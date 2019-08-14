Absolute Software Corporation (ALSWF) CEO Christy Wyatt on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Absolute Software Corporation (OTCPK:ALSWF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Christy Wyatt - Chief Executive Officer

Errol Olsen - Chief Financial Officer

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets

Kevin Krishnaratne - Paradigm Capital

David Kwan - PI Financial

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Christy Wyatt

Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us on Absolute's Q4 fiscal 2019 conference call. Joining me on the call is Errol Olsen, our Chief Financial Officer. Fiscal 2019 was a year of change for Absolute, which ended with a strong finish in Q4. We exited fiscal 2019 with ACV of 98 million, up 6.5 million or 7% year-over-year. In Q4, we added 2.8 million of new ACV with two-thirds of that generated from new customers and the remainder from expansion within existing customers.

The profitability of our business improved significantly in fiscal 2019 as we generated adjusted EBITDA of 19.3 million, up 110% year-over-year, and adjusted EBTIDA margin expanded to 20% this year, compared to 10% in fiscal 2018. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was 4.9 million and grew 57% from 3.1 million in Q4 fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 was a period of transition for our business.

In addition to leadership changes, we invested significantly in our products while sharpening our focus and developing the team. While total headcount remained relatively constant during the year, the complexion of our team changed significantly as we added 124 new individuals at all levels across the company. Hiring activity included the refresh of our Senior Management team, which was recently further strengthened by the addition of Sandra Toms, our Chief Marketing Officer, who joined us from RSA.

Over her 20 years there Sandra grew the RSA conference into the largest and most notable security network and conference in the world. In Q4, we also expanded our North American market presence with an additional office in San Jose, California. This will allow us to diversify our recruiting efforts, as well as better serve our customers and partners in the region.

Throughout the year, we continue to deepen our investments in customer success and innovation. These investments translated into our recognition as the leader in the G2 Crowd Grid Winter 2019 Report for Endpoint Management and also saw us named as one of Forbes Top 10 Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2019. The market opportunity for Absolute ahead is increasingly clear.

The number of endpoint solutions being deployed within the enterprise and the resulting complexity to look reliably manage them, while ensuring both the endpoint performance and security are resulting in additional exposure and vulnerability for today’s enterprise. The ability to utilize near real-time data from the endpoint to leverage that data to deliver actionable insights to IT about where controls are failing and the ability to apply resilience to self-heal and reinforce those security controls will become a critical skill for everyone of our customers. This is the essence of Absolute’s platform, which adds resiliency to our customers operations.

We know the need for resiliency is increasing and important. Industry analyst like Gartner are pivoting away from just talking about enterprise security and starting to talk about enterprise resilience. In parallel, IDT recently published its 2019 security priority study that revealed one of this year’s top priorities to focus on data security in order to boost corporate resiliency, which is exactly where Absolute is focused.

During last quarter’s call, I introduced how we’ve organized the business around four strategic pillars enabling us to capitalize on this growing opportunity. I’m pleased to note that as we head into fiscal 2020, the bulk of our platform modernization work, which took a lot of our focus and capacity through fiscal 2019 is now complete.

We’ve also completed our organizational realignment into these areas and our focus is now shifting to innovation across these segments focused on new growth in revenue streams. With respect to our persistent strategy with our OEM partners, OEM remains the only persistent solution embedded in the buyers across vendors, enabling our uninterrupted visibility as the single source of truth for the enterprise endpoint devices.

As we continue to deepen our investment in our OEMs respective security strategies, we have completed our work to enable persistence as a service. Enabling partners to leverage our platform to persist and heal their own solutions independent of our enterprise software. In the fourth quarter we signed our first Persistence as a service deal. We expect this momentum to build in fiscal 2020 and build – as we build our ecosystem of partners.

Our Enterprise software business that enables resilience in over 12,000 global customers of all sizes in this fourth quarter was a significant ACV growth quarter for us, and included several significant deals such as a strategic win with the global leader in the financial services sector, as well as a government customer in Latin America.

The financial services customer is particularly noteworthy as this is a new customer within ACV of just under 1 million, and our service is being delivered from a managed service provider that maintains the customers computing infrastructure. This deal was significant not only because of the customer win, but also because it marks a milestone in our strategy and tools to support MSPs.

FY 2019 was a year with significant investment in our platform migration. We were also able to deliver many critical new capabilities and our enterprise software offerings such as new usability and UI elements, better supportability with Integrated Customer chats, and an extended reach library in which we added 84 new scripts, enabling our customers to further automate their endpoint management on and off the corporate network. These capabilities are a direct result of our customer focused innovation and support for global market success across enterprise, government, and education segments.

During our last call, I spoke for the first time about our strategy around intelligence leveraging our ability to see what no one else can see as a result of our unique position on the device and to deliver valuable insights to our customers. We have continued to build out our data and analytics and this year we delivered our first global endpoint security trends report in the third quarter. This report not only highlights the global trends we're seeing across the endpoints, but also demonstrates how customers can use the embedded technology that they already have to improve IT and security performance.

In Q4, we leveraged these insights into specific customer environments to demonstrate the effectiveness of resilience. The focus of our analytics team will continue to be creating repeatable insights that add value for customers developing relevant benchmarking metrics and delivering actionable real-time alerts, including student technology analytics to bolster our education business.

To wrap-up, we made good progress in fiscal 2019 and are headed in the right direction. In fiscal 2020, we will continue to do what absolute does uniquely well to solve critical customer problems around enterprise resilience and remain focused on the execution of our strategy for long-term growth.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Errol for a review of this quarter's results.

Errol Olsen

Thanks, Christy. And good afternoon everyone. I'll now walk through our fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results. The fourth quarter was highlighted by strong ACV base growth, driven by solid performances in both the enterprise and government verticals and continued stabilization within the education vertical. Q4 revenue of $25.3 million was up 5% year-over-year, fiscal 2019 revenue of $98.9 million was up 6% over the prior year, an improvement over the 3% revenue growth in fiscal 2018 and reflecting accelerated ACV base growth through most of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined in our press release and MD&A for Q4 was $4.9 million or 19% of revenue, up from $3.1 million or 13% of revenue in the prior year period. Fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $19.3 million or 20% of revenue, up 110% over fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, which represented 10% of revenue. The improvement in profitability reflects revenue growth coupled with a lower expense base resulting from focused cost management, some delays in hiring associated with leadership changes and a lower Canadian dollar.

Gross margin in Q4 was 86%, compared to 88% in Q3. The lower gross margin in Q4 reflected a non-recurring adjustment to warranty accruals, as well as to the fact that Q3 gross margin was higher than our historical run rate. Total headcount at 30 was 477, compared to 466 at the end of Q3, and 495 at June 30 of 2018. Our commercial ACV base at June 30 was $98 million, representing an increase of 7% over the prior year, and an increase of 3% over the Q3 closing balance.

The annual increase of $6.5 million, represented a significant improvement over the $3.7 million of net growth that we achieved in fiscal 2018, reflecting improvements in both the existing customer ACV expansion and new customer acquisition. During fiscal 2019, we secured $5.2 million of ACV from new customers, compared to $3.4 million in fiscal 2018. Q4 performance was particularly strong with new customer ACV of $2.1 million, including a strategic when with a Fortune 500 global financial institution as mentioned previously by Christy.

The Enterprise portion of the ACV base, which represented 55% of the base at 30 increased 11% year-over-year and was up 5% sequentially. The strong Q4 performance reflected both new customer acquisition, as well as strong existing customer expansion activity. The government vertical, which include state, local, and federal government customers represented 12% of the ACV base at June 30 and increased by 15% year-over-year and by 3% sequentially.

Together, the enterprising government verticals now represent 67% of the ACV base and were up a combined 12% year-over-year. The mix of our business continues to shift toward these higher growth segments. The education vertical, which represents 33% of the ACV base at June 30 was down by 1% year-over-year and was flat sequentially. This is a significant improvement over the 7% decline at this vertical experience in fiscal 2018 and reflects the impact of new site licensing models and recent product enhancements.

Looking now at performance by geography, our international business performed particularly well in Q4, with the ACV base up 26% year-over-year and up 12% sequentially. Both our EMEA and Latin American businesses performed exceptionally well during the year. The North American ACV base was up 5% year-over-year and up 2% sequentially. And North American customer has accounted for 87% of the ACV base at 30.

Turning to cash flow. Cash from operating activities in Q4 was $3.5 million, compared to $5 million in Q4 of last year. Fiscal 2019 cash from operating activities was $10.3 million or 10% of revenue, compared to $12.5 million or 13% of revenue in the prior year. The decrease in fiscal 2019 operating cash flow was attributable to a heavier distribution of annual Billings in the fourth quarter and related working capital changes.

Moving now to our expectations for fiscal 2020, I’ll remind listeners that the following expectations constitute forward-looking information and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in the MD&A. And before I start, I would also like to point out that our forecast for adjusted EBITDA and cash from operating activities incorporates the expected impact of IFRS 16 leases, which will be implemented commencing in fiscal 2020 and is expected to positively impact both fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA and cash from operating activities, each pie between $2 million and $2.5 million or approximately 2% of forecast revenue. This standard is discussed in more detail on the notes to our June 30 financial statements and in our MD&A.

Revenue is expected to be between $103 million and $106 million, representing 4% to 7% annual growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 18% and 22% of revenue. During fiscal 2020, we intend to make measured investments in targeted areas of the business where we expect the near-term return on investment and we also expect a stronger Canadian dollar. The areas of incremental investment are in inside sales and channel support, customer success, and corporate branding and awareness. These investments will be largely over the first half of the fiscal year and will be tempered against our topline progress.

Cash from operating activities is expected to be between 16% and 22% of revenue, compared to 10% of revenue in fiscal 2019 with the expansion related to an increase in volume from contracts with annual billings. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.5 million and $4 million relatively consistent with $3.9 million in fiscal 2019.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, please open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Doug Taylor

Thank you. Good evening. A couple of questions from me. First, within your guidance that you’ve provided, the 4% to 7% growth, could you give us any color on what your expectations are for the stabilization or rebound of the education market within that, which has been masking the growth in some of the other sectors on your top line?

Errol Olsen

Sure Doug. With respect to education, I would say that remains cautionary, cautionary optimistic. So, what we've built into our model is a slight improvement over our performance in fiscal 2019, but a very small improvement. So, the growth that we expect is largely within the enterprising government size of the business.

Doug Taylor

Okay. So, very quick math there would suggest that well North of double-digit growth and in the other businesses outside, the other 65%, is that correct?

Errol Olsen

Yes.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Second question. Doing some quick math with your guidance metrics, and with respect to cash flow, it appeared that in most of the scenarios that could happen there, you would have enough free cash flow to cover the current dividend payments. So, first I guess, just ask you to check my math there, but I also guess want to ask the IFRS and the accounting treatment and dragging some of the expenses below the line or and into financing I guess, how much of an impact that has?

Errol Olsen

On the second part of that question, so the impact on cash flow is – on operating cash flow will be between $2 million and $2.5 million for the year. And you’re right, it is a movement from operating cash flow into financing activities.

Doug Taylor

Right. Even taking that into consideration you expect to produce enough cash flow to cover the current dividend, is that correct?

Errol Olsen

We do. And the dynamic that’s at play here is a reflection of the shortening of prepaid contract terms that we’ve seen over the last couple of years and as we move to that to a higher volume of contracts that are paid annually, we have seen a compression and our cash margins and we really felt the brunt of that in fiscal 2019. So, moving into fiscal 2020, we’re seeing a higher volume of contracts with annual payments hence the expansion in cash flow margins and we expect that expansion to continue going into fiscal 2021 as well.

Doug Taylor

So, do you expect your cash flow margins well approximate your EBITDA margins at some point again or even surpass them as all of that normalizes in the coming years?

Errol Olsen

We do. Yes. Over time we expect them to be, you know going out, sort of 2, 3 years, we expect them to be slightly higher than EBITDA margins and the reason for that is, there will always be a meaningful component of our business that is paying on a prepaid basis on multi-year contracts.

Doug Taylor

Particularly as growth that reaccelerates. That’s helpful. I’ll pass the line. Thank you.

Christy Wyatt

Thanks Doug.

Your next question comes from Thanos Moschopoulos with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Hi, given that you just went through the, obviously a key quarter for education, great to see a stability there, maybe you could elaborate a bit in terms of what you're seeing, how much of that is really student analytics offsetting ASV pressure that you have otherwise seen versus expansion, what are the dynamics in that market? Thanks.

Christy Wyatt

I would say, I don't attribute a lot of the performance in the previous quarter just in technology analytics yet. I think that we continue to make progress on that product on the whole intelligence and analytics tool as a whole. I think that what we’ve seen is, I think another quarter of some stability in terms of renewals and some amount of upsell and expansion as well. So, as Errol pointed out earlier, I think we remain cautiously optimistic, but there was no, this wasn't driven by any new product introduction or any other sort of natural cycle.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay. And can you expand a bit on the MSP deal that you highlighted. Would this be your largest MSP deal to date? Have you done previous deals through this partner, and maybe give us some color in terms of how that sales process went about and what the partner is really using, what the customers are using your software for, is it more around patch management, is it more around security, a bit of both? Thanks.

Christy Wyatt

Sure. So, this is not the first MSP we’ve ever worked with. This is, I believe the largest MSP deal we’ve seen with a customer of this size. They are managing the entire infrastructure of the organization, the entire desktop infrastructure essentially, and they’re generally using us for what I would categorize as asset management and security control used cases, which is a great starting point, but it’s a very broad deployment and it’s a really interesting large project.

Thanos Moschopoulos

And so, with respect to your MSP, had you done other deals as well?

Christy Wyatt

Sorry, no. We hadn't. This is our first deal with this particular MSP.

Thanos Moschopoulos

And you mentioned the persistence as a service deal, I think this is the first time you mentioned that, if I'm not mistaken, if you could a bit elaborate in terms of any color on that would be helpful?

Christy Wyatt

Certainly. So, this is very early progress on one of our new initiatives that I started to describe in the last call. Persistence as a service is essentially the capability for us to license out persistence independent of our enterprise software. So, in this particular case, a partner is using us to persistent independent application. So, it is very, very early days and I said as new initiatives, but it does open up some interesting new revenue opportunities for us down the road.

Thanos Moschopoulos

And can you comment on whether the partners in ISVs or a consulting firm? What kind of partner they are?

Christy Wyatt

I can't really comment on the partner at this moment. They haven't announced publicly the future of the capability. So, once that becomes public, I’m happy to talk about it.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Okay. And then finally, you highlighted the strength in Latin America and EMEA. I know that the traction there can be a bit lumpy based on some of these largest deals coming through, but would it be based on deal timing or is there something else that you would highlight as far as the improved growth in that area, recent actions you’ve taken there or otherwise? Thanks.

Errol Olsen

Sure. So, in Latin America, we are seeing just an overall increase in volume within that business. So, I wouldn't say it was just a single quarter that caused that growth. What we're seeing in Latin America interestingly is a shift that historically that business was largely education centric. We’re seeing a lot more enterprise volume coming out of Latin America, as well as a lot more government business. And in EMEA the dynamic is similar, but for different reasons. So, in EMEA once again we are seeing the underlying, just increased business at the underlying business, and a lot of that is on the back of the tailwind that we are getting from GDPR.

Thanos Moschopoulos

Alright. Thanks. That’s helpful. I'll pass the line.

Errol Olsen

Thanks, Thanos.

Your next question comes from Kevin Krishnaratne with Paradigm Capital. Your line is open.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hi, there. Good afternoon. I just wanted to go back to the billings dynamic and you mentioned you're seeing a higher volume of annual deals and certainly you see that with your average, I think in the MD&A noting 24 months for a contract versus 36 months a year ago. So, how do we think about what that looks like adding existing customer. So, if you add a customer that previously was on a three-year deal and they are coming up for a renewal, is it that you are seeing them taken off or and then spread that across an even greater number of devices or are they adding a more – are they going to a higher price point, just kind of walk through the dynamic there with maybe an existing customer and the billings dynamic?

Errol Olsen

Sure. It’s a great question and just before I answer that, I’ll just clarify on our average contract term, in our MD&A we have changed the way that we calculate the average contract term and we’ve moved to just a simple total invoice amount over the annualized value. And that’s where that 24 months comes from. Historically what we're doing with more of a weighted calculation, which is where that 36 months came from, but what we’ve seen over the last couple of years is the movement from probably using that simple average calculation from about probably 32 months down to 24 months. So, it certainly has come down.

Now, the dynamics that would happen with a customer who converts to annual billing is that customer traditionally would start through our land and expand model with our OEM partners. They might be attaching licenses to devices and buying multi-year prepaid call it a three-year prepaid license on each device. When we go into that customer, the conversation happens around expanding instead of the customer just buying on new devices. We license across the entire population of devices in that customer's environment.

Now, that customer will have typically they’ll have effectively some prepay on account because they have been buying prepaid licenses. We will apply whatever might be in that prepaid, it’s in our deferred revenue to that payment, and then the customer of course will cut appeal for the difference. And then moving forward, they will be paying annually. So, what we are getting from that customer during that play is, an ACV expansion because now they are licensing all devices, and typically what will also happen in that scenario is the customer, that’s the opportunity for an upgrade as well. So, quite often that customer will be upgrading from our middle tier, which is controlled to our top tier, which we call resilience. So, ACV expansion happens both through a horizontal expansion, as well as vertical.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Very good. Thanks for that color, Errol. I guess maybe on a related note with maybe going to a new customer, kind of, what are you seeing out there with regards to the sales cycle relative to say a year ago, are you finding that as a security in now – resilience is becoming more important, more in demand that you are starting to see any shortening of their decision time to purchase, just if you can walk through what your sales cycle has been looking at like year-over-year?

Christy Wyatt

So, I’m going to speak anecdotally, because I wasn’t here a year-ago, but Errol will correct me. I think that the need for resilience I think is increasingly important. That said, I think a significant percentage of our customer base is still on those lower tier products. The visibility and control product and so I do you think the expansion cycle Errol was just talking about is really introducing the customer to sort of that higher tier value proposition.

With net new logos, it’s going to depend on whether we are being introduced to that new partner or the net new customer through a channel partner whether it’s coming through an attached or in some of the larger deal cases where we’re working with the partner directly. And I think the sales cycle for those from what I’ve seen is pretty typical from what I’ve seen in other enterprise SaaS businesses, meaning very large financials for example, federal customers, large strategic, still have a reasonably long sales cycle for a large deployment.

Now, one of the interesting dynamics of our business just to close out the fact is because we do a lot of what Errol was referring to as attach. Is that often times some of our largest customers have started very small in that landing deal can be very, very tiny and that that new logo bucket, but grow over time as they add new devices, and so I would say there is a lot of variability in terms of how we get introduced and how we close that first deal. I think that what we’re very good at is the upsell and expansion piece.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Great. Thanks for that. Question maybe on the enterprise wins and you mentioned the financial services company, but you talked about the San Jose office, the opening there and maybe speak to what you might be seeing from those types of customers, what does that speak to, you know the opportunities that you are seeing there, it’s been maybe a year or two, but there was a point in time when you were mentioning wins with customers like Facebook, and Uber, I’m just wondering if you could expand upon the strategy there?

Christy Wyatt

So, I would say, I don’t know if there’s been a shift in our sales strategy out of the San Jose office. I think the San Jose office at this point is a satellite location, a new location, I wouldn't call it a satellite location, a new location, there is enough fair number of the senior team is down there and it is a space where we will continue to grow additional capabilities. I think with respect to our customers in that region, we continue to have a lot of very strong customer relationships in the Silicon Valley space.

I also think another important reason for us to be in Silicon Valley is because of our partner ecosystem. As we work more closely with other enterprise vendors, and built-out that ecosystem of applications we persist through resilience or even persistence as a service being within that ecosystem and closely connected with those partners is actually going to be increasingly important.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Great. Thanks. Maybe just a last one from me, with regards to the sort of intelligence and analytics pillar, I know that’s going to be a focus for you in 2020 and you are going to be investing. Just how do you think about what the go-to-market strategy there might be like, would it continue to be with your OEM vendors, would you need to think about a different type of partner ecosystem, just what are your, I know it is early, but kind of talk about what your thoughts are with the approach there?

Christy Wyatt

I think the two pieces we’re working on right now, first is, what I would call broad insights, so much like the, sort of industry report we released a few months ago and as I mentioned we will continue to come out with more. I think we are in a position to deliver some very unique insights about what’s going on across enterprises globally because of the position that we are in the OEM point.

So, I think that’s going to be – continue to be an important, that research component is continuously an important part of the investment. I think, the second place where you will see the investment from the investment are for the intelligence products is through the resilience. The enterprise focused products. It will show up in terms of new capabilities and new features and the higher tier version of the products through resilience. At this point, we haven’t announced a standalone product based on intelligence that certainly could be something we will look at, at some point in time, but that is not something we have talked about today.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Great. Thanks a lot. I’ll pass the line.

Errol Olsen

Thanks, Kevin.

Your next question comes from David Kwan with PI Financial. Your line is open.

David Kwan

Hi, a lot of questions have already been asked here, so I just got a handful here. As it relates to the international face where you have seen much stronger growth albeit of a lower base, I know I think you guys have been somewhat hesitant to invest more into that business given the opportunities you have got in North America, given the strong performance that we have seen over the last few quarters in particular, is that something that you might change strategy there and start to apply more resources into EMEA and Latin America in particular?

Christy Wyatt

Hi, David. Great question. I think the way I view it is through thoughtful expansion. Where we’re seeing a lot of success in international theatres, as well as in North America is where we enter new markets with a partner. So, as we are seeing success on some of our OEM strategies here in North America, we are packaging those strategies up and engaging the international teams with those partners. So, I think what you should expect from us is that we will continue to grow with our OEMs in strategic markets and absolutely you will continue to see us do more of that.

What you probably won’t see us do is sort of go out ahead of the partner. Right, go out and start and sell direct independent. I think what we’ve found is, as I have described before is this land with the partner and expand with our products works very efficiently for us and works very effectively and so we are spending a lot of time looking at which strategies are working well with which partners and into what international theatres does it make sense for us to take those.

David Kwan

Have you found that there is certain strategies that work well across international regions or is it some very customized as how you approach each market that you’re either what they enter or scale often?

Christy Wyatt

I think it’s very dependent. When we are talking about going to market with our partners, I think it is very dependent on the partner. How they organize and how they operate varies both between partners, but also within the organization. How they may be operating in international theatre because they are very different from how they are going to market within other regions.

So, I would say the product and the offering and the strategies remain the same, but being able to kind of deploy those and make the right connections and go to the work and plug into the right places is something that we have to be thoughtful about. As we are starting into new regions, right, and I think for many of these regions we’re sort of reopening spaces with them that we haven’t been in for a while.

David Kwan

And these partners that you're working with, are they typically ones that are local in a sense that they are really in one or maybe two countries are there several that you're dealing with that’s done much larger footprint?

Christy Wyatt

Well in most cases when we're talking about landing in a new market, I am referring to our OE partners. So, these are the large manufacturers that we are building direct in and engaging their customer base directly with them.

David Kwan

Okay. I didn’t know to want to send there might be someone like the MSPs that - where you had a large customer win in Latin America?

Christy Wyatt

The MSP – what we’ve seen is that, the MSP is taking an increasingly important role and how you support and deploy security capabilities across the enterprise. So, I think in markets where we started to establish our presence, we are looking for strategic MSP partners is absolutely a part of our focus. We have done some of the product work that makes it easier for our MSP partners to actually use our product to support multiple customers, and that is, one of the themes that you will see us continue to touch on as we go forward. I don't know that we would be going out and recruiting MSPs and regions where we don't already have some go to market motion. I think it would be in conjunction with.

David Kwan

Okay. Thanks Christy. And then in the one that you did talk about the large financial institution, was that across, are you guys being deployed across all their endpoints or is there still opportunities to upsell them?

Christy Wyatt

Without getting too specific I would say, the design is to be incorporated across a very large percentage of their endpoints as they’re going through a significantly refresh themselves right now, but I think there definitely is lots of opportunity to expand into higher-tier products as well as – on to additional services.

David Kwan

One more question. As it relates to this deal, obviously it's one that – one of your largest ones I think today, and was kind of, maybe a focus a few years ago in terms of trying to pursue some of these larger deals and that kind of changed since then. How are you saying, I guess the environment right now for some of these larger deals? Is this something that, maybe we don't see every quarter, but could see a little bit more frequently than we see in the past, in the past couple of years?

Christy Wyatt

My experience with Enterprise Software is that’s always going to be lumpy part of your business. I think that we’re not – I don't think our growth strategy is dependent on what I would call whale hunting, which is kind of going and finding we absolutely have a very large number of global 2020 customers and we continue to engage and expand on our strategic accounts team. I think that there is a tremendous amount of opportunity within our global 2020 customers to again upsell and expand the presence we have within those.

And then as we continue to so success at establishing enterprise resiliency as a critical capability for every enterprise, it will be increasingly visible that this is something we can translate across to even new customers, but I think one of the benefits we have is even when we were talking with global 2000, as I mentioned before, sometimes our first introduction to them could be quite small. So, it can be a relatively small project that we are working on with the partner that gives us the opportunity to go in and talk about the bigger picture. So, I’ll go back to the land and expand strategy. This land with the partner and expand with the value proposition is very critical to our growth.

David Kwan

Last question here. Just on the headcount side, it looks like you're getting back towards the 500 headcount that we’ve seen historically, is that still kind of a target or are your kind of happy where you are at current levels?

Christy Wyatt

I think we have a little bit more work to do, but as I've said before, I think we have an envelope that we're comfortable operating within from a spend perspective. We have some new projects and some new products. I would talk a little bit more about moving talent around as opposed to any massive hiring adjectives. So, I would see some incremental expansion at this point. I wouldn't expect any sudden moves.

David Kwan

There you seem some of the headcount probably is related to the dynamic of more annual payments and renewals thus more contact with these customers then you might have had in the past there needing to add headcount relates to that.

Christy Wyatt

We definitely have increased our investment in customers success both in headcount, as well as technology, and I think we're very happy with the results that that investment is returning and that’s something you will continue to see us do. And I think that that’s just part of building a very strong SaaS platform that we can then go and layer. Every time we talk about intelligence or resilience or adding new capabilities, that’s an opportunity to leverage that customer success team. And some of the technology we’ve incorporated to sort of instrument the platform that helps us direct that investment. So, some part of it is that, yes, I wouldn't know how to break that out at this point, but it’s meaningful.

Errol Olsen

Yes. Just to add a little bit more color to it is, the annual team is actually, they add efficiency to the sales model. I mean this is where a customer has signed a contract for typically three years. It is paid annually and so that annual contract with the customer is more about just getting appeal and it’s not a sales. And it is more efficient than our traditional model, which is where you might have a sales rep quite often popping in to customer every quarter, just to maintain the fact that we are still buying us attached to their new devices. So, it's a much more efficient model for us.

David Kwan

Okay. So, one more question for you Errol, actually, on the gross margin side, obviously the gross margins came down, I think to maybe more normalized number this quarter, is the kind of the [80% - 86%] range a good number to use going forward?

Errol Olsen

Yes. I would say, going forward, 86 is probably the right number to use, 86% to 87%. We will – just through scale we will see a little bit of an uplift in gross margins over time.

David Kwan

Perfect. Thanks.

Your next question comes from Richard Tse with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Richard Tse

I just have one question here. Just wonder if you could sort of frame for us the opportunity that you have to driving more productivity within the PC OEM partnerships here and any strategy around that?

Christy Wyatt

By productivity, do you mean the sales productivity?

Richard Tse

Yes. I think you’ve had this long list of PC OEMs for some time and I think you have talked to sort of previous management teams and over the course of time, I think many of them said that you could potentially drive a lot more productivity out of that base?

Christy Wyatt

Absolutely. As I commented or just touched on briefly a little bit earlier, I think when we think about where we invest our marketing dollars into channel focused programs is one of our top two priorities. So, I think what we have seen over the past year or so is that that’s the most efficient use for marketing dollars. So, whether we’re talking about going into new theatres with partners whether we’re talking about taking programs into partners, especially some of the tier-2 partners there is, I would say a healthy appetite for us to do more in enabling them to sell and be able to support our products. So, that is absolutely one of the areas of our focus as we go into the next year.

Richard Tse

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Christy Wyatt.

Christy Wyatt

Alright. Well, thank you everyone for joining us, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

