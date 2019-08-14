Astea International Inc.'s (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International Inc. (OTC:ATEA) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Zack Bergreen - Chairman and CEO

Rick Etskovitz - Chief Financial Officer

With us today from Astea International, are Zack Bergreen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Rick Etskovitz, Chief Financial Officer.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2019 results. Following my overview, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer who will cover details of our financial results. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

We have just filed our 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon. It is available online via the Securities and Exchange site and later today we will make it available on the Investor Relations section of our company website.

I am pleased to start today's call by sharing that we have made considerable progress in growing our SaaS business or hosted business with the SaaS revenue increasing by more than 40% as compared to the second quarter of last year.

Growing our recurring SaaS revenue continues to be our main goal at the company and we remain laser focused on this asset with both new and existing customers. We also had considerable add on license expansion in our existing installed base during quarter two with customers buying licenses for additional uses thereby increasing their investment in our alliance platform.

These add-on from existing customers are further testament to the benefit and the value they derive from our product and they substantiate their ongoing commitment to Astea. Although some of the new sales opportunities have moved into quarter three, we are pleased with the customer expansion and growth of our SaaS business in the second quarter.

In fact, some of the sales opportunities that have slipped into the third quarter already closed. We are pleased to have such a strong start to the third quarter and I look forward to sharing more information on the new clients we signed in next time we meet.

Before switching topics, I would like to touch on all the strategy – company-wide strategy and goals to convey our on-premise customers to SaaS over next three to five years. I'm happy to report this focused effort is well underway with accelerated interest from number of our customers to make the switch as early as the end of this year, in fact we already started conversion process with some clients.

Conversion to SaaS is compelling for sever reasons. From the cost and efficiency perspective it saves our customers significant capital and operational expenses by not having to host and measure our own IT infrastructure.

And as trusted class provider, Astea manages all the hardware, the software upgrade, the patches, the data security and more. It also provides Astea's customer with more flexibility and scalability as well as higher uptime, so they have uninterrupted access to the service management platform.

I want to briefly touch on some of the opportunities that we have announced during the third quarter. Our fifth initiative is to increase the focus on penetrating Central or South America region.

We're absolutely pursuing opportunities that will increase our presence in these emerging markets. We're also on the verge of concluding an agreement with the reseller in south Africa who will help us increase our footprint in the Africa and Middle East region.

Additionally, we have some increased focus on our SMB market by adding dedicated sales resources for our field centric platform. With the growing number of small and medium size businesses in the field service industry made strategic decision in the second quarter to increase our focus on the sales execution for that growing market segment.

Lastly, in the third quarter we are trying to conclude a global expansion into multiple European countries from one of our key North American customer. This plan expansion is clearly confirmation of our global companies ongoing comment to Astea and demonstrate they are now realizing significant positive return on the business here in North America and thanking for our partnership.

While we are on the topic of sales and marketing, I will share that we have a healthy pipeline of new opportunity as well as expansion from many of our customers globally. Thanks to enhanced marketing programs.

Our strategic expansion and new sales leadership, quarter carrying sales executive and marketing staff members reinforces our dedication to transform the company to a sales and marketing driven culture.

All these increases sales and marketing activities, support our optimistic expectations for the remaining of 2019 and through to 2020. We have also increased our implementation partners network to keep pace with our expected sales growth.

I previously shared that we have added Pricewaterhousecoopers as our new implementation partner in EMEA. The other new implementation partner is Yash Technology similar to PWC, Yash is a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast growing global clients.

It’s a well regarded global I.T. service provider Yash's is quickly coming up to speed in order to help us implement new clients starting in the third quarter. Before I turn over the call to Rick, I would like to briefly mention the new partnership we announced today with Soft AG, a global Internet of Things provider.

And as a member of -- as the number of smart devices deployed in the field service increases IT's fast becoming the cornerstone of innovative and differentiated business solutions for service providers.

Our integrated field service management platform which incorporates an IoT solution that we'll now offer will greatly help us attract new businesses. Adding an IoT component to our platform helps seller organization remained relevant in a highly competitive industry and most importantly meet the demand of and use those for highly personalized service engagement.

Soft AG will join us, our North American sales and marketing team at the Field Service Amelia Island conference next week. Formally, promoting this new integrated solution to the market, through a live product presentation and educational workshop.

With that, I'll turn our call over to Rick to make some additional – and I will make some additional comments after he his overview. Go ahead, Rick. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

This year reported revenues of 6.4 million compares to revenues of $6.6 million for the same period in 2018. Net loss to shareholders for the quarter was $711,000 or $0.20 per share compared to net income to shareholders of $179,000 or $.05 per share for the same period in 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenues were $13 million compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2018. Net loss to shareholders was 781,000 or $0.22 per share compared to net income of $60,000 or $0.02 per share for 2018.

Subscription revenue was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 43% over the same quarter in 2018. Total recurring revenue which consist of subscription revenue and maintenance revenue was $3.8 million which compress 60% total revenue for the quarter.

This compares to total recurring revenue of $3.5 million in this quarter of 2018 which comprised 53% of total revenues. Our Q2 SaaS growth would have higher as several customer go lives not been delays.

As you know we recognize revenue on our SaaS implementation when the customer does go live. Many of these delayed go-lives took place in the early part of Q3. Subscription revenue for the six months ended June 30 2019 was $2.5 million, 45% over the same period in 2018.

Total recurring revenue to date with $7.6 million, which is 59 percent of total revenue. The first six months of 2018, recurring revenue was $7 million which was 52% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was one 102,000 negative for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 38,000 negative for the same period last year.

This concludes my remarks. I will turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. Before I conclude today's call, I'd like to touch on successful customer satisfaction survey that we've recently conducted. The results from the survey were very favorable validating the level of engagement and commitment from our customer base.

We regularly survey our customers, so we can continue to achieve better results and to know where we should focus our attention. Additionally, I will reiterate some of our existing exciting product development project that are very well under way.

We have significant product release slated a latter half of this year, which will introduce new capabilities and further differentiate us from the competition. This continued focus on technology innovation will bring us closer alignment with our customers many of whom provided valuable feedback and that enhances the creative ideas our own team bring to the table.

Stay tuned for more details on our product road map in our next call. And some of you who remain vigilant on our commitment to bring new clients have significant goals to the business.

Our strong pipeline globally and strong start for the third quarter, a testament that are continued focus on is paying off. We are energized with our new sales leadership and growing sales marketing team, successful partnership that we have form and exciting opportunities that we are pursuing them to break into emerging a new SMB market segment.

Thank you for your continued support and for your participation today. With that, I will open the call for Q&A.

