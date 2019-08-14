RPC's Near-Term Outlook Is Weak

RES Is Still Under Pressure

RPC, Inc. (RES) provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to the E&P producers in the U.S. and the international markets. Given the current headwinds in the U.S. onshore market, I do not think RES will be able to turn around in the short-to-medium term.

The excess supply of the pressure pumping equipment and the upstream capex decline will continue to affect the hydraulic fracturing activity, which is likely to keep the pricing for pressure pumping services depressed in the near term. RES has chosen to protect the margin by not lowering pricing. The company has recently decided to suspend the quarterly dividend payment. Although it validates the concern regarding the company’s dimmer outlook, I think it’s a pragmatic step to preserve cash given the headwinds in the industry. It is a debt-free company. This feature can improve the relative valuation if the crude oil price weakens and the energy sector heads into another crisis.

Industry Indicators Are Mixed

Some of the industry indicators have begun to shift south in Q2. The growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (19% up) and completed wells (11% up) far exceeded the drilled wells growth (2% down) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in the past year until June 2019. The rise in the DUCs paves the way for a faster recovery in the completions activities in the medium term, but the fall in drilled wells speaks of the current weakness in the industry.

Within the key U.S. energy shale, RES will continue to depend on the Permian region. The region has been one of the most efficient in energy production among all the shale. In the past year, crude oil production in the Permian has increased by 22%, while the rig count here decreased by 7%. However, it does not have sufficient presence in the DJ Basin. Even the Bakken has shown some weakness in more recent times, although crude oil production increased by 15% in the past year.

What Are The Current Drivers In The Technical Services Segment?

Segment-wise, RES’s Technical Services revenues increased by 8% in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. Through this segment, the company offers well control, coiled tubing, pressure pumping to downhole tools, snubbing, wireline, and fishing equipment. Despite the weakness in the industry, the company managed to derive relatively better results from pressure pumping activities.

On the other hand, although costs decreased, cost as a percentage of revenues increased, which puts pressure on margins. On top of that, excess competition in the pressure pumping market kept pricing pressured, while labor cost did not fall in line with the decline in revenues. As a result, year over year, the segment operating income crashed by 89%, although quarter over quarter, it showed some improvement due to the relative stability in pricing and lower costs. The Technical Services segment accounted for 94% of the company’s Q2 2019 revenues.

While the pressure pumping pricing was relatively stable in Q2, the improvement in utilization level in the industry was below par. To reduce the high costs of proppant, the company resorted to in-basin sand. So, the change in material mix impacted the margin in Q2. Going forward, the company’s strategy is to improve utilization, but keep pricing unchanged. As the fracking industry goes through consolidation, the excess supply will be eliminated over a period, and RES will operate at reasonably higher returns.

Analyzing The Support Services Segment

Revenues from the Support Services segment remained unchanged from Q1 to Q2. Also, in contrast to the Technical Services segment, operating profit in this segment increased both year-over-year and sequentially. Through this segment, the company offers rental of tubular and related tools, inspection and storage services, and pipe handling services. Pressure pumping and Thru Tubing Solutions were the two highest revenue earners for the company in Q2 (47% and 31.5%, respectively).

Talking about the outlook on the company’s non-pressure pumping business, RES’s management thinks that Thru Tubing will benefit from new product offerings and innovative technologies. The coiled tubing fleet is going through an upgrade, and it improved sequentially in Q2. The company’s revenue from snubbing service increased, while Rental Tools revenue was flat. As most of these businesses are closely tied to completions activity, the company’s performance was quite remarkable given the current slowdown in completions activity.

Outlook

Because the energy price forecast is not bullish for 2019 and 2020, the company will keep the addition of the hydraulic fracturing fleet to two for a total of twenty. However, if the condition does not improve, the company is unlikely to add to the capacity by 2020. RES is upgrading its existing fleet and also considering introducing the electric rig fleet, although it may not necessarily start operating it unless there is evidence that the condition improves.

Overall, the company expects the drilling and completions activity to decline in Q3 compared to Q2, which will affect the company’s top-line adversely. However, the adverse impact on the operating margin will be moderated by lower materials and supplies expense and lower fuel costs, which will protect the margin. Because more coiled tubing units and Thru Tubing Solutions from competitors are expected to add to the market supply, I expect the company may lose market share, which will reduce revenues from the non-pressure pumping sources. As the E&P companies reduce capex, the management does not have much visibility beyond 2020, which can be a worrying sign.

Dividend Suspension And Repurchase

Along with the Q2 earnings release, RES suspended the quarterly dividend. It started the process of reducing dividend earlier. In April 2019, it already reduced the quarterly dividend by half to $0.05. The company’s rationale behind slashing the dividend was to strengthen its capital structure and to maintain a conservative balance sheet. In February 2018, RES increased the number of shares authorized for repurchase by 10 million shares.

Net Debt Is Negative

During the first half of FY2019, RES’s cash flow from operations decreased by 59% compared to the previous year, led by lower revenue and deterioration in working capital. Lower cash flows resulted in a reduction in the cash & cash equivalents balance in 1H 2019. Despite that, the company’s net debt was negative as of June 30 as a result of zero debt but positive cash and cash equivalents balance ($113 million).

Being a debt-free company is one of the company’s prominent features, because when energy price nose-dives, earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. In that scenario, it would be better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Precision Drilling’s (PDS) net debt was $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, while National Oilwell Varco’s (NOV) net debt stood at $1.47 billion on that date.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

RPC, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.9x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.7x. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its past six-year average of 8.8x.

RES’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is much steeper than the peers' because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a markedly lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (PUMP, NR, and LBRT) average of 5.1x. So, the stock’s relative valuation multiple can be stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated RES a “buy” in August (including “outperform”), while 15 of them rated it a “hold.” Eight sell-side analysts rated a “sell” or “underperform.” The consensus target price is $6.3, which at the current price yields ~10% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Its rating is moderate on profitability, while they are poor on value, growth, momentum, and EPS revisions. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a very low rating on growth. Not only are some of its key metrics declining compared to the closest peers, but also has the company’s sequential revenue been falling over the past four quarters. I also agree with the low rating on EPS revision because its earnings missed analysts’ estimates thrice out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiples are stretched, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, the low rating on value is justified.

What’s The Take On RES?

While the crude oil price has been volatile in 2019, the rise in the DUC wells signals a gradual recovery in the completions activity. The hydraulic fracturing activity has been held back by the excess supply of the pressure pumping equipment and the upstream capex decline, which is likely to keep the pricing depressed in the near term.

In this backdrop, RES walks a tightrope in trying to protect the margin by not lowering pricing. Given the headwinds in the industry, the company is unlikely to add to the pressure pumping capacity before 2020. Also, it has recently decided to suspend the quarterly dividend payment for the time being, which validates the thesis that the company’s short-term outlook remains weak.

It is unlikely that RES will be able to turn around in the short-to-medium term. However, it is a debt-free company. This feature can improve the relative valuation if the crude oil price weakens and the energy sector heads into another crisis. Investors should wait for the industry to make a definite turn before considering an investment in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.