled our sales and marketing and recognize net revenue of $6.8 million, a $1.4 million increase or 27% over the previous quarter.

Our Prime Savings Club entity has increased net sales by approximately 35% in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, driven by continued diversification of product and appropriate pricing.

As announced, we expect this entity to reach $3 million in sales for 2019 with the strongest quarter in the fourth quarter due to the holiday season.

Overall, our e-commerce business represented about 23% of total revenues for the quarter, which aligns with our strategy for 2019 to continue to diversify the revenue streams. Geographically, we continue to focus our marketing efforts in the Canadian region and recognize 26% of our revenues from this area in the second quarter as compared to 13% in the prior quarter.

We continue to experience superior results and in the middle of the second quarter have established relationships with two of the largest media publication companies in Canada, which should provide us with additional access to media at an improved cost. We expect that the percentage of Canadian revenues compared to total revenue should increase in the coming quarter.

Our subscription and concierge service revenue remained strong at $1.1 million in the second quarter with the increase in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. We expect to see this revenue stream increase 10% to 15% in the next quarter.

Although our gross margin for the second quarter remained fairly consistent at 65.6% with the previous quarter at 66.8%, our net margins from specific sales channels have increased, which contributed to the reduction of the use of cash and net loss.

As we continue to lower our cost of sales, we have engaged with a third-party fulfillment center in Toronto at the end of the second quarter to manage all Canadian fulfillment needs.

We currently anticipate that the savings we should amount to 40% to 45% compared with fulfillment costs from the United States. This savings will be more prominent in the third quarter and beyond.

We feel we have made the most strides in the sales and marketing side of the business experiencing expenses as a percentage of net revenue of 41.7% as compared to 75.6% in the comparable period in the prior year and 48.4% in the previous quarter.

This brings our year-to-date percentage to approximately 44.7% in 2019 compared with 74.5% in 2018 or an improvement of 29.8 percentage points. The reduction comes from the aforementioned emphasis on the Canadian market as well as more focused on media publications and direct mail content that provides the best return based on our historical experience in the market.

Overall, our operational loss declined 21.2% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared with 2018, even though revenue was lower in the current period by about 6.8% compared to 2018. We feel we are starting to make progress towards improved financial results as we modify and improve upon our strategy and continue to identify cost efficiencies throughout the organization.

As of August 9, 2019, the cash balance inclusive of processor holdback was approximately $2.1 million. Our cash flow used in operations during the second quarter was approximately $752,000 compared with $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, an improvement of $2 million. The improvement is a result of reduced operational loss and improvement in the inventory management in which we’ve been able to adjust the days sales of inventory from 202 days in the second quarter of 2018 to 123 days in the second quarter of 2019.

With that, I will turn the call back to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan. I mean before I start my second quarter, I think I want to go back to how much cash we use in our operations in the second quarter. I mean we have used $752,000 of cash in our operations as compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. We are so much actually now more efficient. We are generating more cash into the business that we've been able to reduce actually the use of cash by $2 million, as compared to the same period in 2018.

That said, actually we are entering the third quarter of 2019 and we are focusing on growing our most profitable channels, diversifying revenues across a combination of improved and new focus channels and decreasing our cost across the Board relating to our marketing and sales efforts, shipping of products and cost of goods.

I am very pleased with our operating performance and would like to focus on the six items I discussed briefly earlier. First, we have been focused on growing our revenues again as we did in 2018, but in a controlled manner by which we are only spending on highly profitable sales channels. And I think the great results we have seen in this quarter and how are we starting to turn the corner, we are actually a very good testament to that. And we expect to continue to see in the coming quarters the same type of improvement that we have seen. I think this shows that the business model is successful and it shows that the management is focused on executing the strategy. As I have been actually saying in the previous quarters, but I think now we are starting to see the financial results improvement and we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel where we will turn to profitability.

As Ryan mentioned, we are on a revenue growth path at the end of the second quarter of $12.2 million compared to $11.9 million in 2018. While we may have been able to increase the 2019 revenues exponentially compared to 2018, we have shown that we can achieve similar and great revenue levels in a more efficient manner.

It is also important to note that we are maintaining our guidance of $26 million to $28 million of revenues for 2019. Our second quarter results for 2019 show that our company has been successful in growing its revenue in a more diversified manner. We used to be heavily dependent on the print side in the U.S., but now our e­commerce business in Q2 2019 has grown to 23% versus 6% in 2018. In addition, our Canadian business represents 26% of our global business compared to 16% for the same quarter in 2018. You can expect our revenues in Q3 2019 to be even more diversified than the second quarter of 2019 as we continue to see more net profits from those highly profitable channels towards our bottom line and towards a continuous reduction of our use of cash in operations and our net loss.

Third, we continue to increase our subscription levels and our product subscription and outbound concierge net revenues. As we have described previously it is important for the company to increase its subscription level because such subscriptions decrease the customer acquisition costs we have for our products. As a note, our subscription revenue is one of the most profitable channels for us with an 80% net profit. And I think this is important to see why now the company actually keeps continuing to push on increasing its revenue from the subscription model that it has because of the 80% net profit on those sales. We will continue in Q3 2019 to improve our subscription rate. And as Ryan said, we are actually going – we are expecting an increase of 10% to 15% additional over Q2.

Four, we decreased our marketing and sales costs in Q2 2019. We did so by focusing on those publications and channels that have the lowest customer acquisition cost and highest gross revenue returns and by having direct relationship with the media companies that own the actual papers and magazines we advertise in. So now we are able to have a direct relationship with the media owners and that has reduced extensively our cost to advertise and other cost into acquiring new customers. We were able to further decrease our marketing and sales costs by also diversifying our sales channels and thus decreasing the emphasis we place on print ad business.

Fifth, the items in one to four above have helped us to lower our operating net loss in Q2 2019. We believe by lowering the costs and improving our efficiencies as described above, we should be and are on a path to continuously lower such operating net loss in future quarters and achieve our goal of profitability.

Sixth, we continue to inlicense and distribute additional products to increase our product pipeline and increase our gross revenue moving forward. As we have seen from our previous announcements, we have disclosed in our Q we are focused on bringing in additional FDA approved OTC ANDAs for product like FlutiCare, which we believe will help us increase our gross revenue and improve our bottom line.

As you can clearly see, the company is growing in the right direction by first improving its financials; second, reducing its use of cash from operations. We reduced it by $2 million as compared to the same period in 2018. We reduced our net loss as we assume $0.94 to $0.66. We maintain a good financial cash position and we have no going concern on our financial statements. And I think it’s important for our share holders to understand the meaning and the impact of a no going concern on the financial statements of the company. It means that the company has enough cash and revenue to sustain its operations for a minimum of 12 months. And I think a company of our size, it's very important to have that and to have the certainty that the company is in good standing, and good financials and the company is doing well and growing. And this is not a struggling company, as we have a lot of those out there.

It should be clear now to the investors what is our business model and how our business model is succeeding. And I think if you're looking at the rate from the first quarter to second quarter of the declining use of cash and a reduction of the net loss, our shareholders now and investors should be able to easily project when will our first quarter of profitability takes place. So I gave you all the inputs for the equation and now you can determine very easily at this rate when the company will turn the corner.

Our optimism and confidence in the company's business model are in the right place. As we continue, I will our march towards our goal of profitability. As you can see, we are very excited how we are performing, how the business is going, how we are starting to reduce our burn of cash use and operations and our net loss. And we will continue laser-focused on this goal for the coming quarters until we turn the corner to profitability.

And with that, I would like to thank you all for your continued interest in the company and I look forward to speaking with you again. With that I will turn the call over to questions. Jamie ?

Our first question today comes from Beth Senko from Zacks. Please go ahead with your question.

Beth Senko

Great, thanks. Good afternoon guys.

Ryan Selhorn

Hi Beth, how are you?

Beth Senko

Good, good, good. Couple of questions. One and I'm sorry this wasn’t on at any particular order because I haven't had a chance [indiscernible] queue yet. The going concern with that taken off by the auditors on the second quarter filing?

Bassam Damaj

No, the going concern actually is, it is Ryan, is we don't have – we haven't had a going concern for now a year and a half, I believe actually. So the company has been in a strong situation for a while.

Beth Senko

Okay. It was taken off then on the pen on the 10-K, okay. That makes more sense.

Ryan Selhorn

Correct.

Beth Senko

Secondly, you mentioned growth in the Prime savings club. Am I'm getting the term right? And you talk about product reputation, but you mentioned the it's going to be strongest in the fourth quarter. And my question is why all because that would run counter to what you – like what I understand the business model, where the business seasonality to normally be, which is with the fourth quarter tends to be weak because people wait until January 1 to try to get nice and fit.

Bassam Damaj

Actually this is a very good question. So basically you have two types of sales channel. You have the print, in there where you are absolutely right, the fourth quarter is actually the lowest quarter for print because people actually move on to the retailers and move on to online to make their holiday sales. The print picks up back in January after the holidays. And the online activity slows down at that point. We're as the online and one of the reasons why we have restructuring on diversifying the sales channel. So we don't have seasonality anymore in the overall business. So the online actually is expected to have its highest revenue in the fourth quarter. And as you can see, the sales of our online is increasing actually quarter-on-quarter and we do expect actually the fourth quarter to be the high quarter. So the increase in the online will actually compensate for the decrease in the print channels.

Beth Senko

Okay. So, just to make sure I'm getting this right, the historic seasonality in revenues accompanied with fourth quarter being lowest was really a function of how you were marketing in the past and not something inherent in the nutraceuticals business.

Bassam Damaj

Correct? You're absolutely correct, yes.

Beth Senko

Okay, good. Let's see, going to subscriptions, you talked about, 10% to 15%, I assume that sequential improvement in Q3.

Bassam Damaj

Correct.

Beth Senko

And I'm wondering is that people or dollars?

Bassam Damaj

That would be dollars.

Beth Senko

That would be dollars. Okay. And can you explain how you're getting the sort of a net profit of 80% in these subscription levels? How are you measuring it? Because clearly there's an acquisition cost. Are you measuring available life of the subscription? Are you measuring it, incrementally, like the first quarter or the first quarter is a 40% margin and the second, third, fourth, and fifth quarters that are much higher. How are you – what's the metric look like for that?

Ryan Selhorn

Yes, absolutely good question. So the reason we're quoting 80% is that is a 20% cost to deliver on each subscription after the customer acquisition. So you're correct, the customer acquisition cost is a bit higher. But once we get that person, the customer into the subscription plan to deliver upon a subscription each month, it only costs us about 20% of the revenue that we get from that monthly customer – from that monthly sale.

Beth Senko

Okay. And is that – and okay, that's good. And then do you have any good data in the last year about subscription persistency because that's the enhancement of fairly short number historically.

Ryan Selhorn

Yes, so overall a customer still stays on about six to seven months, with us, so he is buying six to seven units for their life span. So what we're trying to do is build those subscribers that stay on longer and continue to enhance that aspect of it. But six to seven months, is pretty standard, especially compared to our competitors that we're aware of.

Beth Senko

Okay. Good. Let's see anything else? Just because I haven't had a chance to read it, there's I guess an attachment about debt financing to the 10-Q. I'll read it, but can you tell me what that is so that I know what to read?

Bassam Damaj

Sure. It's a $1 million promissory note debt financing with a 10% interest. It is a plain, cheap, actually note, there is no shares attached to it, it's non-convertible, non-secured. It's really, I think, this is one of the cheapest financing we've ever done in our life at [indiscernible].

Beth Senko

Actually that's spectacular compared to some of those numbers we've talked about. Last question, on the cash move, inventory management going from 202 to 123 is good. Is that still high? Should that be a 90-day number, or an 80-day number? What's the target there and how much more can you improve the working capital needs?

Bassam Damaj

So this will improve more. We have two agreements that require minimum orders and on the back size, they are pretty large that's why you see this as we disclosed. I mean FlutiCare each batch is 220,000 units.

Beth Senko

Okay.

Bassam Damaj

Costing $1 million as you've seen from before. So, that actually is a big one. We had actually quite large orders with UriVarx, which now we have been able actually to work out around that. So for now we don't have those minimum commitments that we used to have. So I think you will see actually more and more improvements over there. We’ve also actually now have suppliers that are able actually to give us a batch of quite large vast type in 20,000, 25,000 units in actually 14 days. So we don't have to order three, four months out of time and keep it six months. Now we can start to go down to 90-day actually level.

Beth Senko

Excellent. Last question because I asked too many. Some kind of supplies sort of – some of the raw materials didn't come in from China. Are you having any tariff issues, any shipping delays, anything along those lines that we need to think about?

Bassam Damaj

There we have seen some increase in the cost, yes. And what we have done, we’re trying to do is actually to potentially increase the order volume because the increase is not in the raw material ingredients. Also, as you know, most of the containers and jars come from China. So that actually being able our glory is by being able to increase the volume little bit and try to concentrate the orders. We don’t have to see that. So, I think we will get there. And I think we will be able to – so far not to see an increase of that. Again, this has been said, the status I have pushed the way most out. So, we don’t know what happens in the next week or two weeks to be honest with you. It’s a very fluctuating situation. And we wait for the tweets as you and everybody else wait for the tweets to know what’s going on.

Beth Senko

I don’t wait for the tweets. I hope the tweets don’t come. Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you so much.

Bassam Damaj

Awesome. Thank you. Thank you, Beth. Thank you. Jamie, do we have any other analysts on the call before I continue my Q&A?

Operator

We do. We have an additional question from Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead with your question.

Vernon Bernardino

Hi, Bassam. Hi, Ryan. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the strong results.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Vernon. Thank you. Thank you.

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you.

Vernon Bernardino

Yes, what the cash used that really is an amazing result. And so with the net loss you’re so close and you mentioned the things you’re doing as far as cost of sale is a concern. Can you go over again what those activities are? And you had mentioned perhaps a change in the mix as far as Canada is concern. Can you talk about let’s say, geographical diversification as well as maybe different areas of revenue diversification that could have – that could play a role? Thank you.

Ryan Selhorn

Sure. So I can touch on the fulfillment side, the cost of sales. So because we are finding that the Canadian market is more receptive to our marketing and is more of a profitable channel for us and we’re moving more of the marketing and the revenue there…

Bassam Damaj

Maybe – also because of the – in Canada, Vernon, we do have the indication approved by Health Canada for the disease indication, which we don’t have in the U.S., so we are able actually to market specifically to those patient population actually in Canada. And so Ryan, that’s a big fact and all the success is actually and so penetrating the Canadian market so fast and so successfully.

Ryan Selhorn

Yes. Absolutely. And also because of that, we have been evaluating fulfillment. We historically had done fulfillment of our location here in California. But we recognize that the cost to ship to Canada along with custom fees that we were incurring wasn’t logical to scale. So we’ve engaged with a third-party fulfillment center that is familiar with nutraceuticals and what we do and they’ll be fulfilling going forward, which should save us about calculated about 40% to 45% compared to what it would cost us to fulfill the same order.

Vernon Bernardino

Okay. Terrific. And my other questions have been already asked and answered. So my last one is regarding the e-commerce, please correct me if I’m wrong, you mentioned it’s now about 23.5% of revenues. What was the – let’s say percentage that we can give it in prior quarters?

Bassam Damaj

It was 13% compared to the same data last year.

Vernon Bernardino

Okay. And that’s part of the reason why the subscriptions is important part of business and therefore something that could drive increased profitability in the near future?

Bassam Damaj

Both things. So for the online has the subscription but also the online as you know it costs less to acquire a customer. So the gross margins are lower, but the net margins are higher. So basically, and also be having the e-commerce actually as a good chunk of the business. I will mitigate the lower fourth quarter revenue from the print advertisement that we do. So now we are trying just not to have an overall continued increase in quarter after quarter per revenue and not see the usual decline in the fourth quarter.

Vernon Bernardino

And one more question, I forget to ask, is it what was your guidance against the revenue for the year?

Bassam Damaj

$26 million to $28 million.

Vernon Bernardino

Okay. Terrific. Looking forward to you guys gaining even better than that. Thanks again and congrats on the quarter.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you. Thank you, Vernon. Thank you for being on the call.

So I’ll continue now with questions from our shareholders. The first question is still on track to the same guidance. Yes, we are. And the second question, when will you be profitable? I think, I talked about that, but I think, we have provided, I mean the business model is clear. The quarter after quarter we can see the decrease in the use of cash and I think any investor should even out to project when the company actually deductible. So I’m not going to give a quarter timing, but I think it’s easy now to see when Innovus it’s going to be profitable so in the near future.

What are the net margins to your successive revenue? What is the expected growth? I think we talked about that. We have looking at 80% net margin and 10% to 15% of growth quarter after quarter.

Next question comes in, can you comment on the large decoupling of your market cap versus your revenues and enhanced financial performance?

And this is an excellent question. If I may here actually I had a direct discussion with one of our shareholders. His name is Syed. I mean hope he’s okay that I mentioned his name on this topic. But it is disguising to see that our market cap is lower than a single quarter of revenue level for us. It’s actually only two times our cash position. And for me this is a reflection of the current situation of the OTC market and not a fair perception of the company’s valuation, performance and assets. I mean, our assets alone are close to 1.5 times, our market capitalization. For me as a CEO and a lot of shareholders, the company’s true value should be around the $20 million to $25 million and not around the $4 million to $5 million.

So our goal and we’re working hard on the IR side to continuously present the company’s institutions and the wires on the open market to come in and see the value of the company and to invest in it, to close the gap between where we are today in terms of the market cap and where we need to be.

So the other question that we have, percent of product portfolio that is being actively marketed, how does it differ from 2018? So we have 35 products marked in the U.S. and we actively market most of the products in different sales channels. I mean, not all of products are in the front, not all of them – but most of the products actually are online. And so it depends on the product and the target population with the product, the disease, I thought it was a product that they would take it easily.

In Canada, we actively market directly or indirectly sell our partner Orimed most of our products. I mean so we are in retail stores. We are in print, we are online in Canada, the Amazon’s and so forth. And again, the Canadian market is important for us because our products have a very strong indication in Canada actually allowing us really to have a very strong market penetration there.

Any price increases instituted to cover sales tax costs. So no, we haven’t actually because we have incorporated sales tax in states, we are required to and have not seen any major impact on sales conversions for that.

And I think with the last question anticipated actual financing needs and timing. I mean, again, our company’s today’s cash with decrease with our financial improvement and the lower use of cash and operations. You probably have seen. We were able now to get very favorable financing for the company. But we don’t pre disclose if we’re raising money on the timing, this is not something actually other companies would do.

Bassam Damaj

So with that, I would like to thank you all for being on the call today and I look forward actually to giving you more updates and more good news about the company. Thank you very much and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. We do thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.