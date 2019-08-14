Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TABCF) CEO David Attenborough on Q4 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TABCF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 8:00 PM ET

David Attenborough - CEO

Damien Johnston - CFO

Kane Hannan - Goldman Sachs

Anthony Longo - CLSA

Matt Ryan - UBS

David Fabris - Macquarie

Larry Gandler - Credit Suisse

David Attenborough

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call. I'm David Attenborough, CEO of Tabcorp. And with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Damien Johnston. I’ll be taking you through the 2019 full year results presentation. Lots with the ASX this morning and it will take about 15 minutes and then we'll open the line up for your questions.

So if I can take you to Slide 3, and it's worth noting that FY 2019 was the first full financial year of the combined Tabcorp and Tatts businesses. The combination has created a group that's compelling investment fundamentals, a strong balance sheet, predictable earnings, high payout ratio, long dated licensees and great assets. The strong financial result highlights the logic of combining these businesses and the benefits of diversification and scale.

The final dividend is $0.11 per share taking the full year dividend to $0.22 per share up 4.8% on last year. And this represents a payout ratio of 100% and that's in accordance with our stated policy. And we know many of our shareholders value the high payout and consistency of our franked dividends.

Our Lotteries & Keno business posted a record result and that was driven by game innovation and digital growth. Wagering & Media is executing against its plan as it integrates UBET and TAB and transforms. Gaming Services has consolidated its operations under the MAX brand and now has a stronger platform to expand. And pleasingly the integration is now ahead of schedule on the realization of cost synergies, and that's helped to keep overall expenses flat year-on-year.

The integration program is on track to deliver between $130 million and $145 million of EBITDA from synergies and business improvements in FY 2021. And our digitalization initiatives ramped up and strategically we are focused on continuing to invest in our digital capabilities and unique assets especially our retail venues and media assets. And this will deliver exceptional products and experiences for our customers in every channel.

Slide 4, provides the headline numbers against reported and pro forma PCP which you can also see on the Group P&L on Slide 5. The PCP included six and a half months contribution from the ex-Tatts business and has also been restated to reflect Sun Bets as a discontinued operation. The pro forma results adjust the reported FY 2018 numbers as if the Tatts/Tabcorp combination had been in place for the whole year.

Statutory impact was $362.5 million impact from continuing operations before significant items push $397.6 million up 42% on the statutory basis. And you can read about the significant items in greater detail in the appendixes.

Slide 6, provides several metrics on our business units and highlights how diversification gives the Group a balanced profile across cost structure and capital intensity. The three businesses are also at different stages of integration and that's reflected in their performance for the year.

Lotteries integration is complete and that's freed up the business, just build strong momentum. Gaming Services is substantially complete, and Wagering & Media is doing some heavy lifting on integration and transformation which is to complete later in FY 2020.

Slide 7, provides more detail on the integration program. It's been a successful year of executing the bigger initiatives which underpin the majority of the targeted cost synergies. Over the full year we delivered $64 million of EBITDA from synergies and business improvements of which $57 million was cost and $7 million was revenue. In understanding where the cost synergies landed, around 60% benefited Wagering & Media, Lotteries & Keno around 25%, and Gaming Services, around 15%.

Our current cost synergy run rate into FY 2020 is $70 million, and we’re forecasting to deliver $75 million in EBITDA from cost synergies for the full year. The next 12 months and in particular the completion of the UBET integration will set us up to realize the revenue synergies.

And what's unique about Tabcorp's business model and what supports our sustainability is that close to 70% of our revenues are returned to government, the racing industry and our retail partners. And this equates to more than $4 billion which you can see shaded in orange on Slide 8.

We've always maintained the importance of gambling being well-regulated run by the responsible operators and with the proceeds shared with the community. Tabcorp’s business model continues to deliver on that objective.

Onto the business results now, and Slide 10 provides the results for all three businesses versus pro forma PCP on the one side. And you can see these numbers when we move into the businesses in more detail.

Commencing with Lotteries & Keno on Slide 11 and this was a record year in which we saw a positive step change in performance. Powerball has reinvigorated the Australian lottery market with big jackpots taking customer engagement to another level. Pleasingly, our strategic approach to managing the game portfolio has positively impacted other games. And as illustrated in the pie chart, we retain a well-balanced game portfolio.

A new remuneration model for our retail partners in most jurisdictions will give them exposure to growing digital sales and also performance-based benefits. This model accelerates the alignment of retail and digital. We’re also improving the experience for customers through free membership win notifications and a digital wallet so they can use their account funds to make purchases in-store.

This will be underpinned by investments in technology and data capability which will see us lifting to a new level of customer personalization. The operating expense growth in the year reflects increased investment in marketing and call center operations to support the increasing use of digital accounts. [Charitable games] is now incorporated into the Lotteries & Keno result.

Slide 12, details the achievements for Lotteries & Keno across a number of measures. Jackpots, targeted marketing, investments in our digital assets and capability all help drive the growth. Customer engagement with our product is incredibly strong. Digital turnover grew at record levels and this momentum continued into FY 2020.

We also benefited from a particularly favorable jackpot run for Lucky Lotteries and Oz Lotto which added circa $30 million in incremental EBIT. In Keno, Mega Millions was launched in Victoria during the year and is now pooling with the other Eastern seaboard states and the ACT.

On to Slide 13 and Wagering & Media is midway through a three-year strategy to achieve sustained market leadership. This business has been managing significant change as a result of the integration, as well as intense competition. FY 2019 was primarily about progressing the integration and capturing synergies. The team executed well on the consolidation of trading teams, call centers, and race day control.

Maintaining active customer numbers and building our value perception was also a focus. Our monthly brand tracking research tells us punters' perceptions of TAB offering great odds improved significantly in the last four months of FY 2019 compared to our competitors.

FY 2020 is about completing the integration while also modernizing the offer. And in FY 2021, we will have an integrated and transformed business under the one brand and on the one platform from which we can realize a full year of integration benefits.

Slide 14 provides an overview of the Wagering & Media performance. We’re executing against our strategy in a market in which operators have continued to be aggressive on customer acquisition. However, we're starting to see signs of a more rational market.

Our investment in maintaining active customers delivered 2.5% growth in TAB’s numbers or 4%, if you adjust for the soccer World Cup. UBET performance was challenged ahead of its transition to the full TAB offering this financial year, but saw a big improvement in fixed odds yields.

In Racing Media, we’ve just launched which is a game changer in Sky Racing active. This is revolutionizing the way racing is consumed and means punters can create a bespoke feet to watch the races they want either live or on demand. Early feedback from customers in the racing industry tells us it's been very well received.

The OpEx reduction includes the cost synergy benefits, I called out on the previous slide. We also have finished the year with good momentum on product with the launch of Odds & Evens and Trio as VenueMode, which gives digital customer's offers that they can only access in retail and this is another example of how we’re integrating digital and retail to create unique retail experiences for the digitally savvy customer

On to slide 15, and TAB digital growth was 11.2%. This slowed in the second half but based on currently known data is reflective of market conditions. TAB turnover growth of 1.3% resulted in a revenue decline of 3.6% largely due to the step up in generosities and higher growth yields in the pcp.

TAB’s fixed odds yield management is best in market and this was one of the business improvement initiatives for UBET. And UBET’s better revenue performance relative to turnover highlights yield benefits. UBET revenues continue to be impacted by it’s legacy offering but the rate of decline relative to market has reduced from pre-merger levels. And we continue to see a lot of opportunity in UBET through better product and digital growth but we need to complete the integration before these benefits emerge.

Let’s go now to Slide 16 on the Gaming Services business Max, which is currently in market at the Australasian Gaming Expo in Sydney. Our FY 2019 priority was integrating the Tabcorp and Tatts gaming businesses into a simpler structure with two units, a major objective was securing contract extensions in Victoria and 40% of the network has now been signed up beyond 2022. As we've said, these extensions come at lower margins but support the businesses sustainability.

There’ll be a $6 million EBITDA impact from this in FY 2020. All Victorian contracts now run to 2022 or beyond and the team continues to welcome venue sign-ups and has a strong pipeline of potential contracts. We've also been investing in monitoring in software capability, which will help us with opportunities such as Ticket In Ticket Out in Victoria in FY 2020.

Slide 18 outlines CapEx versus pro forma pcp, two projects worth calling out, the consolidated data centre in Brisbane has been delivered for $31 million less than what we would've cost at Tabcorp and Tatt individually relocated their data centers as had been planned pre-combination and that's another example of value capture. And the new Brisbane office which brings most of our Brisbane employees into the one modern workplace will be fully funded by the sale of and Woolloongabba and Albion sites.

Onto Slide 19, and the Capital Management. Our gearing ratio is in our target range of around 3.2 times and we retain $0.5 billion of headroom under existing banking facilities, so we have good financial flexibility for potential investment opportunities in the coming years. In FY 2020, we’ve targeted dividend payout ratio, a target of 100% of adjusted NPAT.

Onto Slide 21, which captures the key features underpinning our investment proposition. Tabcorp today is a strong and diversified group with a portfolio of high quality businesses and earnings, diversified across many gambling entertainment categories. There is significant future upside potential from the ongoing shift to digital, optimizing our unique assets in value accretive growth opportunities that are close to call.

And now to close with Slide 22, the strong financial results have been delivered, notwithstanding the internal transformation taking place to integrate Tatts. It was the first full year of the combination and the result demonstrates the strategic merits of the transaction.

The integration program is being delivered successfully, is ahead of its cost targets and we have a high degree of confidence in achieving our future targets. Our three businesses have started FY 2020 with clear objectives. and Lotteries & Keno is well-positioned for sustainable growth from continued investment in game innovation and digital capability. Wagering & Media’s priorities are to complete the integration and transformation. And Gaming Services is focused on extending contracts, winning more customers and expanding its offer. These initiatives as well as continuing to invest in responsible gambling, risk management and regulatory compliance, leave us well-positioned to deliver sustainable and attractive returns.

Thank you. And I'll now open the line for questions.

Kane Hannan

Just two for me, please. Just firstly on that 30 mill in UBET lottery for luck, please confirm that that number doesn't have anything in that from the Powerball game and then also it’s how you're thinking about the performance of Powerball heading into FY 2020, given I think your model is predicting for the 23 jackpots in a normal year?

And then secondly just on the cost, strong cost synergies performance in the second half. And given you didn’t change your 2020, 2021 target, is it fair to say that’s the pull-forward of those future synergies or have you been finding incremental cost so you won’t previously expecting?

David Attenborough

Okay. I’ll try and answer all of those. And I might ask Damien to come in on the last one. The first thing is no. it doesn’t include Powerball, so nothing for Powerball in that 30 million of UBET. We are really calling out that variation as being outside the usual vans that you typically see, so it's the lucky lotteries and a smaller amount for Oz Lotto. That's what the 30 million UBET is. The next part of your question was around…

Kane Hannan

Just that game heading to…

David Attenborough

The momentum of Powerball into FY 2020, we actually see the results of Powerball. You've seen the record jackpot in July, 110 million, which was great. We actually see the Powerball results in FY 2019 is being weaned within the normal favorable should have bounce you’d see, given the way the game is structured and we are certainly looking forward to a strong year for Powerball, which is now our number one game for lotteries.

Damien Johnston

And in relation to the cost synergies being delivered earlier, essentially your summary is right Kane, we are actually ahead of a program on delivering the FY 2021 targets, as essentially it's a pull forward and those are bit ahead of schedule.

Anthony Longo

I just had a couple of questions on UBET for the moment. So I recalled at the Investor Day you did mention that I guess you should have expected a bit of an uplift from UBET - an uplift in UBET after all the TAB products we’re brought over. I am just trying to get a sense as to what lifted to bring over this stage, because I guess, you did mention that the rate of decline is slowing versus premerger levels but doesn’t feel like it is at this stage. So any comments on that would be great?

David Attenborough

Sure Anthony. So actually UBET is trading with its existing products essentially. It will only get the benefit of all the TAB products once we integrate the systems which, is scheduled for later in FY 2020. So essentially UBET is unchanged except for the rebrand that we carried out earlier this calendar year in preparation for the changeover of the systems.

Anthony Longo

And then in terms of rebrand recalled the first half result you mentioned that 400 of the 1,300 stores were rebranded and the target was for April 2019. Is that now completely done or are we still waiting on that front?

David Attenborough

No it’s done, completely done.

Anthony Longo

It’s all done, yes. And the other one I was just sort of thinking just one task within - in terms of looking at the generosities' comment that I guess you have made a tactical decision to really invest back in the customer and get those market share gains in wagering. I mean how are you experiencing that to-date because it sort of feels like with all the generosities that you are giving digital growth has probably hasn’t grown at the expectation that we would have thought. I mean how hard are you finding to actually arrest market share losses in the mobile segment?

David Attenborough

So the first thing is that the digital growth that we’re getting is pretty much as we see it largely in line with market. So - and some of the data we’re seeing data points indicate that that’s the case and we certainly seen some the other results come through. So that's the first thing, the second thing is that the use of generosities was very much around retaining and maintaining active customers through the spirit of transition.

And we've seen TAB do that and that's been particularly pleasing and we're also seeing the perception of the TAB brand improving market and we saw that pickup over the last four months from a value perception and move ahead of our competitors which was also an excellent result and positions us well for the coming year.

Matt Ryan

Thank you. Hi David, maybe just a question to clarify on lotteries. So the 30 million of UBET do you think with the impact lotteries from higher jackpots. So if you just close that up at about a 25% they say margin, that’s about $120 million of revenue that’s about 4% of what you doing at a given year. 4% is also around the historical growth rates for lotteries. I guess what I'm asking is looking forward into FY 2020 in a normal year judging what we had last year you could probably expect something around flat would that be a reasonable guess given what you said thus far?

Damien Johnston

Matt, Damien Johnston. So yes it is around $120 million, $130 million of revenue impact. And really what we’re calling out when comparing to FY 2018 is the incremental bit of luck that we saw from Lucky Lotteries and Oz Lotto. But I think as David described the momentum this business takes from FY 2019 into FY 2020 is something that we haven't seen before. The digital growth rates, the digital customer acquisition.

So we’re in a different paradigm now and there is significant momentum behind this business. So we started off it well with reference to $110 million jackpot in July and Lucky Lotteries is still there. So it's a very positive start to businesses tracking very well with really good momentum.

Matt Ryan

Yes, I agree with that. I was probably thinking maybe the downside risk from the higher lottery jackpots in FY 2019 might have been greater than flat but that’s encouraging that you think that’s the case. And maybe just talking about wagering, how are you actually judging whether generosities are working at the moment. So I recognize your comments about the broader market being a little bit weaker than expected but Tabcorp has gone through a much bigger change with generosities relative to the competition over the last 12 months.

And the second half run rate just within the TAB business, a digital number was only up about 7%, you've averaged about 15% historically. So can you just talk through on how we’re actually to judge whether these generosities working or not?

Damien Johnston

So how we’re looking at them is very much around active customers and maintaining good engagement with our customers. That 7% growth you’re calling out in the second half very much we would say is in line with the softening growth that we've seen across the market. And how we’re judging generosities is very much about week-by-week making sure that our customers are well engaged with our products. And that we’re maintaining a good base of active customers and keeping the brand very well in market.

Matt Ryan

Yes, I mean I recognize all that I can say active drop come around 2.5% I guess the point although the question I am asking is that, I would have expected in a period where you took a pretty significant step change up in generosities, you took a margin hit that you might actually outperform the competition the two largest competitors that we can say averaged about 10% growth in the second half and you’re coming at 7% which totally the generosities in too much. Can you just provide any comments around that?

David Attenborough

So the first thing is that generosities, I’ll step up in generosities was very much in line with the market. The market is very active in that space and the offers that are out there from a number of our competitors around different products are not dissimilar often. And if you're following the market weekly, it's quite interesting to see how you're now seeing a broad range of midweek offers as well as Saturday offers.

We are extremely competitive and need to be at this time and we believe we’re taking the right decisions around generosities for the business. And certainly we're focused on continuing to invest in generosities in the right way thoughtfully around different products at the right time and we believe we are executing well.

Damien Johnston

And Matt, Damien, I just want to make a point on - our interpretation of the results that you pointed to whether the average growth is below 10% if we analyze those numbers to be more mid to high single-digit growth rates. And with reference to other external market data as you know we closely follow between thoroughbred turnover trends because we joined in Japan as with those guys. And in the second half TAB’s digital turnover growth was in line with the markets. So our expectation is our performance in H2 will be largely in line with the market?

Matt Ryan

We might giving those numbers offline so I mean your best guess though for wagering net yields in FY 2020, I think there is some I guess confusion out there whether you need to take another step down again. Would your best guess be at the moment that you probably hover around that 13.5% level?

Damien Johnston

Matt Damien we’re not guessing. I think in terms of the drivers gross yields are not going down. We've made that comment consistently what we saw this year was a comp at 15.4% for TAB which is above expectations 14.8% for the year is broadly around where we would expect to be around 15%. And you’ll see that our competitors essentially going up and hover around. So there is no reason to think gross yields will come down.

We have stepped up in generosities and again I think you could see that that's pretty much the level at which it sets. So I think the risk of lower net yields is very low and the risk to actually improving their yields over time.

David Fabris

Good morning guys, I just wanted to focus on the wagering costs for us the OpEx to revenue ratio was higher than we had anticipated in second half 2019. Are you able to sort of give us an indication of how we should think about underlying OpEx growth within wagering when you strip out the synergy benefits? And then secondly on that, can you comment on where you think the VC margin will land in FY 2020 relative to FY 2019?

Damien Johnston

David, Damien. So looking at the operating cost performance of the Wagering & Media division, our cost to income ratio is around 23% and that actually compares very favorably with competitors that tend to be 30%, 40% even as high as 50% so that's where well-placed in terms of the efficiency of that model.

We did actually report an overall reduction in expenses and that actually reflects the benefits of the synergies and below that we’re continuing to make investments in areas that make us more competitive. So technology related expenses is an area of investment and that's been the case for quite some time.

In terms of VC margins. I think what we saw in FY 2019 as expected that there were some headwinds from race fields increases are rolling out of digital commissions and the like into the UBET of state. Most of that is now behind us. So I think you could expect to see VC margins in FY 2019 broadly translate through to FY 2021 and some of the underlying trends are in digital growth and fixed odds margins, adding VC will continue to be there.

David Fabris

And just another question, just looking at the revenue synergies, you guys have reconfirm the target there and if you look at the yield within TAB and UBET, those are largely converged and fixed price, and I know you made some comments on an earlier question that you may reduce generosities going forward but can you talk through the drivers of the revenue synergies. We just don’t sort of anticipate you getting out unless we see a big shift in the fixed-price yield?

David Attenborough

So the first thing is we've done the changes structurally to the bookmaking and the way we operate the UBET book to really sort out the yield side of that business. But really it's all about making sure that we now integrate well. We implement all the items that are necessary to bring that business that UBET business in line with TAB with all the products and channels benefits that that will deliver, and that is set for the second half of FY 2020.

As we do that and we deliver that, that sets that business up to then move forward and capture the revenue synergies. And remember, that includes things like trackside, and it includes things that better management around racing and sports and the way that that is delivered over the digital channels and within retail. You'll notice, if you look at the numbers, the mismatch between retail and digital in the UBET states compared to what you're seeing in the TAB states, there’s a big gap of almost 600 million that sits there where digital is a well below retail compared to the TAB states, that's a big opportunity, so we’re looking forward to completing that integration, getting that done in the latter part of FY 2020 and then getting those revenue synergies under our belt in FY 2021.

Larry Gandler

David, I think as to personalization in Wagering, you would have seen Paddy Power’s announcement or Flutters announcement sort of boasting about their personalization capability and delivering results and in your slides you've got perhaps acknowledging the need forward in the market that you're going to be making an investment to be delivered in FY 2020, 2021. Why now - I would have thought data analytics is something that was obvious to all participating in the Wagering industry, so why make the investment now, why hadn't it been done before and what do you need to do to put this I guess data base in place if that's what it is?

David Attenborough

So Larry, as we are bringing these two businesses together, you also bring together the data and connect all the different data’s into one data like and then you build the ability to provide individual personalization of communication and our first to each customer, that's the end game.

We've been doing investment in this space, but we've up way to that considerably over the last 12 months. We have a large project running right now, that's had some initial drops in the last few months and we will continue to improve over the coming months to position us to be really strong on the personalization side, at least as good if not better than our competitors as such as sports pack.

We are actually looking to make it better than what we can see in market. There is no point in planning to match because by the time you match they've already invested and improved. So there's a huge amount of five effort going into this. Its’ all part of what we call our transformation of the business, that's happening in parallel with the integration.

David Attenborough

I just want to thank you all for joining us on the call. We believe these are extremely strong results at a group level. We’re very pleased for them. Thank you, again.